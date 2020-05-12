Mithril Resources : RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING 13 May 2020
ASX RELEASE - 13th May 2020
MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED - RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Mithril Resources Limited [ASX: MTH] ("Mithril" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited that was held at Level 17, 500 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000 on 13 May 2020 at 10:00am (AEST).
At the date of the meeting, due to restrictions applicable in Victoria as a result of COVID‐19, it was not possible to convene a meeting which allowed physical attendance by shareholders, although a meeting was held at the time and place noted above. The Company decided the outcome of each resolution at the meeting would be determined by proxy voting, submitted ahead of the meeting only. The conduct of the meeting was disclosed in the Notice of Meeting that was sent out to all shareholders on or about 9 April 2020.
All resolutions considered at the General Meeting were passed by proxy with an exceptionally strong vote in favour, whereby over 28% of the entire share register voted on the meeting's resolutions.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Commenting on the results, Mithril's Non‐Executive Director and Company Secretary, Adrien Wing, said:
"This is an important step as we work together with Sun Minerals Pty Ltd to finalise this transformative acquisition for Mithril shareholders. Due to the market environment at the time and changes in the Offer terms, it was necessary to re‐ seek approval from shareholders for the revised transaction and once again the resolutions were overwhelmingly approved.
This approval now allows us to press forward on the transaction and close the rights issue tomorrow. We will keep shareholders informed as we progress with the exciting Copalquin Project which is prospective for high‐grade gold and silver mineralisation".
If you have any queries or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact Adrien Wing, Non‐Executive Director and Company Secretary on (03) 9614 0600.
Released with the authority of the Board.
Regards,
Adrien Wing
Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary
Mithril Resources Limited
Mithril Resources Ltd
ABN 30 099 883 922
ASX Code: MTH
Investor Relations
22B Beulah Road
T: +61 3 9614 0600
Issued Shares: 490,389,211
T: +61 416 068 733
Norwood South Australia 5067
E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au
Market Capitalisation: $5.88 million
mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1 Approve issue of shares - Sun Minerals Vendors
Ordinary
2 Approve issue of shares - Compania Minera
Ordinary
Copalquin
3A
Approve performance rights - Stephen Layton
Ordinary
3B
Approve performance rights - Adrien Wing
Ordinary
3C
Approve performance rights - Dudley Leitch
Ordinary
3D Approve performance rights - Hall Stewart
Ordinary
3E Approve performance rights - John Skeet
Ordinary
4A
Approval to participate in Rights Issue shortfall -
Ordinary
Adrien Wing
4B
Approval to participate in Rights Issue shortfall -
Ordinary
Stephen Layton
5 Approval for acquisition of relevant interest -
Ordinary
The Company
Mithril Resources Ltd
GENERAL MEETING - MAY 2020
Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Voting Results
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
ForAgainst Proxy's Abstain Discretion
136,380,329
2,802,982
589,101
698,806
97.57%
2.01%
0.42%
135,880,329
3,302,982
589,101
698,806
97.22%
2.36%
0.42%
112,564,888
5,662,229
589,101
655,000
94.73%
4.77%
0.50%
112,564,888
5,662,229
589,101
655,000
94.73%
4.77%
0.50%
133,564,888
5,662,229
589,101
655,000
95.53%
4.05%
0.42%
133,564,888
5,662,229
589,101
655,000
95.53%
4.05%
0.42%
133,564,888
5,662,229
589,101
655,000
95.53%
4.05%
0.42%
112,595,389
5,631,728
589,101
21,655,000
94.76%
4.74%
0.50%
112,645,389
5,581,728
589,101
21,655,000
94.80%
4.70%
0.50%
134,670,884
4,611,233
589,101
600,000
96.28%
3.30%
0.42%
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
(where applicable)
Result
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Not Carried
136,969,430
2,802,982
698,806
Carried
97.99%
2.01%
136,469,430
3,302,982
698,806
Carried
97.64%
2.36%
113,153,989
5,662,229
655,000
Carried
95.23%
4.77%
113,153,989
5,662,229
655,000
Carried
95.23%
4.77%
134,153,989
5,662,229
655,000
Carried
95.95%
4.05%
134,153,989
5,662,229
655,000
Carried
95.95%
4.05%
134,153,989
5,662,229
655,000
Carried
95.95%
4.05%
113,184,490
5,631,728
21,655,000
Carried
95.26%
4.74%
113,234,490
5,581,728
21,655,000
Carried
95.30%
4.70%
135,259,985
4,611,233
600,000
Carried
96.70%
3.30%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
