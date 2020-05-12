Mithril Resources : RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING 13 May 2020

ASX RELEASE - 13th May 2020

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED - RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Mithril Resources Limited [ASX: MTH] ("Mithril" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited that was held at Level 17, 500 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000 on 13 May 2020 at 10:00am (AEST).

At the date of the meeting, due to restrictions applicable in Victoria as a result of COVID‐19, it was not possible to convene a meeting which allowed physical attendance by shareholders, although a meeting was held at the time and place noted above. The Company decided the outcome of each resolution at the meeting would be determined by proxy voting, submitted ahead of the meeting only. The conduct of the meeting was disclosed in the Notice of Meeting that was sent out to all shareholders on or about 9 April 2020.

All resolutions considered at the General Meeting were passed by proxy with an exceptionally strong vote in favour, whereby over 28% of the entire share register voted on the meeting's resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Commenting on the results, Mithril's Non‐Executive Director and Company Secretary, Adrien Wing, said:

"This is an important step as we work together with Sun Minerals Pty Ltd to finalise this transformative acquisition for Mithril shareholders. Due to the market environment at the time and changes in the Offer terms, it was necessary to re‐ seek approval from shareholders for the revised transaction and once again the resolutions were overwhelmingly approved.

This approval now allows us to press forward on the transaction and close the rights issue tomorrow. We will keep shareholders informed as we progress with the exciting Copalquin Project which is prospective for high‐grade gold and silver mineralisation".

If you have any queries or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact Adrien Wing, Non‐Executive Director and Company Secretary on (03) 9614 0600.

