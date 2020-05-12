Log in
MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MTH)
Mithril Resources : RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING 13 May 2020

05/12/2020 | 10:35pm EDT

ASX RELEASE - 13th May 2020

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED - RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Mithril Resources Limited [ASX: MTH] ("Mithril" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited that was held at Level 17, 500 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000 on 13 May 2020 at 10:00am (AEST).

At the date of the meeting, due to restrictions applicable in Victoria as a result of COVID‐19, it was not possible to convene a meeting which allowed physical attendance by shareholders, although a meeting was held at the time and place noted above. The Company decided the outcome of each resolution at the meeting would be determined by proxy voting, submitted ahead of the meeting only. The conduct of the meeting was disclosed in the Notice of Meeting that was sent out to all shareholders on or about 9 April 2020.

All resolutions considered at the General Meeting were passed by proxy with an exceptionally strong vote in favour, whereby over 28% of the entire share register voted on the meeting's resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Commenting on the results, Mithril's Non‐Executive Director and Company Secretary, Adrien Wing, said:

"This is an important step as we work together with Sun Minerals Pty Ltd to finalise this transformative acquisition for Mithril shareholders. Due to the market environment at the time and changes in the Offer terms, it was necessary to re‐ seek approval from shareholders for the revised transaction and once again the resolutions were overwhelmingly approved.

This approval now allows us to press forward on the transaction and close the rights issue tomorrow. We will keep shareholders informed as we progress with the exciting Copalquin Project which is prospective for high‐grade gold and silver mineralisation".

If you have any queries or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact Adrien Wing, Non‐Executive Director and Company Secretary on (03) 9614 0600.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Regards,

Adrien Wing

Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary

Mithril Resources Limited

Mithril Resources Ltd

ABN 30 099 883 922

ASX Code: MTH

Investor Relations

22B Beulah Road

T: +61 3 9614 0600

Issued Shares: 490,389,211

T: +61 416 068 733

Norwood South Australia 5067

E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Market Capitalisation: $5.88 million

mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au

Page 1

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1 Approve issue of shares - Sun Minerals Vendors

Ordinary

2 Approve issue of shares - Compania Minera

Ordinary

Copalquin

3A

Approve performance rights - Stephen Layton

Ordinary

3B

Approve performance rights - Adrien Wing

Ordinary

3C

Approve performance rights - Dudley Leitch

Ordinary

3D Approve performance rights - Hall Stewart

Ordinary

3E Approve performance rights - John Skeet

Ordinary

4A

Approval to participate in Rights Issue shortfall -

Ordinary

Adrien Wing

4B

Approval to participate in Rights Issue shortfall -

Ordinary

Stephen Layton

5 Approval for acquisition of relevant interest -

Ordinary

The Company

Mithril Resources Ltd

GENERAL MEETING - MAY 2020

Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Voting Results

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

ForAgainst Proxy's Abstain Discretion

136,380,329

2,802,982

589,101

698,806

97.57%

2.01%

0.42%

135,880,329

3,302,982

589,101

698,806

97.22%

2.36%

0.42%

112,564,888

5,662,229

589,101

655,000

94.73%

4.77%

0.50%

112,564,888

5,662,229

589,101

655,000

94.73%

4.77%

0.50%

133,564,888

5,662,229

589,101

655,000

95.53%

4.05%

0.42%

133,564,888

5,662,229

589,101

655,000

95.53%

4.05%

0.42%

133,564,888

5,662,229

589,101

655,000

95.53%

4.05%

0.42%

112,595,389

5,631,728

589,101

21,655,000

94.76%

4.74%

0.50%

112,645,389

5,581,728

589,101

21,655,000

94.80%

4.70%

0.50%

134,670,884

4,611,233

589,101

600,000

96.28%

3.30%

0.42%

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(where applicable)

Result

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried

136,969,430

2,802,982

698,806

Carried

97.99%

2.01%

136,469,430

3,302,982

698,806

Carried

97.64%

2.36%

113,153,989

5,662,229

655,000

Carried

95.23%

4.77%

113,153,989

5,662,229

655,000

Carried

95.23%

4.77%

134,153,989

5,662,229

655,000

Carried

95.95%

4.05%

134,153,989

5,662,229

655,000

Carried

95.95%

4.05%

134,153,989

5,662,229

655,000

Carried

95.95%

4.05%

113,184,490

5,631,728

21,655,000

Carried

95.26%

4.74%

113,234,490

5,581,728

21,655,000

Carried

95.30%

4.70%

135,259,985

4,611,233

600,000

Carried

96.70%

3.30%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 02:34:02 UTC
