Mithril Resources : Results of Meeting 12 February 2020
02/11/2020 | 10:49pm EST
ASX RELEASE - 12 February 2020
Results of General Meeting
The meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited was held the offices of Nexia Australia, Level 12, 31 Queen Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000.
All resolutions considered at the General Meeting were put to a vote on a Poll, called by the Chairman, and were passed.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the attached proxy summary.
If you have any queries or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact Adrien Wing, the secretary of the Company, on (03) 9614 0600.
Released with the authority of the Board.
Regards,
Adrien Wing
Company Secretary
Mithril Resources Limited
Mithril Resources Ltd
ABN 30 099 883 922
ASX Code: MTH
Investor Relations
22B Beulah Road
T: +61 3 9614 0600
Issued Shares: 490,389,211
T: +61 416 068 733
Norwood South Australia 5067
E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au
Market Capitalisation: $4.41million
mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au
Mithril Resources Ltd
GENERAL MEETING - FEBRUARY 2020
Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
|
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
|
|
Type
|
1
|
Issue of shares - Sun Minerals Vendors
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
2
|
Issue of shares - Compania Minera Copalquin
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
3
|
Election of Dudley Leitch as a Director
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
4A Issue of performance rights - Stephen Layton
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
4B Issue of performance rights - Adrien Wing
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
4C Issue of performance rights - Dudley Leitch
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
4D Issue of performance rights - Hall Stewart
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
4E Issue of performance rights - John Skeet
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
5
|
Approval for Amendment to Constitution
|
Special
|
|
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For Against Proxy's Abstain Discretion
|
168,158,280
|
7,340,528
|
240,754
|
208,368
|
95.68%
|
4.18%
|
0.14%
|
|
168,058,280
|
7,340,528
|
340,754
|
208,368
|
95.63%
|
4.18%
|
0.19%
|
|
167,884,217
|
7,191,290
|
240,754
|
631,669
|
95.76%
|
4.10%
|
0.14%
|
|
136,820,429
|
17,685,079
|
240,754
|
201,668
|
88.41%
|
11.43%
|
0.16%
|
|
136,820,429
|
17,685,079
|
240,754
|
201,668
|
88.41%
|
11.43%
|
0.16%
|
|
157,911,200
|
17,594,308
|
240,754
|
201,668
|
89.85%
|
10.01%
|
0.14%
|
|
157,856,200
|
17,594,308
|
295,754
|
201,668
|
89.82%
|
10.01%
|
0.17%
|
|
157,911,200
|
17,594,308
|
250,754
|
191,668
|
89.85%
|
10.01%
|
0.14%
|
|
167,474,465
|
7,491,286
|
240,754
|
741,425
|
95.58%
|
4.28%
|
0.14%
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
176,651,892
|
7,340,528
|
208,368
|
96.01%
|
3.99%
|
|
176,651,892
|
7,340,528
|
208,368
|
96.01%
|
3.99%
|
|
176,377,829
|
7,191,290
|
631,669
|
96.08%
|
3.92%
|
|
145,314,041
|
17,685,079
|
201,668
|
89.15%
|
10.85%
|
|
145,314,041
|
17,685,079
|
201,668
|
89.15%
|
10.85%
|
|
166,404,812
|
17,594,308
|
201,668
|
90.44%
|
9.56%
|
|
166,404,812
|
17,594,308
|
201,668
|
90.44%
|
9.56%
|
|
166,414,812
|
17,594,308
|
191,668
|
90.44%
|
9.56%
|
|
175,968,077
|
7,491,286
|
741,425
|
95.92%
|
4.08%
|
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
