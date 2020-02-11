Log in
MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MTH)
Mithril Resources : Results of Meeting 12 February 2020

02/11/2020 | 10:49pm EST

ASX RELEASE - 12 February 2020

Results of General Meeting

The meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited was held the offices of Nexia Australia, Level 12, 31 Queen Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000.

All resolutions considered at the General Meeting were put to a vote on a Poll, called by the Chairman, and were passed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the attached proxy summary.

If you have any queries or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact Adrien Wing, the secretary of the Company, on (03) 9614 0600.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Regards,

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

Mithril Resources Limited

Mithril Resources Ltd

ABN 30 099 883 922

ASX Code: MTH

Investor Relations

22B Beulah Road

T: +61 3 9614 0600

Issued Shares: 490,389,211

T: +61 416 068 733

Norwood South Australia 5067

E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Market Capitalisation: $4.41million

mflynn@mithrilresources.com.au

Page 1

Mithril Resources Ltd

GENERAL MEETING - FEBRUARY 2020

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Issue of shares - Sun Minerals Vendors

Ordinary

2

Issue of shares - Compania Minera Copalquin

Ordinary

3

Election of Dudley Leitch as a Director

Ordinary

4A Issue of performance rights - Stephen Layton

Ordinary

4B Issue of performance rights - Adrien Wing

Ordinary

4C Issue of performance rights - Dudley Leitch

Ordinary

4D Issue of performance rights - Hall Stewart

Ordinary

4E Issue of performance rights - John Skeet

Ordinary

5

Approval for Amendment to Constitution

Special

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For Against Proxy's Abstain Discretion

168,158,280

7,340,528

240,754

208,368

95.68%

4.18%

0.14%

168,058,280

7,340,528

340,754

208,368

95.63%

4.18%

0.19%

167,884,217

7,191,290

240,754

631,669

95.76%

4.10%

0.14%

136,820,429

17,685,079

240,754

201,668

88.41%

11.43%

0.16%

136,820,429

17,685,079

240,754

201,668

88.41%

11.43%

0.16%

157,911,200

17,594,308

240,754

201,668

89.85%

10.01%

0.14%

157,856,200

17,594,308

295,754

201,668

89.82%

10.01%

0.17%

157,911,200

17,594,308

250,754

191,668

89.85%

10.01%

0.14%

167,474,465

7,491,286

240,754

741,425

95.58%

4.28%

0.14%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

176,651,892

7,340,528

208,368

96.01%

3.99%

176,651,892

7,340,528

208,368

96.01%

3.99%

176,377,829

7,191,290

631,669

96.08%

3.92%

145,314,041

17,685,079

201,668

89.15%

10.85%

145,314,041

17,685,079

201,668

89.15%

10.85%

166,404,812

17,594,308

201,668

90.44%

9.56%

166,404,812

17,594,308

201,668

90.44%

9.56%

166,414,812

17,594,308

191,668

90.44%

9.56%

175,968,077

7,491,286

741,425

95.92%

4.08%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 03:48:07 UTC
