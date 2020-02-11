Mithril Resources : Results of Meeting 12 February 2020

ASX RELEASE - 12 February 2020

Results of General Meeting

The meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited was held the offices of Nexia Australia, Level 12, 31 Queen Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000.

All resolutions considered at the General Meeting were put to a vote on a Poll, called by the Chairman, and were passed.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the attached proxy summary.

If you have any queries or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact Adrien Wing, the secretary of the Company, on (03) 9614 0600.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Regards,

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

Mithril Resources Limited

