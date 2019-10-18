Mithril Resources : September 2019 Quarterly Activity and Cash Flow Report 18 October 2019 0 10/18/2019 | 12:39am EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly Report For the Period Ending 30 September 2019 Key Points Billy Hills (Zinc) High-grade surface mineralisation identified over 350 metres strike length at Firetail Zinc Prospect with rock chip assay results up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead

surface mineralisation identified over 350 metres strike length at Firetail Zinc Prospect with rock chip assay results up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead Firetail's prospectivity reinforced by a large surface soil anomaly that overlies northern end of the mineralisation, extends to the west and remains open along strike to the north Limestone Well (Vanadium) Maiden RC drill programme by Mithril's JV partner - Auteco Minerals (AUT.ASX) intersects multiple broad zones of shallow high-gradevanadium-titanium, including;

o 20m @ 0.48% V2O5 & 6.5% TiO2 from 12 metres and 72m @ 0.46% V2O5 & 8.6% TiO2 from 52 metres in LWRC003,

o 12m @ 0.72% V2O5 & 8.5% TiO2 from 12 metres and 24m @ 0.50% V2O5 & 6.2% TiO2 from 48 metres, and 56m @ 0.46% V2O5 & 6.1% TiO2 from 164 metres in LWRC005,

o 20m @ 0.50% V2O5 & 6.5% TiO2 from 64 metres and 116m @ 0.36% V2O5 & 11.0% TiO2 from 104 meters in LWRC006.

Follow the successful drilling, Auteco has elected to continue sole-funding the JV by completing exploration expenditure of $1.5M by August 2021 to earn an initial 60% interest Lignum Dam (Gold Nickel) New Earn-In Agreement with Great Boulder Resources (GBR.ASX) whereby they can earn up to an 80% interest in the project by completing expenditure of $1M over four years. Planned Activites Planned activities for the December 2019 Quarter comprise a Heritage Clearance Survey (to facilitate drilling) at Billy Hills, ongoing evaluation of the vanadium-titanium mineralisation at Limestone Well, and the commencement of field reconnaissance activities at Lignum Dam. Cash Cash reserves of $0.74M at 30 September 2019 22B Beulah Road T: (61 8) 8132 8800 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 F: (61 8) 8132 8899 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 1 of 11 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Market Capitalisation: $2.94 million Exploration Overview Mithril Resources' (MTH.ASX - "Mithril" or the "Company") primary focus is the Billy Hills Zinc Project where ongoing fieldwork undertaken during the Quarter reinforced the prospectivity of the high-grade Firetail Zinc Prospect with rock chip sampling returning up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead (Figure 1). At Limestone Well, Mithril's exploration partner Auteco Minerals also intersected high-gradevanadium-titanium mineralisation in several drill holes. To ensure that Mithril remains focussed on Billy Hills, the Company is seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting low priority projects and during the Quarter, it entered into a new joint venture Figure 1: Project Locations agreement for the Lignum Dam Project and relinquished the Bangemall Project tenements. At the time of writing Mithril was also in discussions with a number of companies who have expressed an interest in other projects within the Company's portfolio and the Company will provide an update on these discussions if and when any material developments occur. Additionally, the Company is regularly presented with new project opportunities for consideration. Mithril welcomes these approaches and will continue to assess them in pursuit of generating shareholder value. Planned activities for the December 2019 Quarter comprise a Heritage Clearance Survey (to facilitate drilling) at Billy Hills, ongoing evaluation of the vanadium-titanium mineralisation at Limestone Well, and the commencement of field reconnaissance activities at Lignum Dam. Corporate During the Quarter, Mithril spent $78K on exploration activities outlined in this report and at 30 September 2019 had cash reserves of $0.74M. Mithril also raised $340,000 through a private placement to sophisticated and professional investors during the Quarter. Under the Placement 68,000,000 new shares were issued (28,766,215 shares under LR7.1 and 39,233,785 shares under LR7.1A) at a price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per share, and following which the Company had 490,389,211 shares on issue. 22B Beulah Road T: (61 8) 8132 8800 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 F: (61 8) 8132 8899 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 2 of 11 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Market Capitalisation: $2.94 million Billy Hills (Zinc) (Mithril 100%) Exploration undertaken by the Company during the Quarter reinforced the prospectivity of the Firetail Prospect at Billy Hills (located 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia - Figures 1 and 2). At Firetail, high-grade zinc mineralisation occurs within a subcropping 350-metre-long zone of siliceous gossan, weathered colloform-banded sulphides, ferruginous veining (i.e. calcite + marcasite) and localised brecciation. Rock chip sampling previously undertaken by the Company returned assay values up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead from the zone (see Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 1 July 2019). The mineralisation occurs in an area of sand and soil cover and where visible, has a width ranging from 0.5 to 4 metres with the gossan and sulphides forming a central core of 0.5 to 1.5 metres width. Regionally Firetail lies within a fault zone which is interpreted from geological mapping and geophysical (gravity) data to continue north to the Pillara Zinc Deposit approximately 5 kilometres to the north-east. Pillara had a reported pre-mine resource of 18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb (See Figure 3 and Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017). Firetail's prospectivity is also reinforced by a large surface soil anomaly (+300ppm zinc + lead) that overlies the northern end of the mineralisation, extends to the west and remains open along strike to the north (Figure 4). Apart from one drill hole (PD514 - 2.0m @ 1.05% zinc + lead from 39 metres) which is reported to have been drilled immediately west of the mineralised zone (field inspection has failed to find any evidence of the drill hole), Firetail and the surrounding soil anomaly have not been drilled. As such Firetail is a priority for drill testing by Mithril and a Heritage Clearance Survey to facilitate drilling has been scheduled with the project's Traditional Owners for the first week in November 2019. About the Pillara Zinc Deposit (located on ML04/118 which is not owned by Mithril) At Pillara, zinc + lead +/- silver mineralisation is hosted by structurally controlled zones of breccia and vein development which are spatially associated with a series of large-scale NNE - NNW orientated fault zones that cut a sequence of Devonian-age limestones. The deposit had a reported pre-mine resource of 18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb and underground mining produced 10.3 Mt @ 6.9% Zn, 2.3% Pb from June 1997 to October 2003. Mining briefly resumed during 2007 2008 and the mine site is now closed ( See Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017 ). The style of mineralisation, which occurs at Pillara and adjacent deposits, produces metal concentrates which are very highly sought by smelting companies due to their very high-grade and low amount of impurities. Zinc concentrate grade historically ranged between 57-63% and lead concentrate grade between containing 73- 81%. It is as a result of their clean, high-grade nature, that concentrates from area have in the past attracted a premium price from smelters. 22B Beulah Road T: (61 8) 8132 8800 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 F: (61 8) 8132 8899 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 3 of 11 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Market Capitalisation: $2.94 million Figure 2: Billy Hills Location Plan showing the Firetail Zinc Prospect 22B Beulah Road T: (61 8) 8132 8800 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 F: (61 8) 8132 8899 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 4 of 11 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Market Capitalisation: $2.94 million Figure 3: Firetail - Pillara geological plan showing major structures, outcrop lithologies and rock chip sampling. Note that the Pillara deposit has been projected vertically to surface. 22B Beulah Road T: (61 8) 8132 8800 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 F: (61 8) 8132 8899 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 5 of 11 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Market Capitalisation: $2.94 million This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

