Mithril Resources : Transformative high-grade gold silver project acquisition 25 November 2019

ASX Release - 25 November 2019 Transformative high-grade gold silver project acquisition Mithril to acquire private Australian exploration company Sun Minerals Pty Ltd which has an exclusive Option to earn up to 100% of the high-grade Copalquin Gold Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Historic drilling highlights project's exploration potential with multiple high-grade drill intercepts including;

high-grade drill intercepts including; 17.77m @ 45.16 g/t gold and 118.2 g/t silver from 30.98 metres in UC-03 (El Cometa Mine) 7.9m @ 6.54g/t gold and 140.g/t silver from 143.10 metres in UC-024 (El Refugio Mine) 4.53m @ 28.99g/t gold and 2,350.3g/t silver from 138.00 metres in MP-07-101 (La Soledad Mine) Completion of transaction to be catalyst for change at Board and Senior Management level with Mithril's current Managing Director to resign and Sun Minerals Nominees to be appointed to Mithril Board and a lead project management position Mithril Resources Limited (ASX: MTH) (Mithril or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding terms sheet (Terms Sheet) to acquire all the issued share capital of Sun Minerals Pty Ltd (Sun Minerals). Sun Minerals holds an exclusive option (Option) to earn up to a 100% interest in the high-grade Copalquin Gold Silver Project (Copalquin or the Copalquin Project) located in the Sierra Madre Trend, Durango State, western Mexico. The mining concessions forming the Copalquin Project are held by Compania Minera Copalquin S.A de C.V., a Mexican domiciled entity (CMC). 1. Cautionary statement regarding exploration results The Exploration Results reported in this release have not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012;

a Competent Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012;

it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported Exploration Results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012;

nothing has come to the attention of MTH or the Competent Person that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the historic Exploration Results; but

MTH has not independently validated the historic Exploration Results and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those results. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 1 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au The proposed acquisition by Mithril of all issued share capital of Sun Minerals is referred to as the Transaction. A summary of the Term Sheet including conditions precedent are set out in Annexure A. The Company notes that the Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions precedent including completion of due diligence, shareholder approvals and the completion of the capital raising described below. As a condition of the Transaction, Mithril also proposes conducting a capital raising by way of an entitlement issue to shareholders on a record date to be determined to raise approximately A$4.9 million (before costs). Funds raised from the capital raising will be used by Mithril primarily to complete a drill programme at Copalquin and to continue work on the Company's existing projects. Further details are set out below. SUN MINERALS OVERVIEW Sun Minerals is an Australian entity incorporated in 2017 to hold the Option to acquire and explore Copalquin. Mithril shares issued to the shareholders of Sun Minerals (Sun Vendors) at, and subject to completion of, the Transaction will account for 40% of the expanded share capital of Mithril. Sun Minerals holds the Option to earn up to 100% of Copalquin. A summary of the Option (as proposed to be amended to accommodate the Transaction) is set out in Annexure B. The Sun Minerals Directors have personally invested A$2.5M in cash and time into Sun Minerals over the past two years, and have relevant technical backgrounds, having over 50 years of combined Mexico operating experience. The Sun Minerals Directors also have significant experience and success with public companies and developing gold-silver projects in Australia and overseas. Sun Mineral's Exploration Director (Mr Hall Stewart) and Managing Director (Mr John Skeet) both played key roles in the exploration and development of the Palmarejo Silver Gold Mine which is located north of Copalquin within the Sierra Madre Trend, which is owned and operated by North American mining company Coeur Mining Inc. In December 2018, after 9 years of production, Coeur Mining Inc. reported Canadian National Instrument 43-101(NI43-101) (non-JORC) compliant proven and probable reserves of 693,000 oz Au and 50.2 million oz Ag plus significant NI 43-101(non-JORC) resources remaining at the Palmarejo complex. ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER PROJECT The Copalquin Gold Silver Project (6 mineral concessions - 7,005 Ha see Annexure D) covers the entire Copalquin Mining District within the gold-silver trend of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in Durango State, western Mexico. The gold silver trend is host to numerous gold and silver deposits, with multiple producing mines including; Coeur Mining's Palmarejo, Agnico Eagles' Pinos Altos, Goldcorp's El Suazal Mine (now depleted), First Majestic Silver's San Dimas mine, Fresnillo's San Julian and La Cienega mines and the now closed Ocampo mine. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 2 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Figure 1: Copalquin Project location and surrounding major mines Within the Copalquin Project boundaries there are 32 known historic gold and silver underground mines and surface workings plus historic drill intercepts. Mineralisation is typically associated with low-sulfidation epithermal veining and stockworks developed within an andesitic host rock sequence. Data compilation, geological mapping and rock chip sampling undertaken by Sun Minerals over the past two years indicates that gold-silver mineralisation previously mined at Copalquin was of very high-grade (refer to the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Historical Exploration Results" on pages 1 and 44 of this announcement). Historic drilling underneath and along strike from underground workings undertaken prior to Sun Minerals' involvement returned multiple high-grade intercepts (see Table 2) including; 17.77m @ 45.16 g/t gold and 118.2 g/t silver from 30.98 metres in UC-03 (El Cometa Mine)

Sun Minerals has obtained all statutory permits required to undertake a systematic drilling program at Copalquin and, upon satisfactory completion of the Transaction, a 4,500-metre diamond drilling program is planned to be undertaken. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 3 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au The aim of the proposed drilling is to better understand the geological controls on mineralisation and demonstrate the potential for mineralisation beyond the limits of existing mined areas. Importantly, Sun Minerals has strong "in-country" operating experience and has developed strong working relationships with local landowners, stakeholders, and contractors. Further details regarding the Copalquin Project and the exploration plans for the Copalquin Project are set out in Annexure E. Statements regarding the Copalquin Project are made on the basis of information and representations provided by Sun Minerals and its directors and officers, publicly available information, the preliminary due diligence enquiries of the Company and the information compiled by the competent person (refer to competent person statement at the end of this announcement). As noted above, the Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions including completion of due diligence by Mithril. At the date of this announcement, the due diligence enquiries of the Company are ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course. ABOUT MEXICO Mexico has a mining history extending almost 500 years and is among the world's largest metal producers. Mexico is the largest producer of silver in the world and a top global producer of gold, copper, zinc, amongst other minerals. With its long mining tradition, Mexico has a largely favourable environment for the industry. The geological potential remains strong. The country's terrain is one of the most tectonically active and complex in the world. Orogenesis has pushed up mountain chains all across Mexico, including the Sierra Madre Oriental, Sierra Madre Occidental and Sierra Madre del Sur. These three regions have formed some of the key metallogenic areas. Gold and silver mineralisation is commonly linked to the two belts of hydrothermal veins and gaps that stretch out underneath both sides of the Sierra Madre Occidental. Mexico contains outstanding geological potential for mining, which contributes to making Mexico the world's fourth-largest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) for mining and the second destination of such FDI in Latin America. The majority of this FDI is directed to mining gold, copper, zinc, and uranium. According to the Mexican Mining Chamber (Cámara Minera de México or CAMIMEX), Mexico leads the world's production of silver. Mexico was the ninth-largest producer of gold and seventh-largest producer of copper in 2018. CONSIDERATION AND BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES The consideration payable by Mithril for the purchase of all issued share capital of Sun Minerals comprises an aggregate total of 673,852,281 fully paid ordinary Mithril shares (Consideration Shares), which will account for 40% of the expanded share capital of Mithril following completion of the Transaction (including full subscription of the Rights Issue). Subject to and upon completion of the Transaction, Sun Minerals shall also have the right to nominate an individual to be appointed as a Director (Executive Chairman) of Mithril (subject to receipt of a valid consent to act and, if required, shareholder approval) and to nominate an individual to be appointed to a lead management role in Mithril in respect of the exploration of the Copalquin Project. Sun Minerals has indicated that it intends to nominate Mr Dudley Leitch as the Executive Chairman of the Company upon completion of the Transaction. Mr Dudley Leitch has over 40 years (10 years in Mexico) developing projects and running ASX mining/exploration companies with projects in Australia, Mexico and the USA. Mr Leitch has previously been a director or managing director of Perseverance Corporation, Mogul Mining, Valdora Minerals, Kings Minerals and Bolnisi Gold. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 4 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Mithril advises that Mr David Hutton has served his notice of resignation as Managing Director, with termination of his employment as Managing Director of Mithril to occur at the earlier of: 22 May 2020, being the end of the six- month notice period under Mr Hutton's employment agreement, or upon successful conclusion to the Transaction. Mr Hutton and Mithril have agreed that he will continue to serve as Managing Director during the notice period until the occurrence of the earliest of the above events. Mithril wishes to thank Mr Hutton for his years of service and his continued support of Mithril in respect of the exploration of its existing exploration projects and pursuit of the Transaction. CAPITAL RAISING As a condition of the Transaction, Mithril proposes conducting a capital raising by way of an entitlement issue to existing shareholders on a record date to be determined of one (1) new fully paid ordinary Mithril share for every one (1) existing fully paid ordinary Mithril share held at an issue price of A$0.01 (1 cent) per share to raise approximately A$4.9 million (before costs) (Rights Issue). Funds raised are proposed to fund exploration of the existing Mithril projects and the Copalquin Project and otherwise to meet working capital requirements. An indicative use of funds is set out below table: Use of Funds Amount (AUD) Expenditure on Copalquin $3,350,000 (net of expenditure of Exclusivity Payment - refer Annexure A) Expenditure on existing projects $600,000 Additional working capital, raise $950,000 fees Total $4,900,000 The Company will release further details regarding the Rights Issue when available. DIRECTOR/MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE RIGHTS Subject to completion of the Transaction, which will necessarily require shareholder approvals, Mithril intends to issue up to 200,000,000 performance rights convertible to fully paid ordinary Mithril Shares to a combination of existing Directors and proposed incoming Directors, management and consultants (Director/Management Performance Rights). The terms of the Director/Management Performance Rights are set out in full in Annexure C. These terms are subject to review by the ASX. PRO-FORMA CAPITAL STRUCTURE The indicative capital structure of Mithril following completion of the Transaction is set out below: 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 5 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Number of shares % of total Existing fully paid ordinary shares 490,389,211 29.11% Consideration Shares 673,852,281 40.00% Shares under the Rights Issue 490,389,211 29.11% Shares to CMC (refer Annexure B) 30,000,000 1.78% Total 1,684,630,703 100% Convertible Securities (or rights to securities) Number of securities Unlisted Options 10,100,000 Director/Management Performance Rights Up to 200,000,000 INDICATIVE TIMETABLE The indicative timetable for the Transaction is set out below: Execution of Term Sheet 22 November 2019 End of Due Diligence Period under Term Sheet 22 December 2019 Execution of Formal Documentation On or before 22 December 2019 Lodgement of Notice of General Meeting 22 December 2019 Dispatch of Notice of General Meeting 6 January 2020 Convene General Meeting 5 February 2020 Lodge Rights Issue Offer Document 5 February 2020 Complete Rights Issue 2 March 2020 Complete Transaction 9 March 2020 *The above timetable is indicative only and is subject to change. UPDATE ON EXISTING MITHRIL EXPLORATION PROJECTS Over the past months, Mithril has extensively restructured its exploration portfolio with new exploration partners introduced to sole fund exploration activities on the Lignum Dam Project, Limestone Well Project, and most recently the Kurnalpi Project. In addition, the Company has also relinquished tenements at Bangemall and Duffy Well and withdrawn from the Nanadie Well JV. The Company retains the Billy Hills Zinc Project, where a Heritage Clearance Survey to facilitate drill testing of the Firetail Prospect was conducted in early November. In conjunction with the survey, further mapping and rock chip sampling of the prospect was also undertaken. Results from both the survey and sampling are expected within the next two to three weeks. ENDS For Further Information Contact: Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) Adrien Wing, Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary +61 3 9614 0600 www.mithrilresources.com.au 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 6 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ANNEXURE A SUMMARY OF TERMS SHEET Mithril has entered into a binding Terms Sheet with Sun Minerals and the Sun Vendors setting out the terms of the Transaction. A summary of key terms of the Terms Sheet and the Transaction is set out below: 1. Conditions Completion of the Transaction is conditional upon each of the following being satisfied or waived (each being a Condition): Mithril Due Diligence : Mithril completing and being reasonably satisfied with the outcome of due diligence investigations by 22 December 2019 (which date may be extended by written agreement between Mithril and Sun Minerals) ( Due Diligence Date ). Sun Due Diligence : Sun Minerals and the Sun Vendors completing and being reasonably satisfied with the outcome of due diligence investigations into Mithril by the Due Diligence Date. Formal Documentation : Execution of formal documentation by the Due Diligence Date. Concessions: The concessions forming Copalquin being in good standing and none of these concessions being withdrawn or revoked by the relevant statutory bodies. Validity of Option: Sun Minerals providing evidence to the reasonable satisfaction of Mithril that: The terms of the Option are as described by Sun Minerals to Mithril; The Option is and remains in full force and effect as at completion and Sun Minerals is in compliance with the terms of the Option at completion of the Transaction; and Sun Minerals has done all things necessary to ensure that the Option continues to be in full force and effect following completion of the Transaction, including obtaining the consent of CMC to the change of control in Sun Minerals occasioned by the Transaction (as applicable). Variation of Option: Execution by required parties of documentation to the reasonable satisfaction of Mithril to give effect to variation of the terms of the Option including to the extent necessary to accommodate the earn-in structure and other variations to the Option as required by Mithril acting reasonably. Mithril Approvals: Mithril obtaining all necessary regulatory and other approvals or waivers required to complete the Transaction. Mithril Shareholder Approvals: Mithril obtaining all necessary shareholder approvals required for the completion of the Transaction, including without limitation shareholder approval to: issue the Consideration Shares in accordance with the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), including if necessary, item 7 of section 611. issue the Mithril shares forming the Rights Issue (if applicable). issue the Director/Management Performance Rights. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 7 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au appoint the board nominee of Sun Minerals as a new Director of Mithril, with effect on and from completion of the Transaction. grant any additional items which may be agreed by the parties in writing or as required by any regulatory body (including ASIC and/or ASX). Sun Minerals Approvals: Sun Minerals obtaining all necessary shareholder, regulatory and other approvals or waivers required to complete the Transaction. Capital Raising: Mithril completing the Rights Issue. Material Adverse Event: There being no material adverse change or event occurring prior to the date of completion of the Transaction, including without limitation a change in Sun Minerals, the Option and/or the concessions forming Copalquin which adversely affects the rights or interests proposed to be acquired by Mithril under the Terms Sheet. Drag Implementation: Sun Minerals exercising, if required, drag along rights under the constitution of Sun to require minority holders of Sun Minerals to sell the shares they hold in Sun Minerals to Mithril under and in accordance with the terms of the Transaction. All Conditions other than (a) and (b) must be satisfied on or before 5 Business Days after completion of the Rights Issue (which may be extended by written agreement between Mithril and Sun Minerals). The parties will act in good faith and provide reasonable assistance to each other as necessary to seek to enter into formal documentation required and satisfy the Conditions and complete the Transaction as expediently as possible. Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, where a Condition is not satisfied (or waived) by its required date then either Mithril or Sun Minerals may terminate the Terms Sheet by written notice to the other parties, provided that a party may not terminate the Terms Sheet under this paragraph (and must agree to reasonable extensions of the timeframes for satisfaction of the relevant Condition/s) where that party's actions or inactions are the substantive cause of the non-satisfaction of the relevant Condition/s. 2. Purchase Price The consideration payable by Mithril for the purchase of all the issued share capital of Sun Minerals comprises an aggregate total of 673,852,281 fully paid ordinary Mithril shares (being the Consideration Shares), which will account for 40% of the expanded share capital of Mithril following completion of the Transaction (including full subscription of the Rights Issue). Subject to and upon completion of the Transaction, Sun Minerals shall also have the right to nominate an individual to be appointed as a Director (Executive Chairman) of Mithril (subject to receipt of a valid consent to act and, if required, shareholder approval) and to nominate an individual to be appointed to a lead management role in Mithril in respect of the exploration of Copalquin. 3. Warranties The parties have agreed that the formal documentation will contain warranties that are customary to a transaction of this nature and are underpinned by indemnities, including: 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 8 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au warranties from each of the Sun Vendors regarding title, standing and ownership of the shares they hold in Sun Minerals, including that such shares are free from encumbrances; warranties from all parties regarding their respective capacity to enter into and complete the formal documentation and the Transaction; warranties from key Sun Vendors identified by Mithril with respect to Copalquin, the Option, the business and financial position of Sun Minerals and such other warranties typical for a transaction of this nature; and warranties from Mithril to Sun Minerals with respect to the business and financial position of Mithril and such other warranties typical for a transaction of this nature. 4. Maintaining the status quo Pending completion of the Transaction, Sun Minerals agrees (amongst other things) to manage, operate and conduct Sun Minerals' business with all due care in accordance with normal practice and in compliance with all applicable laws and use its best endeavours to maintain the value of the Sun Minerals' business and assets. Sun Minerals also agrees not to enter into any material contract or incur any material liability, declare any dividends or vary its capital structure without the prior written consent of Mithril. 5. Exclusivity payment Mithril agrees, within 3 business days of the satisfaction of Conditions (a) and (b) by the Due Diligence Date, to pay Sun Minerals the cash sum of $150,000 (Exclusivity Payment) to an account nominated by Sun Minerals in writing. Sun Minerals agrees that the Exclusivity Payment shall be used solely for, and form part of, expenditure on Copalquin as set out under the Option in Appendix B. Otherwise, the Terms Sheet contains clauses typical for binding agreements of this nature including provisions with respect to confidentiality and the law of Victoria, Australia governing the Terms Sheet. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 9 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ANNEXURE B SUMMARY OF THE OPTION A summary of the Option held by Sun Minerals is set out below. The summary includes variations that are anticipated to be required to be made to the Option to accommodate the Transaction. The below summary has been prepared on the basis of information provided by Sun Minerals to Mithril. It is proposed that Mithril will confirm the terms of the Option as part of its due diligence investigations. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mithril will (indirectly through its ownership of Sun Minerals) acquire an Option to earn up to a 100% interest in the concessions forming Copalquin as set out below: At completion of the Transaction, Mithril shall pay US$200,000 and issue 10 million fully paid Mithril shares to CMC, upon which Sun Minerals will hold a 10% interest in the concessions forming Copalquin. If, on or before 7 August 2023, Sun Minerals: incurs expenditure of US$4 million on Copalquin, and procures the issue of 10 million fully paid Mithril shares to CMC (and/or its nominee), Sun Minerals will hold a 25% interest in the concessions forming Copalquin; and incurs further expenditure of US$4 million (aggregate expenditure of US$8 million) on Copalquin, and procures the issue of 10 million fully paid Mithril shares to CMC (and/or its nominee), Sun Minerals will hold a 50% interest in the concessions forming Copalquin. The interest of CMC in the concessions forming Copalquin shall be free-carried until the earlier of Sun Minerals completing the acquisition of 100% of the concessions forming Copalquin or Sun Minerals electing to withdraw from the concessions forming Copalquin. At any time on or before 7 August 2023, Sun Minerals may make a cash payment of US$10 million to CMC (and/or its nominee) to acquire the remaining interests then held by CMC. CMC may, subject to necessary shareholder approvals and other authorisations (including regulatory consents and/or approvals), elect to receive the US$10 million (in whole or in part) through the issue of fully paid Mithril shares at a deemed issue price per share that is the higher of: a 10% discount for the then 20-day VWAP of fully paid Mithril shares on ASX, ending on the trading day immediately before any such election; or $0.01 (1 cent), and Sun Minerals will procure that Mithril issues those fully paid Mithril shares (subject to any required approvals and authorisations) as soon as reasonably practicable. Following payment of the US$10 million (in cash, fully paid Mithril shares or a combination of both) Mithril will (either itself or via Sun Minerals) hold a 100% interest in the concessions forming Copalquin. The variation to the documentation underpinning the Option to accommodate the Transaction and the earn-in structure set out above forms a condition of completion of the Transaction. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 10 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ANNEXURE C MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED TERMS OF DIRECTOR/MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE RIGHTS A Performance Right is a right to receive a fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company ( Share ) subject to satisfaction of an Applicable Milestone (refer (b) below). A Performance Rights shall convert to a Share upon and subject to either: determination by a geological consultant of an Inferred JORC Resource of 700koz AuEq (Au-Ag) on the Project; or Mithril achieving a market capitalisation equal to or greater than A$50,000,000. each being an Applicable Milestone. A Performance Right for which an Applicable Milestone has not been satisfied lapses on the date which is four (4) years from issue of that Performance Right ( Lapse Date ). A Performance Right does not entitle the holder to attend or vote on any resolutions proposed at a general meeting of shareholders of the Company. A Performance Right does not entitle the holder to any dividends. Upon winding up of the Company, a Performance Right may not participate in the surplus profits or assets of Company. A Performance Right is not transferable unless otherwise determined by the Board or a delegate of the Board. A Performance Right does not lapse upon the termination or resignation of the holder. In the event that the issued capital of the Company is reconstructed, and the Company is listed on ASX at the relevant time, all rights of a holder will be changed to the extent necessary to comply with the ASX Listing Rules at the time of reorganisation provided that, subject to compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, following such reorganisation the economic and other rights of the Holders are not diminished or terminated. This clause applies whilst the Company is listed on ASX. Performance Rights will not be quoted on ASX. Upon conversion of a Performance Right into a Share in accordance with these terms, the Company must within seven (7) days from the date of conversion, apply for and use best endeavours to obtain official quotation on ASX of the Shares arising from conversion. Subject to compliance with applicable law (including the ASX Listing Rules as they apply to the Company), Performance Rights shall immediately convert to Shares upon a Change of Control occurring. Change of Control means: a bona fide takeover bid is declared unconditional and the bidder has acquired a relevant interest in over 50% of the Company's issued shares; the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company; 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 11 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au a court approves under section 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act, a proposed compromise arrangement for the purpose of, or in connection with, a scheme for the reconstruction of the Company or its amalgamation with any other company or companies; or in any other case, a person obtains voting power in the Company that the Board (which for the avoidance of doubt will comprise those Directors immediately prior to the person acquiring the voting power) determines, acting in good faith and in accordance with their fiduciary duties, is sufficient to control the composition of the Board. Holders of Performance Rights will not be entitled to participate in new issues of capital offered to holders of Shares such as bonus issues and entitlement issues. This clause applies whilst the Company is listed on ASX. The terms of the Performance Rights may be amended as necessary by the Board to comply with the ASX Listing Rules, or any direction of ASX regarding the terms provided that, subject to compliance with the ASX listing rules, following such amendment, the economic and other rights of the Holder are not diminished or terminated. A Performance Right gives the Holder no rights other than those expressly provided by these terms and those provided at law where such rights at law cannot be excluded by these terms. Subject to paragraph (n) below, a Performance Right will convert into a Share upon the achievement of an Applicable Milestone to that Performance Right prior to the Lapse Date. An Applicable Milestone for a Performance Right will be specified in the terms of issue of or invitation to apply for the Performance Right. In the event an Applicable Milestone is satisfied prior to the Lapse Date, Performance Rights held by a Holder will convert into an equal number of Shares. If an Applicable Milestone for a Performance Right is not achieved by the Lapse Date, all Performance Rights will lapse and be deemed to have been cancelled without payment or other compensation to the Holder. The Shares into which the Performance Rights will convert will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Shares and, if the Company is listed on ASX, an application will be made by the Company to ASX for official quotation of the Shares issued upon conversion. The conversion of Performance Rights is subject to compliance at all times with the ASX Listing Rules if the Company is listed on ASX at the relevant time and the Corporations Act. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 12 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ANNEXURE D MINING CONCESSIONS Mining concessions are granted by the Mexican Federal government and grant the right to explore and exploit metallic mineral deposits subject to concession maintenance requirements and environmental statutes. The Copalquin Project consists of six mining concessions totalling 7,005 Ha. No. Concession Title Current Area Location Liens or Status Number Validity (Ha) Legal 1 LA SOLEDAD 52033 58 years 6 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico Free Active 2 EL COMETA 164869 40 years 36 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico Free Active 3 SAN 165451 40 years 36 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico Free Active MANUEL 4 COPALQUIN 178014 33 years 20 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico Free Active 5 EL SOL 236130 9 years 6,000 Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Free Active Mexico 6 EL CORRAL 236131 9 years 907.3243 Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Free Active Mexico Table 1: Copalquin Project mining concession details. Figure 2: Copalquin Project mining concession plan 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 13 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ANNEXURE E FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE COPALQUIN PROJECT Copalquin Project Overview The Copalquin Project hosts multiple low-sulfidation epithermal vein and stockwork deposits hosted in andesite. There has been notable past production of gold and silver from a number of underground mines with reported bonanza grades. Previous exploration work in the 1990's and 2000's consisted of soil sampling programs and drilling of 70 diamond core holes. Previous work appears to have been curtailed by the difficult logistics of a remote project and financial difficulties of the previous companies. Sun Minerals has compiled the previous data, acquired high resolution satellite imagery and topography and migrated all data to UTM WGS84. Sun Minerals has undertaken limited rock chip and soil sampling programs. In 2020, Sun Minerals intends to drill approximately 30 holes to test 6 separate targets. Figure 3: Copalquin Project Geologic Map. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 14 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Copalquin Project Geology The Copalquin Project lies within the Sierra Madre Occidental physiographic province of north-western Mexico. The project is underlain by andesitic volcanics of the Cretaceous-Tertiary Lower Volcanic Series. A Tertiary granodiorite to monzonite pluton intrudes the andesite and much of the area is capped by Tertiary rhyolite ignimbrites of the Upper Volcanic Series. Mineralisation is thought to be contemporaneous with the eruption of the Upper Volcanic Series. Semi-continuouslow-angle breccia zones have formed within the andesite parallel to the granodiorite contact. These zones include the El Cometa breccia and the Los Reyes breccia. The geometry of these zones is similar to the nearby El Gallo silver deposit of McEwen Mining which is also formed in a series of breccias parallel to the contact between intrusive rocks and Lower Volcanic Series andesite. A series of high angle normal faults strikes northwest and dips to the northeast including the Refugio, La Soledad and La Constancia structures which host veins mineralised with gold and silver. North-south striking, west-dipping faults at San Manuel also host mineralized veins. Figure 4: Copalquin Project stratigraphic section. Both the low-angle breccias and the high-angle faults host extensive zones of mineralised quartz breccia. It is likely that the low angle zones developed as tectonic breccias during the intrusion of the granodiorite and were later mineralized by hydrothermal activity related to the eruption of the Upper Volcanic Series. Large areas of argillic alteration occur across the concessions. The alteration forms haloes adjacent to the known structures and large zones where structures have not been identified. Argillic alteration is indicative of widespread penetration of hydrothermal fluids into the surrounding rocks and suggests a long-lived hydrothermal system was active at Copalquin. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 15 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Historic Exploration Work at Copalquin Mines at Copalquin were first developed in the mid-1800's and are reported to have produced more than 250,000 ounces of gold by J. Wilkins, June 1997, Evaluation of the Copalquin Mining District, Tamazula, Durango, Mexico. Modern exploration work at Copalquin has been carried out by two companies previous to Sun Minerals' involvement. Bell Coast Capital Corp. conducted soil sampling and drilling of 31 diamond core holes in 1997 and 1998. UC Resources conducted rock chip and soil sampling and drilled another 39 diamond core holes. Both previous drill campaigns were hindered by the difficulty of moving the drill using only manpower and consequently drilling is overly concentrated in areas where the first favourable intercepts were encountered. In the 70 holes drilled 34 encountered mineralisation that was reported by the previous companies. The reported intercepts are not compliant with the JORC guidelines for reporting and should be considered as historic, non- compliant information, but are nevertheless considered to be material for the purposes of disclosure in respect of the Transaction. Readers are referred to refer the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Historical Exploration Results" on pages 1 and 44 of this announcement and to Annexure F for an assessment of the reliability of the historical exploration results with refence to Table 1 of the JORC Code. Bell Coast Capital (1997 - 1998) Hole_ID From To Intercept (m) Avg Au g/t Avg Ag g/t EC-002 33.60 46.85 13.25 74.87 705.8 EC-003 22.20 28.20 6.00 0.42 18.1 EC-008 44.50 51.00 6.50 2.66 79.2 EC-010 32.45 43.50 11.05 12.62 277.6 EC-011 28.00 39.50 11.50 1.08 44.5 EC-012 19.00 26.00 7.00 10.65 216.3 EC-012 38.40 41.60 3.20 11.36 203.4 EC-013 13.15 22.50 9.35 25.32 246.9 EC-013 30.50 33.50 3.00 5.25 76.8 EC-014 85.50 88.50 3.00 0.74 42.0 EC-014 108.00 111.00 3.00 1.57 65.3 EC-015 22.00 32.00 10.00 0.65 60.7 EC-016 42.00 45.00 3.00 0.66 41.4 EC-017 22.00 24.00 2.00 1.74 91.8 EC-018 60.00 62.00 2.00 4.06 100.0 EC-025 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.78 22.0 ER-031 108.00 110.00 2.00 0.30 8.2 ER-031 112.00 115.50 3.50 0.38 9.6 ER-031 118.50 126.00 7.50 0.33 6.4 ER-031 148.50 159.00 10.50 0.54 17.7 ES-022 81.00 84.00 3.00 0.84 163.0 UC Resources Corp (2005 - 2007) Hole_ID From To Intercept (m) Avg Au g/t Avg Ag g/t UC-02 11.98 15.45 3.47 0.77 17.8 UC-02 22.85 27.10 4.25 0.31 29.1 UC-03 30.98 48.75 17.77 45.16 118.2 UC-05 41.92 45.92 4.00 5.16 48.8 UC-06 8.12 14.70 6.58 0.40 11.6 UC-06 39.20 43.00 3.80 2.75 36.9 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 16 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au UC-10 31.37 36.42 5.05 1.02 66.6 UC-13 54.35 56.46 2.11 2.10 159.5 UC-16 56.40 58.42 2.02 1.25 72.1 UC-21 148.09 158.20 10.11 2.20 199.9 UC-23 130.80 143.00 12.20 0.97 61.7 UC-24 143.10 151.00 7.90 6.54 140.1 MPS-07-0101 138.00 142.53 4.53 28.99 2350.3 Table 2: Historic non-JORC compliant drill intercepts reported by previous workers at Copalquin Durango, Mexico Figure 5: Drill hole locations for historic non-JORC compliant drilling by Bell Coast Capital Corp. and UC Resources Inc. Exploration at Copalquin by Sun Minerals 2017 - 2019 Rock-chip sampling Most of Sun Minerals' work has consisted of reconnaissance level exploration and visits to as many of the historic mines as possible. On these recon visits 37 rock chip samples have been collected. Samples were marked by the geologist and chipped along a line 5 - 10 cm wide using a chisel and 3 pound sledge hammer. SAMPLE EAST NORTH LOCATION WIDTH (m) Au ppm Ag ppm 213151 294569 2824723 STA CRUZ 1 0.07 5.4 213152 294564 2824722 STA CRUZ 1 0.08 7.2 213153 294557 2824727 STA CRUZ 1 0.17 20.2 213154 293078 2824343 GPE MINE 0.6 1.82 130 213155 293076 2824340 GPE MINE 0.6 4.67 270 213156 293070 2824344 GPE MINE 0.6 18.65 802 213157 293064 2824328 GPE MINE dump 12.9 685 213158 292867 2824267 LA FRAGUITA 0.4 0.09 8.1 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 17 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au 213159 292869 2824269 LA FRAGUITA 3m random 0.13 7 213160 292713 2824302 CONSTANCIA 1.5 5.55 464 213161 292717 2824304 CONSTANCIA 0.95 1.16 11 213162 292725 2824294 CONSTANCIA 1 1.03 36.4 213163 292730 2824295 CONSTANCIA 0.95 1.15 254 213164 292736 2824303 CONSTANCIA 0.6 0.34 14.9 213165 289122 2823653 REFUGIO 1 2.17 99.9 213166 289108 2823669 REFUGIO 1.3 1.02 19.5 213167 289112 2823671 REFUGIO 1.4 1.66 51.6 213168 289141 2823690 REFUGIO 1 0.75 66.3 213169 289145 2823693 REFUGIO 0.8 1.04 96.5 213170 289638 2823793 EL COMETA 1.6 1.14 42.3 213171 289639 2823794 EL COMETA 1.8 0.19 12.2 213172 289517 2823854 LA LINA 1 5.23 249 213173 289521 2823854 LA LINA 1.1 0.06 3.2 213174 289646 2824094 SOLEDAD L3 0.4 4.42 215 213175 289649 2824096 SOLEDAD L3 0.55 3.82 332 213176 289680 2824126 SOLEDAD L2 0.7 1.47 87.8 213177 289685 2824130 SOLEDAD L2 0.8 2.82 102 213178 289585 2824096 SOLEDAD 0.9 0.08 2.5 213179 289589 2824096 SOLEDAD 1 0.09 2.5 213180 290837 2822423 DIOS PADRE 1.1 2.05 97 213181 290822 2822410 MINA LARGA 1.1 0.92 36.4 213182 290819 2822409 MINA LARGA 0.5 6.56 226 213183 290790 2822819 SAN MANUEL 2.4 0.24 8 213184 290793 2822819 SAN MANUEL 0.8 0.04 1.5 213185 290795 2822801 SAN MANUEL 1.7 0.32 10.3 213186 290240 2823184 COPALQUIN 0.8 1.54 70.9 213187 290686 2823687 LOS REYES 1.2 7.23 507 Table 3: Sun Minerals geochem samples from 13 of the more than 30 known underground mine workings. Soil Sampling Soil sampling over the Refugio, Cometa, Soledad, Los Pinos and, to a limited extent, Los Reyes were collected by Bell Coast Capital and UC Resources. Sun Minerals also carried out a soil sampling program over the La Constancia target. All samples were sieved in the field to -80 mesh and assayed for gold and silver. Results were normalized by taking the log of the gold value in ppb. Results for gold in soils are shown on the following maps in Figures 6 to 9: 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 18 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Figure 6: Sun Minerals Soil sampling at El Refugio, El Cometa and La Soledad. Figure 7: Sun Minerals soil sampling at Los Pinos. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 19 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Figure 8: Sun Minerals soil sampling at Los Reyes. Figure 9: Sun Minerals soil sampling at La Constancia. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 20 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Exploration Plan for 2020 at Copalquin Previous drilling has identified three areas with underground mineable grades over potentially mineable widths. These areas are El Refugio, La Soledad and El Cometa. Sun Minerals' drilling campaign will systematically test each of these high-priority areas and will also begin drill exploration at Los Reyes, Los Pinos, La Constancia and San Manuel. There are now 29 holes totalling 4,490 meters planned. Drilling will start at El Refugio, move to Los Reyes, then to Cometa, then to La Soledad, then to Los Pinos, then Constancia, and, finally San Manuel. The objective of this drill program is discovery, not resource definition. The best targets currently identified on the property will be tested and if any of the targets other than the top three produce favourable results Sun Minerals will have met its objective. Figure 10: Copalquin Project Target Areas within central 1,600 Ha and selected rock-chip sample results. All rock chip samples were collected by Sun Minerals in 2017 and Pembrook in 2013-14 except the results shown for the Las Brujas and Peru mine workings. These are reported historic results from IMMSA (subsidiary of Grupo Mexico) 1983 and Consejo de Recursos Minerales (Mexican geological survey) in 1976. Readers are referred to refer the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Historical Exploration Results" on pages 1 and 44 of this announcement and to Annexure F for an assessment of the reliability of the historical exploration results with refence to Table 1 of the JORC Code. Refugio Mine Area Refugio is reported as the site of the first discoveries at Copalquin. This is the area where Sun Minerals' considers it has the best potential for intercepts in multiple, neighboring holes because this is the area we best understand the geometry as a result of holes UC-021 through UC-024 (refer Annexure F). There are 7 holes totaling 1,395 meters planned for Refugio. The first hole will pass within 10 meters of the intercept un UC-024 (7.9 meters of 6.54 g/t Au and 140.1 g/t Ag). The other six holes will be step outs. Five holes will be drilled from one drill pad. This will take approximately one month. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 21 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Los Reyes Mine Area Three holes totaling 450 meters will be drilled at Los Reyes targeting the periphery of the old workings. Grades from Los Reyes from the historical reports are less consistent than from Refugio or Soledad, but there are some encouraging historical high grades reported This should take about 10 days. El Cometa Mine Area More than 20 holes have pin cushioned the area around EC-002 and UC-003 (refer Annexure F). There is a previously identified high-grade zone in the El Cometa vein, but the past drilling does not indicate any continuity of mineralization. Sun Minerals' approach will yield a more systematic evaluation. There are 7 holes planned at El Cometa totaling 490 meters. The third hole will pass between EC-002 (13.25meters of 74.87 g/t Au and 705.8 g/t Ag) and EC-013 (9.35 meters of 25.32 g/t Au and 246.9 g/t Ag). The other holes are step outs that will properly define the orientation and thickness of the mineralized zone. This is expected to take two weeks. Los Pinos Ridge The Los Pinos ridge is located between the Refugio-Cometa-Soledad ridge and the Los Reyes ridge and has no historic drilling. Two holes totaling 280 meters will be drilled to test the large area of clay alteration and gold-in- soils anomaly at Los Pinos. These are exploration "wildcat" holes. This will take about 10 days. La Soledad Mine Area The La Soledad mine is the most professionally developed mine in the district. It exploited an ore-shoot 70 meters long to a depth of about 150 meters. We will target the same ore-shoot below the workings. Eight holes totaling 1,600 meters are planned for La Soledad. The first hole is targeted near the intercept found in MP-07-101 (4.53 meters of 28.99 g/t Au and 2350.3 g/t Ag) (refer Annexure F). The other holes are step outs. This will take about a month. La Constancia Mine Area Two holes totaling 290 meters are planned to target the ore-shoot below the deepest historic mining. No previous drilling has been done at La Constancia, but we have good information from the Consejo de Recursos Minerales (1996) and from Industrias Mineras de Mexico (1983) as to the location of the workings and reported high grades. This will take about one week. Holes planned at Constancia are not shown on the attached maps. Additional Drilling Depending on the efficiency of drilling and on visual results Sun Minerals may drill an additional 500 to 1,000 meters as determined during the drill program. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 22 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Figure 11: 200 Ha area that was drilled previously and is the main focus for the Sun Minerals' first drill programme. Figure 12: East of 200 Ha area that was drilled previously and is the main focus for the Sun Minerals' first drill programme. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 23 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ANNEXURE F JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Copalquin Project Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, • Intermittent sampling dating back to the 1930's has produced a large amount of data from techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry the historic underground mines and working. In addition to this, more recent work since standard measurement tools appropriate to the 1998 includes geochemical sampling, geologic mapping, drill hole result and technical minerals under investigation, such as down hole reports. The key historical exploration drilling and sampling results are: gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, • 1976 Consejo de Recursos Minerales (CRM) channel sampling and geologic mapping, etc). These examples should not be taken as report. limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • 1983 IMMSA (Subsidiary of Grupo Mexico) channel sampling and geologic mapping, • Include reference to measures taken to ensure report. sample representivity and the appropriate • 1995 Kennecott geologic mapping and underground mine rock chip sampling, report. calibration of any measurement tools or • 1998 Bell Coast Capital Corp. (TSX-V:BCP) geochemical sampling, diamond drilling (31 systems used. NQ holes for 2,759m) within a 200 Ha area of the 7,005 Ha concession area. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation • 2004-2007 UC Resources (TSX-V:UC) surface work and diamond (39 NQ holes for that are Material to the Public Report. ~4,226m) and reported under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 at the time. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has • 2017 -2019 Sun Minerals Pty Ltd Geologic mapping, 36 channel samples, review of all been done this would be relatively simple (eg historic data. The samples were analysed for gold using ALS method for fire assay AA- 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 25, which has a detection range of 0.01 to 100ppm using a 30g nominal sample weight m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to and instrumental Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Silver and a suite of 32 produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other trace elements were assayed using ALS method ME-ICP61 which achieves near-total cases more explanation may be required, such digestion using a four acid leach, consisting of HF-HNO3-HClO4-HCl. The detection limit as where there is coarse gold that has inherent for silver is 0.5 to 100ppm. Any samples greater than 100ppm Ag were re- assayed using sampling problems. Unusual commodities or ALS method Ag-OG62 which has a detection range of between 1ppm to 1,500ppm. mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) • 2018 Sun Minerals soil sampling -80 mesh fraction analysed by ALS method Au-TL43 may warrant disclosure of detailed information. dissolving 25 g of sample with Aqua Regia and an ICP finish. Silver was analysed by ALS method ME-MS43 dissolution with aqua regia and an ICP finish. Detection limit for gold was 1 ppb and for silver 0.1 ppm. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 24 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole • Recorded drilling by diamond core NQ size with standard tube, for a total of 70 holes by Bell techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, Coast Capital Corporation (31 holes) and UC Resources (39 holes). Core was not oriented. etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and • Sample recovery was not recorded by Bell Coast Capital or by UC Resources recovery chip sample recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Logging by Bell Coast Capital and UC Resources was inconsistent and the rock units described geologically and geotechnically logged to a level have not been correlated with the units used by Sun Minerals. of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • Core was marked for sampling by the geologist, but the criteria used for sample selection techniques quarter, half or all core taken. were not described and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, • Marked samples were sawn using a diamond saw and ½ core was shipped for analysis preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. retaining ½ core on site. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • No quality control procedures were described for Bell Coast Capital or UC Resources appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 25 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • All analysis by Bell Coast Capital and UC Resources used a 30g fire assay with AA finish for assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and gold and a 10 g Aqua Regia digestion and AA finish for silver and whether the technique is considered partial or • No quality control procedures were described for Bell Coast Capital or UC Resources laboratory total. tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by • Very limited independent check-sampling was conducted by independent third parties sampling and either independent or alternative company during UC Resources drill program. Sun Minerals considers all legacy data as historic, non- assaying personnel. compliant data to be used to guide future work, but not to be incorporated into JORC • The use of twinned holes. compliant resource estimation. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • Drill holes were reported by UC Resources in UTM NAD27 and were located by handheld data points drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), GPS. Holes were not marked with permanent markers in the field and drill collar locations trenches, mine workings and other locations have only partially been re-confirmed by Sun Minerals. All Sun Minerals data are reported 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 26 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary used in Mineral Resource estimation. in UTM WGS84. Topographic control used by UC Resources was limited to the accuracy of • Specification of the grid system used. the Mexican INEGI government topographic maps. Sun Minerals uses high resolution • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. satellite data from the 50 cm Worldview 2 satellite. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Drilling by Bell Coast Capital and UC Resources is considered to be seriously clustered and and Results. repetitive by Sun Minerals. distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is • Sample compositing has not been applied, only length weighted grades are reported sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Bell Coast Capital and UC Resources drilled holes in a variety of orientations without a clear data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and relationship to the strike of structures as observed at surface and in underground workings. relation to the extent to which this is known, considering geological the deposit type. structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Custody of Sun Minerals samples went directly from Sun Minerals personnel to a registered security shipping company, PMM (Paqueteria y Mudanzas en Movimiento) and then to ALS Laboratories in Hermosillo, Sonora Mexico. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • Sun Minerals is unaware of any audits conducted during Bell Coast Capital or UC Resources reviews techniques and data. drill programs. Sun Minerals does not consider the legacy data to be sufficiently well documented to bring it into compliance with JORC guidelines 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 27 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Concessions at Copalquin tenement and ownership including agreements or material land tenure issues with third parties such as joint Concession Title status ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, No. Concession Area (Ha) Location number native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and 1 LA SOLEDAD 52033 6 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of 2 EL COMETA 164869 36 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico reporting along with any known 3 SAN MANUEL 165451 36 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. 4 COPALQUIN 178014 20 Tamazula, Durango, Mexico 5 EL SOL 236130 6,000 Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico 6 EL CORRAL 236131 907.3243 Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • Intermittent sampling dating back to the 1930's has produced a large amount of data from done by other exploration by other parties. the historic underground mines and working. In addition to this, more recent work since 1998 parties includes geochemical sampling, geologic mapping, drill hole result and technical reports. The key historical exploration drilling and sampling results are: • 1976 Consejo Recursos Mineros (CRM) channel sampling and geologic mapping, report. • 1983 IMMSA (Subsidiary of Grupo Mexico) channel sampling and geologic mapping, report. • 1995 Kennecott geologic mapping and underground mine rock chip sampling, report. • 1998 Bell Coast Capital Corp. (TSX-V:BCP) geochemical sampling, diamond drilling (31 NQ holes for 2,759m) within a 200 Ha area of the 7,005 Ha concession area. • 2004-2007 UC Resources (TSX-V:UC) surface work and diamond (39 NQ holes for ~4,226m) 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 28 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary and reported under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 at the time. 2013-1204 Pembrook Mining Corp. Geologic mapping and rock chip sampling of outcrops and underground workings.

2017 -2019 Sun Minerals Pty Ltd Geologic mapping, 36 rock chip samples, review of all historic data. Purchase of high resolution satellite imagery and detailed topographic bases. Migration of all data from Lat/Long and UTM NAD27 to UTM WGS84. Compilation of past soil sampling programs and addition of a soil sampling grid over the Constancia target. Below is a table of rock chip samples collected and assayed by Sun Minerals in 2017 - 2018. SAMPLE EAST NORTH LOCATION WIDTH (m) Au ppm Ag ppm 213151 294569 2824723 STA CRUZ 1 0.07 5.4 213152 294564 2824722 STA CRUZ 1 0.08 7.2 213153 294557 2824727 STA CRUZ 1 0.17 20.2 213154 293078 2824343 GPE MINE 0.6 1.82 130 213155 293076 2824340 GPE MINE 0.6 4.67 270 213156 293070 2824344 GPE MINE 0.6 18.65 802 213157 293064 2824328 GPE MINE dump 12.9 685 213158 292867 2824267 LA FRAGUITA 0.4 0.09 8.1 213159 292869 2824269 LA FRAGUITA 3m random 0.13 7 213160 292713 2824302 CONSTANCIA 1.5 5.55 464 213161 292717 2824304 CONSTANCIA 0.95 1.16 11 213162 292725 2824294 CONSTANCIA 1 1.03 36.4 213163 292730 2824295 CONSTANCIA 0.95 1.15 254 213164 292736 2824303 CONSTANCIA 0.6 0.34 14.9 213165 289122 2823653 REFUGIO 1 2.17 99.9 213166 289108 2823669 REFUGIO 1.3 1.02 19.5 213167 289112 2823671 REFUGIO 1.4 1.66 51.6 213168 289141 2823690 REFUGIO 1 0.75 66.3 213169 289145 2823693 REFUGIO 0.8 1.04 96.5 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 29 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 213170 289638 2823793 EL COMETA 1.6 1.14 42.3 213171 289639 2823794 EL COMETA 1.8 0.19 12.2 213172 289517 2823854 LA LINA 1 5.23 249 213173 289521 2823854 LA LINA 1.1 0.06 3.2 213174 289646 2824094 SOLEDAD L3 0.4 4.42 215 213175 289649 2824096 SOLEDAD L3 0.55 3.82 332 213176 289680 2824126 SOLEDAD L2 0.7 1.47 87.8 213177 289685 2824130 SOLEDAD L2 0.8 2.82 102 213178 289585 2824096 SOLEDAD 0.9 0.08 2.5 213179 289589 2824096 SOLEDAD 1 0.09 2.5 213180 290837 2822423 DIOS PADRE 1.1 2.05 97 213181 290822 2822410 MINA LARGA 1.1 0.92 36.4 213182 290819 2822409 MINA LARGA 0.5 6.56 226 213183 290790 2822819 SAN MANUEL 2.4 0.24 8 213184 290793 2822819 SAN MANUEL 0.8 0.04 1.5 213185 290795 2822801 SAN MANUEL 1.7 0.32 10.3 213186 290240 2823184 COPALQUIN 0.8 1.54 70.9 213187 290686 2823687 LOS REYES 1.2 7.23 507 Below is a table of rock chip samples collected and assayed by Pembrook Mining Corp. in 2013-14. SAMPLE LOCALITY EAST NORTH TYPE LENGTH Au_ppm Ag_ppm 113682 Santa Cruz 294581 2824705 Chip 1 0.052 8 113683 Santa Cruz 294564 2824711 Chip 1 0.089 2.5 113684 Santa Cruz 294550 2824651 Select 0.3 0.494 9.8 113685 Fragua-Huicho 293074 2824235 Chip 0 3.56 224 113686 Fragua-Huicho 292875 2824264 Chip 0.8 0.028 1.6 113687 Fragua-Huicho 292886 2824261 Chip 1.5 0.324 21.1 113688 Soledad 289760 2824306 Select 0 0.017 5.3 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 30 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 113689 Soledad 289787 2824157 Chip 1.2 0.769 13.9 113690 Cometa 289657 2823798 Chip 1 0.18 22.6 113691 Cometa 289459 2823700 Chip 1 0.023 0.3 113692 Cometa 289441 2823705 Chip 1 0.06 0.7 113693 Cometa 289535 2823731 Chip 5 0.047 0.5 113694 Cometa 289418 2823577 Chip 1 0.012 0.2 113695 Cometa 289399 2823592 Chip 0.6 0.005 0.2 113696 Soledad 289588 2824060 Chip 1.8 3.79 190 113697 Soledad 289649 2824036 Chip 1.2 9.54 150 113698 Soledad 289702 2824070 Chip 1.2 1.61 49.7 113699 Soledad 289698 2824072 Chip 0.8 2.31 113 113700 Soledad 289690 2824076 Chip 0.7 4.91 321 113717 Soledad 289780 2824095 Chip 1.2 0.009 0.8 113718 Soledad 289778 2824093 Chip 0.4 0.883 25.1 113719 Soledad 289704 2824076 Chip 1.5 0.013 0.4 113720 Soledad 289672 2824077 Chip 1.2 1.62 77.1 113721 Soledad 289670 2824081 Chip 1 3.28 518 113722 Soledad 289685 2824079 Chip 1 9.04 358 113723 Soledad 289685 2824081 Chip 1.2 2.55 153 113724 Soledad 289613 2824055 Chip 3 3.03 70.6 113725 Cometa 289631 2823864 Select 0 0.324 1.6 113726 Cometa 289622 2823792 Chip 1 4.42 68.7 113727 Cometa 289634 2823790 Chip 1.5 4.37 58.8 113728 La Lina 289490 2823825 Chip 1 0.417 11.7 113729 El Refugio 289096 2823623 Chip 1.1 0.122 7.6 113730 El Refugio 289191 2823630 Chip 1.5 1.365 53.1 113731 El Refugio 289169 2823638 Chip 1.2 2.79 223 113732 El Refugio 289096 2823639 Chip 4 0.081 9 113733 El Refugio 290075 2823532 Chip 2 1.695 71.6 113734 El Refugio 290076 2823540 Select 0 1.545 140 113735 San Manuel 290820 2822805 Chip 1.2 0.121 4.2 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 31 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 113736 San Manuel 290803 2822811 Chip 1.2 0.115 3.3 113737 San Manuel 290751 2822754 Chip 1.2 6.18 380 113738 San Manuel 290756 2822763 Chip 1.2 0.839 41.9 113739 San Manuel 290755 2822757 Chip 0.5 3.18 188 113740 San Manuel 290742 2822940 Chip 1.8 2.58 40.7 115351 289685 2824078 Select 0.2 1.495 83.8 115352 San Manuel 290762 2822802 Chip 0.5 0.108 3.2 115353 San Manuel 290754 2822794 Chip 1.2 0.613 53.9 115354 San Manuel 290754 2822797 Chip 2 0.921 45.3 115355 San Manuel 290753 2822799 Chip 0 2.45 115 115356 San Manuel 290746 2822809 Chip 1 0.981 26 115357 San Manuel 290747 2822806 Chip 1.3 0.254 5.5 115358 San Manuel 290735 2822806 Chip 0.8 0.246 11.8 115359 San Manuel 290722 2822851 Chip 2 0.071 2 115360 San Manuel 290713 2822847 Chip 2 0.055 2.7 115361 291011 2823365 Select 0.4 0.018 2.4 115362 Huicho-Fragua 292316 2823985 Chip 0.6 0.021 1.2 115363 Huicho-Fragua 292569 2824106 Chip 0.5 0.218 5.4 115364 Huicho-Fragua 292667 2824232 Chip 6 0.005 0.7 115365 Huicho-Fragua 292711 2824321 Chip 0.8 0.358 18.3 115366 Huicho-Fragua 292726 2824310 Chip 1.2 0.692 61.3 115367 Huicho-Fragua 292719 2824313 Chip 0.9 24.3 168 115368 Huicho-Fragua 292710 2824317 Chip 1.5 0.171 6.2 115369 Los Reyes 290719 2823764 Chip 1.2 7.83 93.3 • 115370 Los Reyes 290705 2823757 Chip 0.7 7.97 54.6 Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • Copalquin is a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted in andesite. This deposit mineralisation. type is common in the Sierra Madre Occidental of Mexico and is characterized by quartz veins and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-anglesemi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 32 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed up to 15 meters wide with average widths on the order of 2 to 3 meters. The overall strike length of the semi-continuous mineralized zone from Refugio to Cometa to Los Pinos to Los Reyes is 2 kilometres. Additional strike length at La Constancia and San Manuel provide additional exploration potential. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Collar information for all legacy holes: Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following Hole_ID WGS84_E WGS84_N El_M Azimuth Incl Depth Company information for all Material drill holes: EC-001 289,565 2,823,788 1192 190 -45 50 BCC o easting and northing of the drill hole EC-002 289,565 2,823,788 1192 100 -45 69 BCC collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation EC-003 289,612 2,823,805 1173 190 -65 60 BCC above sea level in metres) of the drill hole EC-004 289,581 2,824,135 1201 0 -90 53 BCC collar LR-005 290,866 2,823,638 1172 0 -90 125.6 BCC o dip and azimuth of the hole LR-006 290,923 2,823,728 1133 350 -45 87.6 BCC o down hole length and interception depth LR-007 290,923 2,823,708 1119 260 -45 84.6 BCC o hole length. EC-008 289,565 2,823,788 1192 90 -55 67.9 BCC • If the exclusion of this information is justified EC-009 289,565 2,823,788 1192 90 -42 62.3 BCC on the basis that the information is not EC-010 289,565 2,823,788 1192 106 -45 59.3 BCC Material and this exclusion does not detract EC-011 289,568 2,823,788 1187 120 -45 53.9 BCC from the understanding of the report, the EC-012 289,603 2,823,788 1177 295 -45 41.6 BCC Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. EC-013 289,603 2,823,788 1177 295 -55 50.5 BCC EC-014 289,612 2,823,805 1173 300 -45 120 BCC EC-015 289,612 2,823,805 1173 300 -70 102 BCC EC-016 289,573 2,823,815 1180 120 -50 102 BCC EC-017 289,612 2,823,805 1173 120 -45 99 BCC EC-018 289,573 2,823,815 1180 300 -45 117 BCC EC-019 289,573 2,823,815 1180 300 -75 90 BCC EC-020 289,537 2,823,845 1200 300 -45 81 BCC ES-021 289,631 2,824,119 1120 263 -45 72 BCC ES-022 289,631 2,824,119 1120 270 -60 84 BCC 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 33 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary ES-023 289,631 2,824,119 1120 270 -75 81 BCC ES-024 289,693 2,823,870 1100 0 -90 99 BCC EC-025 289,693 2,823,870 1100 205 -45 81 BCC EC-026 289,693 2,823,870 1100 25 -54 126 BCC ES-027 289,581 2,824,135 1147 270 -45 183 BCC ES-028 289,581 2,824,135 1147 260 -75 75 BCC ER-029 289,187 2,823,732 1160 185 -45 100 BCC ER-030 289,187 2,823,732 1160 185 -70 96 BCC ER-031 289,187 2,823,732 1160 0 -90 186 BCC UC-01 289,576 2,823,785 1187 104 -46 55.5 UCR UC-02 289,576 2,823,785 1187 104 -55 66.45 UCR UC-03 289,576 2,823,785 1187 100 -45 56.45 UCR UC-04 289,576 2,823,785 1187 100 -70 73.5 UCR UC-05 289,576 2,823,785 1187 90 -75 85.5 UCR UC-06 289,576 2,823,785 1187 0 -90 52.1 UCR UC-07 289,576 2,823,785 1187 135 -60 64.28 UCR UC-08 289,564 2,823,765 1189 98 -45 51.2 UCR UC-09 289,564 2,823,765 1189 98 -60 55.15 UCR UC-10 289,564 2,823,765 1189 0 -90 50 UCR UC-11 289,564 2,823,765 1189 103 -60 51.2 UCR UC-12 289,564 2,823,765 1189 125 -55 60.65 UCR UC-13 289,567 2,823,809 1182 0 -90 81.5 UCR UC-14 289,567 2,823,809 1182 90 -70 81.7 UCR UC-15 289,567 2,823,809 1182 105 -70 75 UCR UC-16 289,567 2,823,809 1182 60 -70 67 UCR UC-17 289,291 2,823,768 1272 218 -55 176.5 UCR UC-18 289,291 2,823,768 1272 242 -57 138.5 UCR UC-19 289,291 2,823,768 1272 242 -68 173.65 UCR UC-20 289,291 2,823,768 1272 226 -75 149.3 UCR UC-21 289,205 2,823,714 1217 165 -83 167.5 UCR 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 34 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary UC-22 289,205 2,823,714 1217 202 -81 164.55 UCR UC-23 289,205 2,823,714 1217 262 -76 149.1 UCR UC-24 289,205 2,823,714 1217 155 -76 175 UCR MP-01 289,507 2,823,681 1189 225 -85 104 UCR MP-02 289,507 2,823,681 1189 225 -45 95 UCR MP-03 289,507 2,823,681 1189 270 -45 100.3 UCR MP-04 289,672 2,823,880 1131 45 -50 177.7 UCR MP-05 289,672 2,823,880 1131 90 -60 130.45 UCR MP-06 289,646 2,824,206 1084 195 -60 100 UCR MP-07 289,646 2,824,206 1084 195 -70 155.14 UCR MP-01A 289,646 2,824,206 1084 195 -80 105 UCR MP-01AA 289,646 2,824,206 1084 195 -80 149.35 UCR MP-02A 289,646 2,824,206 1084 0 -90 146.2 UCR MP-04A 289,646 2,824,206 1084 220 -70 116 UCR MP-05A 289,646 2,824,206 1084 220 -80 155.49 UCR MP-07-101 289,616 2,824,229 1110 230 -53 156.29 UCR MP-07-102 289,616 2,824,229 1110 240 -52 151.65 UCR Drill intercepts as reported by previous companies - not reviewed for compliance with JORC Table 2. Historic non-JORC compliant drill intercepts reported by previous workers at Copalquin Durango, Mexico Bell Coast Capital (1997 - 1998) Hole_ID From To Intercept (m) Avg Au g/t Avg Ag g/t EC-002 33.60 46.85 13.25 74.87 705.8 EC-003 22.20 28.20 6.00 0.42 18.1 EC-008 44.50 51.00 6.50 2.66 79.2 EC-010 32.45 43.50 11.05 12.62 277.6 EC-011 28.00 39.50 11.50 1.08 44.5 EC-012 19.00 26.00 7.00 10.65 216.3 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 35 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary EC-012 38.40 41.60 3.20 11.36 203.4 EC-013 13.15 22.50 9.35 25.32 246.9 EC-013 30.50 33.50 3.00 5.25 76.8 EC-014 85.50 88.50 3.00 0.74 42.0 EC-014 108.00 111.00 3.00 1.57 65.3 EC-015 22.00 32.00 10.00 0.65 60.7 EC-016 42.00 45.00 3.00 0.66 41.4 EC-017 22.00 24.00 2.00 1.74 91.8 EC-018 60.00 62.00 2.00 4.06 100.0 EC-025 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.78 22.0 ER-031 108.00 110.00 2.00 0.30 8.2 ER-031 112.00 115.50 3.50 0.38 9.6 ER-031 118.50 126.00 7.50 0.33 6.4 ER-031 148.50 159.00 10.50 0.54 17.7 ES-022 81.00 84.00 3.00 0.84 163.0 UC Resources Corp (2005 - 2007) Hole_ID From To Intercept (m) Avg Au g/t Avg Ag g/t UC-02 11.98 15.45 3.47 0.77 17.8 UC-02 22.85 27.10 4.25 0.31 29.1 UC-03 30.98 48.75 17.77 45.16 118.2 UC-05 41.92 45.92 4.00 5.16 48.8 UC-06 8.12 14.70 6.58 0.40 11.6 UC-06 39.20 43.00 3.80 2.75 36.9 UC-10 31.37 36.42 5.05 1.02 66.6 UC-13 54.35 56.46 2.11 2.10 159.5 UC-16 56.40 58.42 2.02 1.25 72.1 UC-21 148.09 158.20 10.11 2.20 199.9 UC-23 130.80 143.00 12.20 0.97 61.7 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 36 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary UC-24 143.10 151.00 7.90 6.54 140.1 MPS-07-0101 138.00 142.53 4.53 28.99 2350.3 Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • Intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages with a 0.25 g/t Au cutoff. Intercepts may aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or contain up to 2 m of internal waste. Intercepts separated by more than 2 m are reported methods minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of separately. high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly • Drill holes were not drilled at a consistent orientation to the mineralized zones. The between important in the reporting of Exploration relationship between intercept length and true-thickness is unknown. mineralisation Results. widths and • If the geometry of the mineralisation with intercept respect to the drill hole angle is known, its lengths nature should be reported. • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 37 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • See discussion of Project geology in context of the announcement. No geophysical surveys have substantive material, should be reported including (but been conducted other than Government regional magnetics. exploration not limited to): geological observations; data geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 38 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Sun Minerals plans to drill approximately 30 diamond core holes in 2020. Drilling will be done (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth on a 80 m by approximately 30 m grid with holes oriented at 210 degrees azimuth and varying extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). dips. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of • Attached maps show permitted drill pads. Table lists planned coordinates, azimuths, possible extensions, including the main inclinations and depths. The plan may vary slightly as is it carried out. geological interpretations and future drilling Area Planilla UTM_X UTM_Y Azimuth Inclination Target Depth areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 1-Refugio Ia 289234 2823727 200 -65 160 200 1-Refugio Ib 289234 2823727 200 -77 180 200 1-Refugio Ic 289234 2823727 200 -50 155 175 1-Refugio Id 289234 2823727 155 -70 170 200 1-Refugio Ie 289234 2823727 240 -70 170 200 1-Refugio J 289160 2823761 200 -50 100 150 1-Refugio Y 289311 2823706 200 -78 200 250 2-Los Reyes Oa 290788 2823750 230 -70 90 120 2-Los Reyes Ob 290788 2823750 270 -50 100 130 2-Los Reyes Q 290841 2823795 230 -50 150 200 3-Cometa A 289562 2823805 200 -45 35 60 3-Cometa AB 289414 2823752 200 -50 65 100 3-Cometa AC 289429 2823795 200 -50 70 100 3-Cometa C 289509 2823781 200 -45 30 60 3-Cometa E 289600 2823799 200 -45 15 60 3-Cometa F 289617 2823840 200 -45 15 60 3-Cometa G 289653 2823823 200 -45 10 50 4-Soledad La 289581 2824214 200 -60 155 200 4-Soledad Lb 289581 2824214 200 -67 200 250 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 39 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 4-Soledad Lc 289581 2824214 165 -60 170 210 4-Soledad Ld 289581 2824214 165 -72 180 220 4-Soledad Le 289581 2824214 235 -60 160 200 4-Soledad Ma 289662 2824203 200 -55 120 160 4-Soledad Mb 289662 2824203 200 -70 155 180 5-Los Pinos V 290166 2823659 200 -50 100 130 5-Los Pinos X 290367 2823750 200 -50 130 160 6- Ada 292765 2824371 200 -60 115 150 Constancia 6- Adb 292765 2824371 240 -60 105 140 Constancia 7-San AE 290821 2822851 160 -45 140 175 Manuel 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 40 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 41 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 42 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ENDS For Further Information Contact: Mithril Resources Ltd Adrien Wing, Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary +61 3 9614 0600 www.mithrilresources.com.au Competent Persons Statement: The information in this report that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation has been compiled by Mr Hall Stewart who is a director of Sun Minerals Pty Ltd. Mr Stewart is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code. Mr Stewart has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Stewart consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Cautionary Statement Regarding Data Under Heading Historic Exploration Work The Exploration Results reported in this release have not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012;

a Competent Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012;

it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported Exploration Results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012;

nothing has come to the attention of the MTH or the Competent Person that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the historic Exploration Results; but

MTH has not independently validated the historic Exploration Results and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those results. Mr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. About Mithril Resources Ltd: Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH.ASX) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits. The Company's Billy Hills Zinc Project lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit, 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia. The Company's exploration partners are also exploring in the Kalgoorlie and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, gold and vanadium deposits. In the Murchison, Auteco Minerals (AUT.ASX) is exploring for vanadium on Mithril's Limestone Well tenements which lie directly along strike from the Barrambie Titanium - Vanadium Deposit. Northeast of Kalgoorlie, Great Boulder Resources (GBR.ASX) is exploring for gold and nickel on Mithril's Lignum Dam tenements which lie adjacent the Silver Swan nickel deposit and Carnavale Resources (CAV.ASX) is exploring for nickel on Mithril's Kurnalpi tenements. 22B Beulah Road T: +61 438 269 089 ASX Code: MTH Norwood, South Australia, 5067 Issued Shares: 490,389,211 Page 43 of 43 www.mithrilresources.com.au E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au Attachments Original document

