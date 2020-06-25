Mitie Group plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2019

The

Exceptional,

Every Day

Welcome to Mitie

Annual Report and Accounts 2019

We are the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company, providing a range of services to a large, diverse, blue-chip client base. Our expertise, care, technology and insight create amazing work environments, helping our customers be exceptional, every day.

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

01 Introduction 50 Board of Directors

02 Financial highlights

04 At a glance 53 Chairman's introduction to Corporate Governance 90 Independent auditor's report to the members of Mitie Group plc

06 Chairman's statement 54 Governance at a glance

08 Business model 56 The Board 95 Consolidated income statement

10 Market review 62 Audit Committee

11 Chief Executive's strategic review 68 Nomination Committee 96 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

14 Key performance indicators 70 Directors' remuneration report 97 Consolidated balance sheet

16 Operating review 82 Directors' report: other disclosures 99 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

22 Finance review

26 Stakeholder engagement 88 Directors' report: statement of Directors' responsibilities 100 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

28 Non-ﬁnancial information statement 102 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 158 Company balance sheet

29 Social value

34 Our people 159 Company statement of changes in equity

38 Principal risks and uncertainties 160 Notes to the Company ﬁnancial statements

47 Viability statement

163 Appendix - Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

166 Shareholder information

Strategicreport

Exceptional, every day for our

customers

Exceptional, every day for ourExceptional, every day for our

environment employees

GovernanceFinancialstatements

Our customers range from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government entities. We have an order book of £4.1bn and a pipeline of opportunities of £10.2bn.

Read more on PG 12

In 2010, we committed to reduce our emissions intensity by 35% by 2020. We are proud to have achieved this target a year early. We did so by rationalising our estate, restricting business travel and improving ﬂeet eﬃciency.

Read more on PG 32-33

Our 52,500 employees go the extra mile for our colleagues and clients to deliver basics brilliantly. We are driven by our vision of 'The Exceptional, Every Day' and our values. We are One Mitie.

Read more on PG 34-37

Financial highlights

Financial highlights (for the year ended 31 March 2019)

£2.2bn

Revenue1

(FY 17/18: £2.0bn)

16.8p

Basic earnings before other items per share1,2

(FY 17/18: 15.2p)

£140.7m

Net debt (at period end)3

(FY 17/18: £193.5m)

£4.1bn

Secured order book1 (FY 17/18: £4.2bn)

Financial summary

£m unless otherwise specified

Operating profit Operating profit margin Profit/(loss) before tax Profit/(loss) for the year Basic earnings/(loss) per share

Revenue1 2,221.4 2,221.4 2,030.6 2,030.6 Operating profit1 88.2 50.2 83.2 1.1 Operating profit margin1 4.0% 2.3% 4.1% 0.1% Profit/(loss) before tax1 74.4 36.4 66.7 (15.4) Profit/(loss) for the year 63.7 30.9 61.2 (26.0) Basic earnings/(loss) per share 16.8p1 8.6p 15.2p1 (7.6)p Full-year total dividend per share 4.0p 4.0p FY 18/19

Period end net debt

Cash generated from/(used in) operations 47.5 (7.9) Period end net debt3 140.7 193.5 Order book1 4,147.3 4,186.0

£88.2m

Operating proﬁt before other items1,2 (FY 17/18: £83.2m)

4.0p

Dividends per share (FY 17/18: 4.0p)

£302.0m

Net debt (daily average)

(FY 17/18: £286.1m)

£10.2bn

Pipeline of opportunities (FY 17/18: N/A)

• Revenue up 9.4% to £2.2bn (FY 17/18: £2.0bn) with organic growth at 5.5% reﬂecting strong performance from top strategic accounts

• Operating proﬁt before other items up 6.0% to £88.2m (FY 17/18: £83.2m)

• Operating proﬁt up to £50.2m (FY 17/18: £1.1m)

• Final dividend recommendation of 2.67p, making the total full-year dividend of 4.0p per share (FY 17/18: 4.0p)

• Leverage multiple reduced to 1.33x net debt/ EBITDA (FY 17/18: 1.98x, covenant <3x) with period end net debt further improved to £140.7m (FY 17/18: £193.5m)

• Core businesses performing strongly

• Project Helix largely complete with exit run-rate savings of c.£45m; Project Forte (Phase II of Mitie's transformation) now launched with primary focus on Engineering Services

• Order book from continuing operations stable at £4.1bn with pipeline growing to £10.2bn on the back of inclusion onto the Crown Commercial Services Framework

• Net Promoter Score up 22 points to +12 (FY 17/18: -10)

• Employee engagement up 12 ppts to 45%

• Paying our suppliers faster (50 supplier payment days down from 58 days in FY 17/18)

FY 18/19

FY 17/18

Before other items2

Total

Before other items2

Total

Reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Appendix - Alternative Performance Measures.

FY 17/18

1. From continuing operations.

2. Other items are as described in Note 4 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

3. Note 26 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for analysis of net debt.

Delivering the exceptional through a range of services

Revenue1 FY 18/19

Engineering

Services

Professional

Security

Cleaning &Environmental

Services

Services

Care & Custody

Catering

£905.7m

(FY 17/18: £886.3m)

£536.5m

(FY 17/18: £432.0m)

£131.4m

(FY 17/18: £131.2m)

£404.4m

(FY 17/18: £384.1m)

£107.3m

(FY 17/18: £59.9m)

£136.1m

(FY 17/18: £137.1m)

04 At a glance

06 Chairman's statement

08 Business model

10 Market review

11 Chief Executive's strategic review

14 Key performance indicators

16 Operating review

22 Finance review

26 Stakeholder engagement

28 Non-ﬁnancial information statement

29 Social value

34 Our people

38 Principal risks and uncertainties

47 Viability statement Exceptional, every day for our Governance customers We are investing in Connected Workspace Financialstatements technology to enable us to oﬀer added value to our customers, improve operational eﬃciency and reduce reliance on manual labour. Our open source platform allows us to integrate multiple systems and data sources, perform advanced data analytics and deliver solutions through easy-to-use customer interfaces. Our nationwide ﬂexible oﬀering combined with the smart use of technology remains attractive. With a focus on key drivers - customer, people, cost and technology - we are helping to shape next generation facilities management. Read more on PG 13 5 6m Integrated facilities management contracts with Connected Workspace component won in daily data readings FY 18/19