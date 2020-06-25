Log in
MITIE Group    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP

(MTO)
  Report
MITIE : Annual Report and Accounts 2019

06/25/2020

Mitie Group plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2019

The

Exceptional,

Every Day

Welcome to Mitie

Annual Report and Accounts 2019

We are the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company, providing a range of services to a large, diverse, blue-chip client base. Our expertise, care, technology and insight create amazing work environments, helping our customers be exceptional, every day.

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

  • 01 Introduction

    • 50 Board of Directors

  • 02 Financial highlights

  • 04 At a glance

    • 53 Chairman's introduction to Corporate Governance

      • 90 Independent auditor's report to the members of Mitie Group plc

  • 06 Chairman's statement

    • 54 Governance at a glance

  • 08 Business model

    • 56 The Board

      • 95 Consolidated income statement

  • 10 Market review

    • 62 Audit Committee

  • 11 Chief Executive's strategic review

    • 68 Nomination Committee

      • 96 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

  • 14 Key performance indicators

    • 70 Directors' remuneration report

      • 97 Consolidated balance sheet

  • 16 Operating review

    • 82 Directors' report: other disclosures

      • 99 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

  • 22 Finance review

  • 26 Stakeholder engagement

    • 88 Directors' report: statement of Directors' responsibilities

    • 100 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

  • 28 Non-ﬁnancial information statement

    • 102 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

    • 158 Company balance sheet

  • 29 Social value

  • 34 Our people

    • 159 Company statement of changes in equity

  • 38 Principal risks and uncertainties

    • 160 Notes to the Company ﬁnancial statements

  • 47 Viability statement

  • 163 Appendix - Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

  • 166 Shareholder information

Strategicreport

Exceptional, every day for our

customers

Exceptional, every day for ourExceptional, every day for our

environment employees

GovernanceFinancialstatements

Our customers range from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government entities. We have an order book of £4.1bn and a pipeline of opportunities of £10.2bn.

Read more on PG 12

In 2010, we committed to reduce our emissions intensity by 35% by 2020. We are proud to have achieved this target a year early. We did so by rationalising our estate, restricting business travel and improving ﬂeet eﬃciency.

Read more on PG 32-33

Our 52,500 employees go the extra mile for our colleagues and clients to deliver basics brilliantly. We are driven by our vision of 'The Exceptional, Every Day' and our values. We are One Mitie.

Read more on PG 34-37

Financial highlights

Financial highlights (for the year ended 31 March 2019)

£2.2bn

Revenue1

(FY 17/18: £2.0bn)

16.8p

Basic earnings before other items per share1,2

(FY 17/18: 15.2p)

£140.7m

Net debt (at period end)3

(FY 17/18: £193.5m)

£4.1bn

Secured order book1 (FY 17/18: £4.2bn)

Financial summary

£m unless otherwise specified

Operating profit Operating profit margin Profit/(loss) before tax Profit/(loss) for the year Basic earnings/(loss) per share

Revenue1

2,221.4

2,221.4

2,030.6

2,030.6

Operating profit1

88.2

50.2

83.2

1.1

Operating profit margin1

4.0%

2.3%

4.1%

0.1%

Profit/(loss) before tax1

74.4

36.4

66.7

(15.4)

Profit/(loss) for the year

63.7

30.9

61.2

(26.0)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

16.8p1

8.6p

15.2p1

(7.6)p

Full-year total dividend per share

4.0p

4.0p

FY 18/19

Period end net debt

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

47.5

(7.9)

Period end net debt3

140.7

193.5

Order book1

4,147.3

4,186.0

£88.2m

Operating proﬁt before other items1,2 (FY 17/18: £83.2m)

4.0p

Dividends per share (FY 17/18: 4.0p)

£302.0m

Net debt (daily average)

(FY 17/18: £286.1m)

£10.2bn

Pipeline of opportunities (FY 17/18: N/A)

  • Revenue up 9.4% to £2.2bn (FY 17/18: £2.0bn) with organic growth at 5.5% reﬂecting strong performance from top strategic accounts

  • Operating proﬁt before other items up 6.0% to £88.2m (FY 17/18: £83.2m)

  • Operating proﬁt up to £50.2m (FY 17/18: £1.1m)

  • Final dividend recommendation of 2.67p, making the total full-year dividend of 4.0p per share (FY 17/18: 4.0p)

  • Leverage multiple reduced to 1.33x net debt/ EBITDA (FY 17/18: 1.98x, covenant <3x) with period end net debt further improved to £140.7m (FY 17/18: £193.5m)

  • Core businesses performing strongly

  • Project Helix largely complete with exit run-rate savings of c.£45m; Project Forte (Phase II of Mitie's transformation)

    now launched with primary focus on Engineering Services

  • Order book from continuing operations stable at £4.1bn with pipeline growing to £10.2bn on the back of inclusion onto the Crown Commercial Services Framework

  • Net Promoter Score up 22 points to +12 (FY 17/18: -10)

  • Employee engagement up 12 ppts to 45%

  • Paying our suppliers faster (50 supplier payment days down from 58 days in FY 17/18)

FY 18/19

FY 17/18

Before other items2

Total

Before other items2

Total

Reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Appendix - Alternative Performance Measures.

FY 17/18

  • 1. From continuing operations.

  • 2. Other items are as described in Note 4 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

  • 3. Note 26 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for analysis of net debt.

Delivering the exceptional through a range of services

Revenue1 FY 18/19

Engineering

Services

Professional

Security

Cleaning &Environmental

Services

Services

Care & Custody

Catering

£905.7m

(FY 17/18: £886.3m)

£536.5m

(FY 17/18: £432.0m)

£131.4m

(FY 17/18: £131.2m)

£404.4m

(FY 17/18: £384.1m)

£107.3m

(FY 17/18: £59.9m)

£136.1m

(FY 17/18: £137.1m)

  • 04 At a glance

  • 06 Chairman's statement

  • 08 Business model

  • 10 Market review

  • 11 Chief Executive's strategic review

  • 14 Key performance indicators

  • 16 Operating review

  • 22 Finance review

  • 26 Stakeholder engagement

  • 28 Non-ﬁnancial information statement

  • 29 Social value

  • 34 Our people

  • 38 Principal risks and uncertainties

  • 47 Viability statement

Exceptional, every day for our

Governance

customers

We are investing in Connected Workspace

Financialstatements

technology to enable us to oﬀer added value

to our customers, improve operational

eﬃciency and reduce reliance on manual

labour. Our open source platform allows

us to integrate multiple systems and data

sources, perform advanced data analytics

and deliver solutions through easy-to-use

customer interfaces.

Our nationwide ﬂexible oﬀering combined

with the smart use of technology remains

attractive. With a focus on key drivers -

customer, people, cost and technology -

we are helping to shape next generation

facilities management.

Read more on PG 13

5

6m

Integrated facilities management contracts with Connected Workspace component won in

daily data readings

FY 18/19

Strategicreport

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:53:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 194 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
Net income 2020 39,9 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net Debt 2020 169 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 289 M 360 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 48 900
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MITIE GROUP
Duration : Period :
MITIE Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 141,71 GBX
Last Close Price 80,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 256%
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Keague Bentley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Andrew Peeler Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Cooper Chief Information Officer
Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITIE GROUP-44.83%360
CINTAS CORPORATION1.29%28 359
TELEPERFORMANCE1.61%14 696
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC12.27%11 759
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.81%11 107
UNITED RENTALS-7.67%11 094
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group