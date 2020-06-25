Mitie Group plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2019
The
Exceptional,
Every Day
Welcome to Mitie
Annual Report and Accounts 2019
We are the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company, providing a range of services to a large, diverse, blue-chip client base. Our expertise, care, technology and insight create amazing work environments, helping our customers be exceptional, every day.
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
01 Introduction
02 Financial highlights
04 At a glance
06 Chairman's statement
08 Business model
10 Market review
11 Chief Executive's strategic review
14 Key performance indicators
16 Operating review
22 Finance review
26 Stakeholder engagement
28 Non-ﬁnancial information statement
29 Social value
34 Our people
38 Principal risks and uncertainties
47 Viability statement
Exceptional, every day for our
customers
Exceptional, every day for our
environment employees
Our customers range from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government entities. We have an order book of £4.1bn and a pipeline of opportunities of £10.2bn.
In 2010, we committed to reduce our emissions intensity by 35% by 2020. We are proud to have achieved this target a year early. We did so by rationalising our estate, restricting business travel and improving ﬂeet eﬃciency.
Our 52,500 employees go the extra mile for our colleagues and clients to deliver basics brilliantly. We are driven by our vision of 'The Exceptional, Every Day' and our values. We are One Mitie.
Financial highlights
Financial highlights (for the year ended 31 March 2019)
£2.2bn
Revenue1
(FY 17/18: £2.0bn)
16.8p
Basic earnings before other items per share1,2
(FY 17/18: 15.2p)
£140.7m
Net debt (at period end)3
(FY 17/18: £193.5m)
£4.1bn
Secured order book1 (FY 17/18: £4.2bn)
Financial summary
£m unless otherwise specified
Operating profit Operating profit margin Profit/(loss) before tax Profit/(loss) for the year Basic earnings/(loss) per share
Revenue1
2,221.4
2,221.4
2,030.6
2,030.6
Operating profit1
88.2
50.2
83.2
1.1
Operating profit margin1
4.0%
2.3%
4.1%
0.1%
Profit/(loss) before tax1
74.4
36.4
|
66.7
(15.4)
Profit/(loss) for the year
63.7
30.9
|
61.2
(26.0)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
16.8p1
8.6p
|
15.2p1
(7.6)p
Full-year total dividend per share
4.0p
4.0p
FY 18/19
Period end net debt
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
|
47.5
(7.9)
Period end net debt3
140.7
193.5
Order book1
4,147.3
4,186.0
£88.2m
Operating proﬁt before other items1,2 (FY 17/18: £83.2m)
4.0p
Dividends per share (FY 17/18: 4.0p)
£302.0m
Net debt (daily average)
(FY 17/18: £286.1m)
£10.2bn
Pipeline of opportunities (FY 17/18: N/A)
• Revenue up 9.4% to £2.2bn (FY 17/18: £2.0bn) with organic growth at 5.5% reﬂecting strong performance from top strategic accounts
• Operating proﬁt before other items up 6.0% to £88.2m (FY 17/18: £83.2m)
• Operating proﬁt up to £50.2m (FY 17/18: £1.1m)
• Final dividend recommendation of 2.67p, making the total full-year dividend of 4.0p per share (FY 17/18: 4.0p)
• Leverage multiple reduced to 1.33x net debt/ EBITDA (FY 17/18: 1.98x, covenant <3x) with period end net debt further improved to £140.7m (FY 17/18: £193.5m)
• Core businesses performing strongly
• Project Helix largely complete with exit run-rate savings of c.£45m; Project Forte (Phase II of Mitie's transformation)
now launched with primary focus on Engineering Services
• Order book from continuing operations stable at £4.1bn with pipeline growing to £10.2bn on the back of inclusion onto the Crown Commercial Services Framework
-
• Net Promoter Score up 22 points to +12 (FY 17/18: -10)
• Employee engagement up 12 ppts to 45%
-
• Paying our suppliers faster (50 supplier payment days down from 58 days in FY 17/18)
FY 18/19
FY 17/18
Before other items2
Total
Before other items2
Total
Reconciliation of the Group's performance measures to its statutory results is provided in the Appendix - Alternative Performance Measures.
FY 17/18
1. From continuing operations.
2. Other items are as described in Note 4 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
3. Note 26 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for analysis of net debt.
Delivering the exceptional through a range of services
Revenue1 FY 18/19
Engineering
Services
Professional
Security
Cleaning &Environmental
Services
Services
Care & Custody
Catering
(FY 17/18: £886.3m)
£536.5m
(FY 17/18: £432.0m)
£131.4m
(FY 17/18: £131.2m)
£404.4m
(FY 17/18: £384.1m)
£107.3m
(FY 17/18: £59.9m)
£136.1m
(FY 17/18: £137.1m)
Exceptional, every day for our
Governance
customers
We are investing in Connected Workspace
Financialstatements
technology to enable us to oﬀer added value
to our customers, improve operational
eﬃciency and reduce reliance on manual
labour. Our open source platform allows
us to integrate multiple systems and data
sources, perform advanced data analytics
and deliver solutions through easy-to-use
customer interfaces.
Our nationwide ﬂexible oﬀering combined
with the smart use of technology remains
attractive. With a focus on key drivers -
customer, people, cost and technology -
we are helping to shape next generation
facilities management.
Read more on PG 13
5
6m
Integrated facilities management contracts with Connected Workspace component won in
daily data readings
FY 18/19