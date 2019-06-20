MITIE : Creativevents kicks off new contract with Charlton Athletic

Creativevents, Mitie's specialist venue catering business, has been awarded a three-year contract for all catering at the Charlton Athletic Football Club stadium, The Valley, in London.

Following a competitive tender process, Creativevents is now the sole provider of all catering and hospitality for the Championship football club, for both match and non-match days. The contract win sees the company provide catering for a range of outlets at the site - including the stadium's 14 corporate boxes, four restaurants, six fan bars and 21 retail kiosks - covering everything from five course à la carte dining to a pie and a pint. Catering will also extend beyond the fans, with Creativevents providing specialist menus for all players at the club, from the first team through to the academy teams, each day.

While the Charlton Athletic contract marks Creativevents entry into the stadium market, it builds on the business' extensive experience in festival and high-end hospitality events, as well as drawing on the catering expertise of Gather & Gather. For example, chefs that sit on the Gathered Table - Gather & Gather's unique collaborative food think tank - will create bespoke menus for the corporate hospitality chefs to prepare during the football season.

Creativevents has also committed to use a range of locally sourced produce and will consult with fans to introduce an all-new food offering for The Valley's kiosks. Drawing on expertise of London's street food scene, this will include introducing a brand-new 'fan pie', exclusive to The Valley.

Rob Fredrickson, Managing Director of Creativevents, said:

'Whether you're watching from a corporate box or out in the stands, delicious food and drink is a vital part of every match day experience. We're thrilled to begin this new partnership with Charlton Athletic and can't wait to share our innovation and passion for great food with every Addicks fan that visits The Valley.'

Ravi Patel, Commercial Manager, Charlton Athletic Football Club, said:

'We're really looking forward to working with Creativevents. We have been impressed by how keen they are to work with our fans on providing food and drink tailored to their preferences. This will allow us to continue to improve matchday experience for everybody who enters into the stadium as we enter our first season back in the Championship.'

Notes to editors

About Creativevents

Creativevents, part of Gather & Gather, is a specialist venue and event catering business providing bars, restaurants, café and hospitality services to a wide range of prestigious clients across the UK.

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of specialist services including Security, Engineering Services, Catering, Cleaning Landscaping, Energy and Property Consultancy, and Custody Support Services.

Mitie employs 52,500 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government offices. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.