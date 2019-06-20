Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  MITIE Group    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP

(MTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MITIE : Creativevents kicks off new contract with Charlton Athletic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Creativevents, Mitie's specialist venue catering business, has been awarded a three-year contract for all catering at the Charlton Athletic Football Club stadium, The Valley, in London.

Following a competitive tender process, Creativevents is now the sole provider of all catering and hospitality for the Championship football club, for both match and non-match days. The contract win sees the company provide catering for a range of outlets at the site - including the stadium's 14 corporate boxes, four restaurants, six fan bars and 21 retail kiosks - covering everything from five course à la carte dining to a pie and a pint. Catering will also extend beyond the fans, with Creativevents providing specialist menus for all players at the club, from the first team through to the academy teams, each day.

While the Charlton Athletic contract marks Creativevents entry into the stadium market, it builds on the business' extensive experience in festival and high-end hospitality events, as well as drawing on the catering expertise of Gather & Gather. For example, chefs that sit on the Gathered Table - Gather & Gather's unique collaborative food think tank - will create bespoke menus for the corporate hospitality chefs to prepare during the football season.

Creativevents has also committed to use a range of locally sourced produce and will consult with fans to introduce an all-new food offering for The Valley's kiosks. Drawing on expertise of London's street food scene, this will include introducing a brand-new 'fan pie', exclusive to The Valley.

Rob Fredrickson, Managing Director of Creativevents, said:

'Whether you're watching from a corporate box or out in the stands, delicious food and drink is a vital part of every match day experience. We're thrilled to begin this new partnership with Charlton Athletic and can't wait to share our innovation and passion for great food with every Addicks fan that visits The Valley.'

Ravi Patel, Commercial Manager, Charlton Athletic Football Club, said:

'We're really looking forward to working with Creativevents. We have been impressed by how keen they are to work with our fans on providing food and drink tailored to their preferences. This will allow us to continue to improve matchday experience for everybody who enters into the stadium as we enter our first season back in the Championship.'

Notes to editors

Notes to Editors

About Creativevents

Creativevents, part of Gather & Gather, is a specialist venue and event catering business providing bars, restaurants, café and hospitality services to a wide range of prestigious clients across the UK.

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of specialist services including Security, Engineering Services, Catering, Cleaning Landscaping, Energy and Property Consultancy, and Custody Support Services.

Mitie employs 52,500 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government offices. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers. 

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITIE GROUP
05:39aMITIE : Creativevents kicks off new contract with Charlton Athletic
PU
06/17MITIE : appoints Charles Antelme as Head of Defence
PU
06/13MITIE : gets green light on integrated FM contract with Toyota
PU
06/06MITIE : sees further growth after beating 2018 forecasts
RE
06/03MITIE GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
05/31MITIE : Gather & Gather crowns Chef of the Year 2019
PU
05/28MITIE : awarded £150m integrated facilities management contract extension with S..
PU
05/21MITIE : brings Pride to Birmingham's bus stops
PU
04/30MITIE : UK's CMA says it may accept Rentokil's proposals on Mitie deal
RE
04/26MITIE : appointed to the Crown Commercial Service framework for both Security an..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 362 M
EBIT 2020 92,1 M
Net income 2020 46,3 M
Debt 2020 142 M
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 14,40
P/E ratio 2021 9,14
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Capitalization 565 M
Chart MITIE GROUP
Duration : Period :
MITIE Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Keague Bentley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Non-Executive Chairman
Paul P. Woolf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Cooper Chief Information Officer
Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITIE GROUP42.86%647
WORLDPAY INC62.75%36 814
CINTAS CORPORATION37.77%23 360
TELEPERFORMANCE26.79%11 305
EDENRED38.24%11 106
LG CORP--.--%11 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About