MITIE : FY 19/20 Results Presentation

Investor Presentation FY19/20

June 2020

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Mitie business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'expect', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'may', 'project', 'plan', 'target' and 'believe' and other words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future events. These statements are made by the Directors of Mitie in good faith, based on theinformation available to them as at 5 June 2019 and reflect the Mitie Directors' beliefs and expectations. These statements, by their nature, involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may or may not occur inthe future. A number of factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this announcement and accordingly all such statements should be treated with caution. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

Except as required by law or regulation, Mitie is under no obligation to update or keep current the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent in such forward-looking statements.

This announcement contains inside information.

Strategic UpdateFY19/20 Financial Review & Current Trading

Summary & Q&APhil Bentley, CEOAndrew Peeler, CFOPhil Bentley, CEO

Phil Bentley, CEO

Strategic Update

Phase I of our transformation has created a much stronger, stable business…

From FY16/17…

… To FY19/20

Revenue1

Revenue1 growth (3-year CAGR) EBIT1 before other items

EBIT1 margin before other items Total Financial Obligations

Net Promoter Score Employee engagement

Market Share (Technical & Business Services)

Public sector share

£1.8bn -1% £76m

 £2.2bn

 5.8%

 £86m

4.2%  4.0%

£444m

 £292m

-27  +30

25%  46%

Pipeline

#4, #3 ~24% £6bn

  

#3, #12 ~30% £7.9bn

Our transformation

Mitie has become a better run business:

• Improving financial strength

• Better customer service

• Rising employee engagement

• Growing market share

Mitie has built capability and momentum in recent years