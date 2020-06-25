MITIE : HY 19/20 Results Presentation

Mitie Group plc

The UK's leading

Facilities Management business

Analyst Presentation HI 19/20

21 November 2019

Agenda

HI 19/20 Financial review Paul Woolf, CFO HI 19/20 Strategic review and outlook Phil Bentley, CEO Q&A

Financial review H1 19/20 Paul Woolf, CFO

Positive progress in H1 against our financial objectives

Growing business:

• Revenue1 up 11% (2% organic growth2)

• Operating profit1,3 up 5%

Commercial success

• Order book1 increased by 1%

• Secured our largest recent IFM win and renewed our largest customer through to end of 2024

Balance sheet strength

• Average daily net debt4 improved by £54m versus H1 18/19 (£24m improvement over H2 18/19)

• Period end net debt4 up £7m versus year end, but £39m lower than H1 18/19

• Off balance sheet financing (invoice discounting) reduced by £11m versus year end

Interim dividend of 1.33p (H1 18/19: 1.33p)