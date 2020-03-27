Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  MITIE Group    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP

(MTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MITIE : UK outsourcer Mitie cuts costs, says dividend unlikely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Mitie does not expect to pay a dividend this year if overall trading does not improve and has taken steps to cut some costs due to the coronavirus crisis, the British outsourcing firm said on Friday, while saying much of its business was still operating.

Mitie said it had identified 25 million pounds in overhead cost savings and would be cutting board and executive pay for the next three months in response to the crisis.

But it also listed business including a raft of essential services it helps provide in the public sector, including to the NHS, the police and the Bank of England, which were still fully operational and others which were working at "close to normal" levels.

The company, which manages and maintains some of London's landmarks, together with high street buildings and homes, said it was looking at additional support through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which will help "furlough" rather than lay off some staff.

"The board is therefore confident that the combination of its existing lending facilities, government support measures and the current actions being undertaken, Mitie will be able to meet the challenges arising from COVID-19 in the near term," Chief Executive Officer Phil Bentley said.

Mitie had said earlier this year that it expected its annual organic revenue growth to be flat in the current fiscal year as public sector activity slowed.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITIE GROUP
04:55aMITIE : UK outsourcer Mitie cuts costs, says dividend unlikely
RE
01/30MITIE : expects flat organic revenue growth as public sector work slows
RE
01/16MITIE : Lack of know-how holding back UK carbon reduction, despite a third of UK..
PU
2019MITIE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019UK outsourcer Mitie names new interim CFO as overhaul underway
RE
2019MITIE : clients put project spending on ice as Brexit, elections loom
RE
2019MITIE : celebrates electric vehicle milestone in Edinburgh – but calls for..
PU
2019MITIE : accelerates EV strategy as first electric vans hit the roads
PU
2019MITIE : Document Management wins digital contract with law firm Addleshaw Goddar..
PU
2019MITIE : Jo Davis Recognised in 100 Most Influential Women in Engineering List
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 199 M
EBIT 2020 82,7 M
Net income 2020 39,9 M
Debt 2020 202 M
Yield 2020 5,57%
P/E ratio 2020 6,59x
P/E ratio 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart MITIE GROUP
Duration : Period :
MITIE Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 164,88  GBp
Last Close Price 64,95  GBp
Spread / Highest target 339%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Keague Bentley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Andrew Peeler Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Cooper Chief Information Officer
Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITIE GROUP-55.21%285
CINTAS CORPORATION-28.43%20 007
TELEPERFORMANCE-21.80%10 121
EDENRED-13.71%9 953
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-15.79%8 844
LG CORP.11.18%8 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group