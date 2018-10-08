Log in
MITIE GROUP (MTO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 11:15:20 am
143.35 GBp   -0.66%
10:57aMitie Buys Vision Security from Compass Group for GBP14 Million -..
DJ
08:18aMITIE : to acquire Vision Security Group
PU
10/03MITIE : awarded contract with Vodafone
PU
Mitie Buys Vision Security from Compass Group for GBP14 Million -- Deal Digest

10/08/2018 | 10:57am CEST

By Adam Clark

ACQUIRER: Mitie Group

SELLER: Compass Group PLC

TARGET: Vision Security Group Ltd.

PRICE: 14.0 million pounds ($18.4 million)

STATUS: Agreed deal

EXPECTED CLOSE: By the end of October.

RATIONALE: To strengthen Mitie's Total Security Management business, accelerating the growth of its technology-enabled and intelligence-led security solutions.

QUOTATION: "As a core part of Mitie, our security business has delivered a strong performance over the last three years, with sales growing by over 30%. This acquisition gives us the leadership position we seek to maximise value from our technology-led solutions," Mitie Chief Executive Phil Bentley said.

STOCK MOVE: At 0836 GMT, Mitie shares down 0.7%, Compass shares up 0.7%.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -6.33% 20.7 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 0.53% 1604.5 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR) -1.09% 21.27 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
MITIE GROUP -1.06% 142.77 Delayed Quote.-25.31%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 276 M
EBIT 2019 95,6 M
Net income 2019 52,1 M
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,03
P/E ratio 2020 8,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 528 M
Chart MITIE GROUP
Duration : Period :
MITIE Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Keague Bentley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Non-Executive Chairman
Paul P. Woolf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Cooper Chief Information Officer
Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITIE GROUP-25.31%693
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 055
CINTAS CORPORATION25.71%21 294
UNITED RENTALS-7.38%13 175
LG CORP--.--%11 104
TELEPERFORMANCE33.86%10 646
