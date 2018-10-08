Mitie Buys Vision Security from Compass Group for GBP14 Million -- Deal Digest

By Adam Clark



ACQUIRER: Mitie Group

SELLER: Compass Group PLC

TARGET: Vision Security Group Ltd.

PRICE: 14.0 million pounds ($18.4 million)

STATUS: Agreed deal

EXPECTED CLOSE: By the end of October.

RATIONALE: To strengthen Mitie's Total Security Management business, accelerating the growth of its technology-enabled and intelligence-led security solutions.

QUOTATION: "As a core part of Mitie, our security business has delivered a strong performance over the last three years, with sales growing by over 30%. This acquisition gives us the leadership position we seek to maximise value from our technology-led solutions," Mitie Chief Executive Phil Bentley said.

