Mitie : awarded five-year multi-service FM contract with SIG

Mitie has been awarded a five-year multi-service facilities management contract with SIG plc, a leading European supplier of specialist building materials. Under the contract, Mitie will provide engineering, front of house and mail services. The agreement has been set up on a framework which will allow additional facilities management services to be rolled into the multi-service contract over time.

Mitie's Engineering division has undertaken a full survey of SIG's assets across its 200 buildings, stretching from Aberdeen to Plymouth, including warehouses, offices and large-scale manufacturing facilities. Mitie will be using its own innovative software, Direct Audits, to capture and review data, enabling day to day monitoring. The data captured will also allow the engineering team to manage SIG's equipment using predictive maintenance, meaning better budgeting and reducing costly reactive repair services.

In addition to engineering support, the new contract also covers front of house services under Mitie's Signature arm, as well as mail services from Mitie's Document Management division.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Engineering and Integrated FM, Mitie, said:

'We are delighted to be partnering with SIG to deliver service excellence across its 200 strong sites. Mitie's innovative intelligence-led approach will introduce predictive maintenance helping SIG to be more proactive and reduce reactive repairs.'

Ian Housby, Head of Property, SIG plc, said:

'We are looking forward to developing a progressive relationship with Mitie and working with them to help ensure the safe and efficient management of our estate.'

Notes to editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of specialist services including Security, Engineering Services, Catering, Cleaning Landscaping, Energy and Property Consultancy, and Custody Support Services.

Mitie employs 52,500 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government offices. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.