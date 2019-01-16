Mitie : flying high with £17m contract extension for London Gatwick Airport

Mitie has expanded its relationship with London Gatwick by winning a five-year extension to its contract worth £17m, which includes a new agreement to maintain electrical services.

The facilities management and professional services company has been working with Gatwick for the last seven years and will now maintain the relationship until at least late 2023.

Gatwick, which is the UK's second largest airport, will benefit from Mitie's expertise in large-scale FM services including building and plumbing services, cleaning and looking after flooring, fire doors and drainage.

The contract, to provide critical support services, including electrical engineering, will cover the North and South terminals and property buildings.

Mitie, which has extensive expertise in the airport sector, won the award by demonstrating it could deliver cost-effective and quality services that support high levels of customer service. This is critical for Gatwick, where suppliers need to be able to work flexibly to support the smooth running of the airport, which handles 46 million passengers a year.

The huge volume of passengers and the large scale of the buildings present challenges, along with requirements to fit work around passenger journeys to prevent delays, comply with strict security procedures and abide by specific health and safety rules.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Engineering and IFM, Mitie, said:

'We have spent the past seven years supporting Gatwick Airport and the many passengers who pass through its terminals, so we are delighted to continue this relationship for another five years and to expand our role to include electrical services.

'We know airports are challenging environments in which to deliver facilities management and over the years, Mitie has proved to Gatwick that we can deliver service excellence, which is both resilient and cost-effective. It is also paramount that this is all done with minimal disruption to its passengers.'

Antony Yates, Head of Engineering at London Gatwick said:

'Mitie has demonstrated that it can deliver a high quality service in an innovative way which helps ensure the best value in every project delivered. As a result, we're delighted to extend and deepen our relationship with Mitie as Gatwick looks forward to an exciting future.'

Notes to editors

Notes to Editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of specialist services including Security, Engineering Services, Catering, Cleaning Landscaping, Energy and Property Consultancy, Property Maintenance, and Custody Support Services.

Mitie employs 54,000 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government offices. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.

About London Gatwick

Gatwick Airport is the UK's second largest airport. It serves more than 228 destinations in 74 countries for 46 million passengers a year on short and long-haul point-to-point services. It is also a major economic driver and generates around 85,000 jobs nationally, with 24,000 of these located on the airport. The airport is south of Central London with excellent public transport links, including the Gatwick Express, and is part of the Oyster contactless payment network.