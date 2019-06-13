Log in
MITIE GROUP

(MTO)
Mitie : gets green light on integrated FM contract with Toyota

06/13/2019 | 04:39am EDT

Mitie has secured a new five-year integrated facilities management contract with Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK. The contract will amalgamate many different outside contracts under one management structure and will include the provision of infrastructure maintenance, cleaning and grounds maintenance services to the manufacturing plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire. This is the first time Toyota has taken this approach to facilities management at any of its plants within Europe.

The contract showcases Mitie's specialist skills across a range of facilities management services. Mitie will be responsible for the maintenance of the infrastructure of site buildings including air handling, electrical and mechanical maintenance and will also repair metal stillages used to carry car parts to the production line. Its expertise in industrial cleaning will keep the factory in top condition contributing towards premium product quality. To complete the first wave of services, Mitie will provide grounds maintenance for the 150-hectare facility. This includes the plant's local nature reserve, which Mitie will be caring for alongside the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust. The site sits within the Trent Valley, a landscape formerly rich in wetland habitats and a major migratory route for birds in England.

A key reason for Mitie's selection is the cultural alignment between the two businesses. Mitie staff working at the plant will adopt Toyota's 'Kaizen' philosophy, which encourages employees at all levels to focus on continuous improvement in every process, driving efficiency. Using this approach, Mitie staff will be empowered to identify and implement better ways of working.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Engineering and Integrated FM, Mitie said:

'Producing well over 150,000 vehicles every year, Toyota's Burnaston factory is a key contributor to Toyota's European success. We are excited to bring our expertise to this partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK. Being responsible for the building maintenance, cleaning and grounds maintenance we will ensure the plant keeps running smoothly, supporting the high levels of efficiency typical of the Toyota Production System.'

Christine Cooke, Head of Purchasing, Toyota said:

'We are looking forward to working in partnership with Mitie towards further streamlining and enhancing our facilities management operations at Burnaston and believe that Mitie understands our goals and will grow with us in achieving this.'

Notes to editors

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of specialist services including Security, Engineering Services, Catering, Cleaning Landscaping, Energy and Property Consultancy, and Custody Support Services.

Mitie employs 54,000 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government offices. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers. 

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:38:06 UTC
