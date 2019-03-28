Mitie : keeps one eye on Interserve collapse, no swift action likely

Sky News reported earlier this month, giving no details of its sources, that Mitie was drawing up plans to offer Interserve's new owners about 100 million pounds for its support services unit.

"They do what we do. We'd be foolish to not look at what is going on and not keep in touch with people, but we're not about to launch anything. We've got to see how it settles down and what makes sense," Mitie boss Bentley told Reuters when asked about the Sky story.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)