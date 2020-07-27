Mitie : to provide key services to 19 Coronavirus Mobile Testing Units

Mitie, the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company, is continuing its support for Britain's fight against Coronavirus by taking on the operation of 19 Mobile Testing Units (MTU) across England and Wales. The MTUs are run from nine of the 12 Regional Testing Centres Mitie currently operates in Ashford, Bournemouth, Deeside, Ebbw Vale, Gloucester, Llandudno, Newbury, Salisbury and Penrith.

Mitie will manage a range of services to support the MTUs, such as driving the Units to the testing location and back to the Regional Testing Centre at the end of the day, installing the equipment - gazebos, safety signage and traffic management tools - at the designated testing location and providing cleaning and security services, including traffic management and lane support for people arriving at the MTU by car and on foot.

Mitie will have around 400 colleagues working across the 19 Mobile Testing Units to support local communities in identifying and controlling Coronavirus infections to prevent further spread. Mitie now has over 1,400 employees working across the 12 Regional Testing Centres and 19 MTUs.

Mitie will take over the Mobile Testing Units at the end of July, following a one-month handover period with the British Army. Armed forces personnel will then be redeployed to other activities.

Simon Venn, Chief Government & Strategy Officer, Mitie, said:

'We remain committed to supporting the UK in the fight against COVID-19. In taking on the management of these Mobile Testing Units, in addition to our existing Testing Centre Sites, we're proud to be helping local communities identify and respond to potential Coronavirus outbreaks to prevent further spread. These initiatives are testament to the amazing achievements that are possible thanks to effective public and private sector collaboration.'

In England and Wales, the NHS free testing service is available to everyone. In Scotland and Northern Ireland this is available to those aged 5 and over.

Everyone with symptoms can book or order a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus. Essential workers and members of their households can access priority testing at GOV.UK. Those unable to access the internet can call 119 in England and Wales or 0300 303 2713 in Scotland and Northern Ireland to book a test.

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of services including Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services), Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) and Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management).

Mitie employs 47,500 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and critical government strategic assets. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.

Find out more at www.mitie.com.