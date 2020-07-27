Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  MITIE Group    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP

(MTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitie : to provide key services to 19 Coronavirus Mobile Testing Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Mitie, the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company, is continuing its support for Britain's fight against Coronavirus by taking on the operation of 19 Mobile Testing Units (MTU) across England and Wales. The MTUs are run from nine of the 12 Regional Testing Centres Mitie currently operates in Ashford, Bournemouth, Deeside, Ebbw Vale, Gloucester, Llandudno, Newbury, Salisbury and Penrith.

Mitie will manage a range of services to support the MTUs, such as driving the Units to the testing location and back to the Regional Testing Centre at the end of the day, installing the equipment - gazebos, safety signage and traffic management tools - at the designated testing location and providing cleaning and security services, including traffic management and lane support for people arriving at the MTU by car and on foot.

Mitie will have around 400 colleagues working across the 19 Mobile Testing Units to support local communities in identifying and controlling Coronavirus infections to prevent further spread. Mitie now has over 1,400 employees working across the 12 Regional Testing Centres and 19 MTUs.

Mitie will take over the Mobile Testing Units at the end of July, following a one-month handover period with the British Army. Armed forces personnel will then be redeployed to other activities.

Simon Venn, Chief Government & Strategy Officer, Mitie, said:

'We remain committed to supporting the UK in the fight against COVID-19. In taking on the management of these Mobile Testing Units, in addition to our existing Testing Centre Sites, we're proud to be helping local communities identify and respond to potential Coronavirus outbreaks to prevent further spread. These initiatives are testament to the amazing achievements that are possible thanks to effective public and private sector collaboration.'

Notes to editors
  • In England and Wales, the NHS free testing service is available to everyone. In Scotland and Northern Ireland this is available to those aged 5 and over.
  • Everyone with symptoms can book or order a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus. Essential workers and members of their households can access priority testing at GOV.UK. Those unable to access the internet can call 119 in England and Wales or 0300 303 2713 in Scotland and Northern Ireland to book a test.

About Mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK's leading facilities management and professional services company. It offers a range of services including Technical Services (Engineering Services, Energy, Water and Real Estate Services), Business Services (Security, Cleaning and Office Services) and Specialist Services (Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste Management).

Mitie employs 47,500 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and critical government strategic assets. It takes care of its customers' people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. It is pioneering the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.

Find out more at www.mitie.com.

Disclaimer

Mitie Group plc published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:55:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITIE GROUP
04:56aMITIE : to provide key services to 19 Coronavirus Mobile Testing Units
PU
07/15MITIE : to share electric vehicle expertise with new Plan Zero Fleet Transition ..
PU
07/14MITIE GROUP : RIGHTS ISSUE: 11 new shares @ 0.25 GBP for 5 existing shares
FA
07/08MITIE : comments on apprenticeship announcement in Summer Statement 2020
PU
07/07MITIE : to provide services at a further seven Coronavirus Regional Testing Cent..
PU
07/06MITIE : to deliver Royal London Group's first integrated FM contract
PU
06/25MITIE : Outsourcer Mitie scoops up Interserve facilities business
RE
06/25MITIE : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
06/25MITIE : FY 19/20 Results Presentation
PU
06/25MITIE : HY 19/20 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 263 M 2 903 M 2 903 M
Net income 2021 8,40 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2021 119 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 92,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 M 171 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart MITIE GROUP
Duration : Period :
MITIE Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITIE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 111,43 GBX
Last Close Price 37,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 670%
Spread / Average Target 201%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip Keague Bentley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Chairman
Andrew Peeler Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Cooper Chief Transformation & Technology Officer
Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITIE GROUP-50.49%171
CINTAS CORPORATION12.46%31 293
TELEPERFORMANCE9.29%16 228
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.13%12 853
EDENRED-6.07%12 361
UNITED RENTALS-3.53%11 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group