Mitie : to sell pest control business as part of restructuring

The company, which provides cleaning, security and healthcare services, has been restructuring after a string of profit warnings, which it has blamed on rising costs and Brexit uncertainty.

Mitie has also formed a preferred supplier partnership with Rentokil, to provide a range of services, including pest control, to Mitie's customers.

The company said the deal with Rentokil, UK's largest provider of pest services, would free up its funds to invest in its core businesses.

The announcement comes a week after Mitie forecast muted profit and higher debt in the first half of the year, blaming increased technology costs. The company has been investing in technology and employee retention in a turnaround plan.

In December, the Bristol-based company said it would not sell its property management unit, as it saw "greater shareholder and strategic value in keeping the business".

