MITIE Group    MTO   GB0004657408

MITIE GROUP (MTO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/01 09:44:15 am
147.75 GBp   +0.72%
09:09aMITIE : to sell pest control business as part of restructuring
RE
08:13aMITIE : Sale of Mitie Pest Control Limited
PU
09/28Surprise profit boost lifts shares in Serco
RE
Mitie : to sell pest control business as part of restructuring

10/01/2018 | 09:09am CEST

(Reuters) - Outsourcing firm Mitie Group Plc said on Monday it would sell its pest control business to Rentokil Initial Plc for 40 million pounds cash, as it looks to focus on its core businesses as part of a restructuring.

The company, which provides cleaning, security and healthcare services, has been restructuring after a string of profit warnings, which it has blamed on rising costs and Brexit uncertainty.

Mitie has also formed a preferred supplier partnership with Rentokil, to provide a range of services, including pest control, to Mitie's customers.

The company said the deal with Rentokil, UK's largest provider of pest services, would free up its funds to invest in its core businesses.

The announcement comes a week after Mitie forecast muted profit and higher debt in the first half of the year, blaming increased technology costs. The company has been investing in technology and employee retention in a turnaround plan.

In December, the Bristol-based company said it would not sell its property management unit, as it saw "greater shareholder and strategic value in keeping the business".

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITIE GROUP 0.48% 146.7 Delayed Quote.-24.07%
RENTOKIL INITIAL 0.66% 318.4 Delayed Quote.0.13%
