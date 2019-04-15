Mitie : wins extension to major facilities management contract with NHS Property Services

Mitie has won a fourth year of a major contract delivering engineering, landscaping and security services to NHS Property Services.

The new award means that Mitie will continue to deliver mechanical and electrical services, building maintenance, security and grounds maintenance to the public body which owns a portfolio of 3,500 buildings, representing about 10 per cent of the entire NHS estate. The new term starts in April 2019 and run for another year.

Mitie has delivered these services since 2016 and has shown it is able to work at scale and with flexibility to meet the needs of NHS Property Services, which manages health centres, GP surgeries, hospitals and offices as part of a £3 billion portfolio.

When Mitie was originally awarded the contract, 2,300 individual contracts were consolidated into five key contracts. This delivered significant cost savings for NHS Property Services, which were invested back into frontline patient services.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Engineering and Integrated FM, Mitie, said:

'We are delighted to have extended our contract with NHS Property Services into a fourth year. This requires a large-scale mobile facilities management operation across a wide range of services, showcasing the breadth of expertise we can bring to such specialist contracts. Delivering on our commitments in the original contract has earned this extension and enables NHS Property Services to use the cost savings we have generated to reinvest in patient care.'

Martin Steele, Chief Operating Officer, NHS Property Services,said:

'We are pleased to have extended our contract with Mitie, who continue to provide electrical, mechanical, fabric and security services for NHS Property Services. The additional fourth year extension is a reflection of Mitie's commitment to improve service performance whilst reducing running costs which ultimately are passed back to our customers. We look forward to working with Mitie in the year ahead.'

