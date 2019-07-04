Miton Global Opportunities : Annual Financial Report 0 07/04/2019 | 12:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 Audited Results for the Year Ended 30 April 2019 The Company's annual report for the year ended 30 April 2019 (the "Annual Report") will be posted to shareholders on 22 July 2019. Copies may be obtained from the Company Secretary: Frostrow Capital LLP at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL or from the Company's website at: www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc A copy of the Annual Report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary - 0203 709 8732 4 July 2019 Strategic Report Financial Highlights 30 April 2019 30 April 2018 % change Net asset value per Ordinary share 275.6p 276.4p -0.3% Share price 276.5p 273.0p 1.3% Premium/(Discount) to net asset value* 0.3% (1.2%) Net asset value volatility* 5.6% 6.0% Gearing* 0.0% 6.7% Ongoing charges* 1.4% 1.4% Alternative Performance Measure, see Glossary. Total Return Performance to 30 April 2019 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since launch* % % % % Net asset value -0.3% 51.1% 64.6% 183.1% Share price 1.3% 68.3% 85.0% 169.8% 3-month SONIA +2% 2.7% 7.5% 12.8% 77.6% 6 April 2004. Source: Morningstar. The Miton Global Opportunities Strategy Key developments over the year A realisation opportunity was offered to shareholders during the year with the option to either retain or realise their investment. Elections to realise investments were received in respect of only 1.55% of shares in issue and these shares were subsequently placed in the market

At the general meeting of the Company held on 5 October 2018, shareholders approved an amendment to the investment objective, changing it from outperformance of Sterling 3-month LIBOR plus 2% to outperformance of 3-month SONIA plus 2%; SONIA being the Sterling Overnight Index Average, the Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rate preferred by the Bank of England for use in Sterling derivatives and relevant financial contracts Shares traded at a premium at times during the year, allowing the Company to issue 800,000 shares and, after the financial year-end, another 150,000 shares up to the date of this report

year-end, another 150,000 shares up to the date of this report The Company has received further industry recognition after winning three significant awards in a row: Investment Week's "Investment Company of the Year Awards" in 2017 and 2018 in the Flexible Investment category and Money Observer's "Trust Awards 2019" in the Best Mixed Asset Trust category

Sterling's continued devaluation in response to Brexit has been positive for the portfolio

The closed-ended fund industry continues to evolve, creating opportunities for the Company's mandate Overview of strategy A unique investment proposition which exposes investors to the opportunities that can be presented by under-researched investment companies

under-researched investment companies Unconstrained fully diversified mandate with ability to uncover and exploit fund specific anomalies and pricing inefficiencies

Highly experienced portfolio manager with the proven ability to identify embedded value across a diversified range of sectors and stocks

Provides exposure to the global macro and market movements that give rise to these opportunities

Closed-end structure protects portfolio from inflows and outflows and allows us to invest for the long term Chairman's Statement Introduction This is the fifteenth annual report for Miton Global Opportunities plc and my first statement for the annual report, covering the year ended 30 April 2019. Performance During the year under review, your Company's net asset value per share remained broadly flat at 275.6p (2018: 276.4p), giving a decrease of 0.3% (2018: total return of 11.1%) with the share price ending at 276.5p (2018: 273.0p), giving a total return of 1.3% (2018: 12.7%). The Company does not have a formal equity benchmark against which the Board reviews long-term performance and our Investment Manager does not invest by reference to an index. The Company's new formal cash Benchmark, 3 Month SONIA +2%, rose by 2.7% (2018: +2.4%). Our Investment Managers Nick Greenwood and Charlotte Cuthbertson provide a comprehensive appraisal of the performance of, and developments within, your portfolio during the year under review in their report. The report includes an analysis of our sector's evolution, portfolio themes including contributors and detractors, and the outlook. Discount, Premium and Share Issues At the year-end, the Company's shares traded at a 0.3% premium to net asset value per share, having traded at a 1.2% discount at the 2018 year-end. A premium rating to net asset value per share at various times during the year enabled the Company to issue 800,000 shares, raising £2.3 million of new funds. These new funds were invested in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policy. As at the date of this report, the discount stands at 3.25%. Realisation Opportunity As already reported in the half-yearly report, the Company offered a realisation opportunity during the year, giving shareholders the option either to retain their investment in the Company or to realise their investment by making a realisation election at a 1.6% discount to net asset value per share. By the deadline of 1 October 2018, elections had been received in respect of 434,197 ordinary shares or 1.55% of the shares in issue, and these shares were subsequently placed in the market into ongoing demand. The Board was pleased with the outcome of the realisation vote as a vote of support for the investment strategy and results. The tight trading of shares around NAV levels and the ability to issue shares are helped by the existence of the realisation opportunity and the next one will be offered to shareholders in 2021. Dividend The Board has not recommended a dividend this year and does not expect to do so in the future as the portfolio continues to generate a modest yield, most of which is absorbed by ongoing charges. The Investment Manager's style is one that focuses on uncovering long-term value, much of which will be realised through capital gains or distributions. As such the Company anticipates that it will comply with the investment trust rules regarding distributable income and will pay a dividend only if the need arises in order to comply with investment trust status. The Board In line with good corporate governance practice, a Board refreshment exercise was undertaken during the last financial year and, this year, a review of the effectiveness of the Board and its Committees was performed. The Board also pays close attention to the capacity of individual directors to carry out their work on behalf of the Company. To this end, all proposed external appointments are submitted to the Board for scrutiny and approval. In accordance with our policy of all Directors standing for re-election annually, you will find the appropriate resolutions in the Notice of the AGM. In recommending individual Directors to shareholders for re-election, we considered their other Board positions and their time commitments and are satisfied that each Director has the capacity to be fully engaged with the Company's business. Gearing Due to the Company's large cash holding (enhanced by holdings that were involved in takeovers and capital returns through the year), the level of borrowing was reduced to zero during the year under review, down from £5.0 million. The available facility remains at £9.0 million. Outlook Our investment manager is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities and redeploy the cash held from last year's takeovers and realisations as they arise. Current areas of interest are discussed in the commentary in the Investment Manager's Report. Change within the sector seems to be accelerating and the ongoing consolidation of wealth managers is continuing to lead to changes in investment company shareholder lists. In addition, as interest rates remain low, the attractiveness of alternative assets in the investment trust world has been higher than historically. Investment trusts remain an ideal vehicle for such assets but all trusts are liable to discounts to NAV developing at some point and creating opportunity for our shareholders. A glance down the Company's investments shows that we are far from a fund of equity funds. Following the realisation exercise last year, the Company is now on a much stronger footing for the next phase in its development and your Board continues to believe that the long-term investor will be well rewarded. Winning Investment Week's "Investment Company of the Year Awards" in the Flexible Investment category for the second time running and, more recently, Money Observer's "Trust Awards 2019" in the Best Mixed Asset Trust category confirms that our industry holds the Company in high regard. Annual General Meeting The AGM of the Company this year will be held at the offices of our legal advisers Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP, One Wood St, London EC2V 7WS on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 12 noon. The notice convening the AGM can be found at the end of this document and an explanation of the proposed special business resolutions can be found in the Report of the Directors. This year we have not included paper forms of proxy to accompany the notice of AGM at the end of this report. Shareholders can vote online by visiting www.signalshares.comand following the instructions. However, any shareholders who require a hard copy form of proxy may request one from the registrar, Link Asset Services. Instructions are provided in the explanatory notes to the Notice of Meeting. The AGM provides shareholders with an opportunity to meet the Board and also to receive a presentation from our Investment Manager, and we hope as many shareholders as possible will attend. Richard Davidson Chairman 4 July 2019 Investment Manager's Report Performance During the year under review, our net asset value declined from 276.4p to 275.6p. This represents a fall of 0.3%. In comparison, the FTSE Index appreciated 3.1%, and the MSCI (World) Index in Sterling rose 13.0%, on a total return basis. The move from a discount to a premium allowed our shares to register a gain of 1.3%. The last day of our financial year coincided with a market high, immediately prior to May's trade war inspired sell off. The disparity between the two indices can be largely explained by the appreciation of the US dollar relative to the pound. Continuing Evolution of the Sector As the closed-ended sector evolves, our returns will increasingly become less correlated with equity markets. Over the last five financial years, our shares have appreciated by 85%. This is not dissimilar to the return generated by the MSCI (World) Index and well ahead of the gain in the FTSE 100 Index. This has been achieved with a significantly lower level of volatility than has been demonstrated by the mainstream equity indices. Our investment style would normally be expected to lag in bull market conditions. Move to Alternatives Looking forward, it is likely that our exposure to equities will decline as they become more sparsely represented within our universe. The closed-end world is increasingly the natural home for alternative asset classes. For example, recently launched trusts have focused on energy storage, shipping and song rights. Since the open-ended property funds debacle in 2016, investors have increasingly recognised that fund structures offering daily liquidity are inappropriate where a portfolio's assets are illiquid. The new breed of closed-ended companies tend to be specialist funds offered to a generalist audience. Over time pricing anomalies are inevitably going to develop which will provide opportunities for us to exploit. Our day job is increasingly to understand valuation methodologies of these specialist asset classes and trying to identify where stated net asset values are at a variance with what the underlying assets could be sold for in the real world. Investor Changes We have commented in the past about the rapid consolidation of the traditional private client stockbroking firms into the vast private wealth chains. Many of the natural buyers from the not too distant past are now running too much money to be able to include anything other than the very largest trusts within their portfolios. Whilst the sector has lost one breed of customer it has gained a following from within the self-directed investor community. A number of periodicals read by this type of investor have highlighted that investment trusts are superior vehicles. The protection from daily inflows and outflows enjoyed by the manager of a closed-end fund allows them to build greater conviction within the portfolio, safe in the knowledge that they will not be forced into an unwilling market at short notice to sell holdings in order to meet redemptions. Academic research from the Cass business school estimates that closed-ended funds have outperformed their open- ended peers by 1% per annum. The compounding effect makes this significant over time. The typical buyer is now a self-directed investor who reads Moneyweek on a Saturday and buys trust shares within their SIPP or ISA on a Monday. Over the years, many commentators have forecast the death of the investment trust yet the sector continues to evolve and remains in rude health. Portfolio Strategy We are well positioned to take advantage of the changing landscape of the investment trust sector. Our strategy is to look for discount opportunities in the closed-ended fund sector where the value of the portfolio has become dislocated from the share price. With many smaller trusts falling below the radar of wealth managers and, in particular, given the growth of alternative asset classes there is a lot of scope for mispricings. As our sector evolves and expands to incorporate new asset classes, Miton has responded by committing greater resources to the management of your trust's portfolio. Charlotte Cuthbertson has been added to the team expanding its capacity. We are one of the few market participants able to consider trusts which are esoteric and unloved. Our style is differentiated by the fact that there are areas of our universe that we will not usually invest in. Having survived a number of market crashes, we describe ourselves as "allergic to leverage", eschewing funds that employ high levels of structural debt. Our process relies heavily on meeting with the management teams of our investee trusts to ensure that we fully understand their investment strategies. Therefore, it is rare to find a closed-end fund within our portfolio that offers poor access to its management. We remain not wildly bullish on equities so we steer clear of trusts with "vanilla mandates". If a fund's objective is to outperform an index by a modest margin then in reality the bulk of absolute returns that they generate will be dominated by market returns. We prefer to seek opportunities which are benefitting from structural change. Current examples include Indian equities and residential property in Berlin. Given the protection from inflows and outflows accorded by the closed-ended capital structure is key to an investment trust's past outperformance, we want to see this advantage properly exploited. This may be via investing in more illiquid asset classes, taking larger position sizes or getting involved in much smaller companies. Therefore, a trust that was a carbon copy of an open-ended equivalent would unlikely be of interest to us. Finally, there must be a catalyst for the discount to narrow. There are plenty of trusts trading at wide discounts however unless we can see what will cause that discount to narrow, we will not invest. New Entrants and Additions We concluded in last year's annual report that we felt that the portfolio was moving towards a period of transition. There have since been plenty of disposals and a number of new entrants. These transactions have left the portfolio more concentrated than in the past. Unusually we backed a fund launch during the year. Merian Chrysalis started life in March and seeks to invest in private companies which are likely to float within a couple of years. The manager's view is that most excitement within UK equities now lies in unlisted rather than listed companies. In the past a company would sell shares on the stock market in order to raise capital to expand their business. Today, various forms of This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

