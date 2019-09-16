Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 05:21:09 am
261.1 GBp   -0.34%
05:24aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
09/13MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : s) in Company
PR
09/12MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Result of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miton Global Opportunities : Blocklisting - Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:24am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 16 September 2019  

Name of applicant: Miton Global Opportunities plc
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 15 March 2019 To: 15 September 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,182,998
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): NIL
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 150,000
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,032,998

   

Name of contact: Kerstin Rucht
Telephone number of contact: 020 3709 8732

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
05:24aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
09/13MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : s) in Company
PR
09/12MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Result of AGM
PR
08/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2019
PR
07/18MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet Announcement
PU
07/18MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/18MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 30 June 2019
PR
07/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Market Purchase of Company's own Shares
PR
07/15MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Annual Financial Report
PR
07/04MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Annual Financial Report
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group