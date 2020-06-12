Log in
Miton Global Opportunities : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

06/12/2020 | 06:13am EDT

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

12 June 2020

The Company confirms that:

  1. all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");
  2. the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and
  3. the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 April 2020, which was announced on 1 May 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2020.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2020, expected to be on or around 14 July 2020.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 709 8732

Disclaimer

Miton Global Opportunities plc published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 10:12:06 UTC
