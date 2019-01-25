Log in
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
Miton Global Opportunities : Director Declaration

01/25/2019

25 January 2019

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the “Company”)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Miton Global Opportunities plc announces that Richard Davidson, a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company, has been appointed a non-executive Director of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 26 January 2019.

Subject to shareholders’ approval of this appointment, it is intended that he will take over as chairman of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc after its Annual General Meeting on 28 February 2019.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8734


