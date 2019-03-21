Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/21 07:52:16 am
265.6 GBp   -0.52%
08:31aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/15MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/14MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miton Global Opportunities : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Hugh van Cutsem
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Miton Global Opportunities plc
b) LEI
 		 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Disposal of shares from an execution only account in order to buy shares in the Company again through an ISA.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
265.30 pence per share 2,650
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price
 

2,650 ordinary 1p shares


265.30  pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 20 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Miton Global Opportunities plc


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
08:31aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/15MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/14MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2019
PR
02/12MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31January 2019
PR
01/25MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director Declaration
PR
2018MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Half-year Report
PR
2018MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018
PR
2018MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
2018MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2018
PR
2018MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director Declaration
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.