Miton Global Opportunities : Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/15/2020 | 09:56am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Richard Davidson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Miton Global Opportunities plc
b) LEI
 		 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
205.800 pence per share 10,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price
 

10,000 ordinary 1p shares


205.800  pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 15 April 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Miton Global Opportunities plc


© PRNewswire 2020
