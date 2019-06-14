Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/14 11:38:45 am
266.5 GBp   +1.72%
12:44pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet Announcement
PU
11:31aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31 May 2019
PR
05/24MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miton Global Opportunities : Fact Sheet Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

14 June 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2019

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 31 May 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website, www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc/

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Miton Global Opportunities plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
12:44pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet Announcement
PU
11:31aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31 May 2019
PR
05/24MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
05/20MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/03MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Issue of Equity
PR
04/12MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2019
PR
03/21MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/15MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/14MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2019
PR
02/12MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31January 2019
PR
More news
Chart MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Miton Global Opportunities PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Davidson Chairman
Michael Charles Phillips Independent Non-Executive Director
Hugh Ralph van Cutsem Independent Non-Executive Director
Ekaterina Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC0.19%98
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.76%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV11.33%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.44%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP21.61%191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About