Miton Global Opportunities : Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

02/13/2020 | 01:43pm EST

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the “Company”)

13 February 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 31 January 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© PRNewswire 2020
