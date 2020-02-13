Miton Global Opportunities : Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
Miton Global Opportunities plc
(the 'Company')
13 February 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 31 January 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732
