Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/13 11:35:09 am
282.5 GBp   --.--%
01:47pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
PU
01:43pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
PR
01/21MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet as at 31 December 2019
PR
Miton Global Opportunities : Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

02/13/2020 | 01:47pm EST
Regulatory Story
Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020
Released 18:42 13-Feb-2020

Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the 'Company')

13 February 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 31 January 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

Miton Global Opportunities plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 18:46:06 UTC
Technical analysis trends MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Davidson Chairman
Michael Charles Phillips Senior Independent Director
Hugh Ralph van Cutsem Independent Non-Executive Director
Ekaterina Thomson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC1.99%102
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.9.78%306
