MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Miton Global Opportunities : Fact sheet announcement

03/17/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

17 March 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2020

The Miton Global Opportunities plc fact sheet as at 29 February 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Miton Global Opportunities plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:49:05 UTC
