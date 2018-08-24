Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC (MIGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:00 pm
285 GBp   +0.35%
05:36pMITON GLOBAL OP : Issue of Equity
PR
05:32pMITON GLOBAL OP : Issue of Equity
PR
08/23MITON GLOBAL OP : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Miton Global Opportunities : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 05:32pm CEST

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 24 August 2018 MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 21 July 2017 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 285.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 327,998 Ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 27,479,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 27,479,985. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Kerstin Rucht 

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary              

Tel: 0203 709 8734


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
05:36pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Issue of Equity
PR
05:32pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Issue of Equity
PR
08/23MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/14MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : s) in Company
PR
08/01MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Block listing application
PR
07/24MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact Sheet
PR
07/24MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
07/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Annual Financial Report
PR
07/02MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/02MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.