Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 10:05:29 am
263.64 GBp   -0.14%
10:16a MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Notification of Transaction
PR
09/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director Shareholding - Ekaterina Thomson
PU
09/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting Interim Review
PU
Miton Global Opportunities : Notification of Transaction

10/18/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 18 October 2019, Nick Greenwood, the Company’s lead portfolio manager at Miton Asset Management Limited, purchased 4,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 263.7 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Greenwood holds a total of 166,500 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8732


© PRNewswire 2019
