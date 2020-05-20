Log in
Miton Global Opportunities PLC

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 09:43:41 am
213.5 GBp   +0.23%
Miton Global Opportunities : Transaction in Own Shares

05/20/2020 | 09:51am EDT

For immediate release

20 May 2020

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2019 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 4,205,442 that a market total of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 212.0 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 27,904,985. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 27,904,985 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
