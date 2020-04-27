Miton Global Opportunities : Transfer of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

27 April 2020

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the “Company”)

Transfer of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

The Directors of Miton Global Opportunities plc are pleased to announce that, following the merger of Premier Asset Management Group plc and Miton Group plc, Premier Portfolio Managers Limited has replaced Miton Trust Managers Limited as alternative investment fund manager (“AIFM”) of the Company.

The change of AIFM is effective from close of business on 24 April 2020 and pursuant to the novation and amendment of the existing investment management agreement whereby the AIFM will act substantially under the same terms and conditions as the previous AIFM acted.

Nick Greenwood and Charlotte Cuthbertson will continue to be the portfolio managers of the Company.

The Company’s website remains unchanged and is:

https://www.mitongroup.com/professional/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc/

The AIFM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and its registered office is at Eastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE.

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732