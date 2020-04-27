Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Miton Global Opportunities PLC    MIGO   GB0034365949

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(MIGO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miton Global Opportunities : Transfer of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 03:59am EDT

27 April 2020

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the “Company”)

Transfer of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

The Directors of Miton Global Opportunities plc are pleased to announce that, following the merger of Premier Asset  Management Group plc and Miton Group plc, Premier Portfolio Managers Limited has replaced Miton Trust Managers Limited as alternative investment fund manager (“AIFM”) of the Company. 

The change of AIFM is effective from close of business on 24 April 2020 and pursuant to the novation and amendment of the existing investment management agreement whereby the AIFM will act substantially under the same terms and conditions as the previous AIFM acted.

Nick Greenwood and Charlotte Cuthbertson will continue to be the portfolio managers of the Company.

The Company’s website remains unchanged and is:

https://www.mitongroup.com/professional/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc/

The AIFM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and its registered office is at Eastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3DE.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES
03:59aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Transfer of Alternative Investment Fund Manager
PR
04/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/15MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/03MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Issue of Equity
PR
03/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet announcement
PU
03/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Monthly fact sheet as at 29 February 2020
PU
03/17MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Monthly fact sheet as at 29 February 2020
PR
03/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting interim review
PU
03/16MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
03/09MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group