Miton UK Microcap Trust : Notification of Major Holdings - Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

07/09/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

tached:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

N/A

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

8th July 2019

reached:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

9th July 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suer

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

11.00%

11.00%

152,653,822

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

10.06%

10.06%

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

16,794,967

11.00%

GB00BWFGQ085

SUBTOTAL 8. A

16,794,967

11.00%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

date

Conversion Period

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date

voting rights

riod

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Investec Wealth & Invest-

10.97%

10.97%

ment Limited

Investec Wealth & Invest-

ment (Channel Islands)

0.03%

0.03%

Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Place of completion

London, England

Date of completion

9th July 2019

3

Disclaimer

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 17:42:06 UTC
