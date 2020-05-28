Mitsides Public : Postponement of Board of Directors Meeting

ANNOUNCEMENT 28/5/2020: POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Mitsides Public Company Ltd announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, 29/5/2020, for the examination and approval of the Audited Consolidated and Entity Financial Statements for the year 2019, is being postponed due to the non-completion of the audit of the results of the Serbian subsidiary Mitsides Point D.o.o. The new date of convening of the Board of Directors will be announced within the next few days.