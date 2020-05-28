Mitsides Public : Postponement of Board of Directors Meeting

ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ 28/5/2020 : ΑΝΑΒΟΛΗ ΣΥΓΚΛΗΣΗΣ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΤΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ
Μιτσίδης Δημόσια Εταιρεία Λτδ ανακοινώνει ότι, η συνεδρία του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου η οποία είχε προγραμματιστεί για αύριο, Παρασκευή, 29/5/2020, για εξέταση και έγκριση των Ελεγμένων Ενοποιημένων και Εταιρικών Οικονομικών Καταστάσεων για το έτος 2019, αναβάλλεται λόγω μη ολοκλήρωσης του ελέγχου των αποτελεσμάτων της θυγατρικής εταιρείας Mitsides Point D.o.o. (Σερβίας). Η νέα ημερομηνία σύγκλησης του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου θα ανακοινωθεί στις αμέσως επόμενες ημέρες.
ANNOUNCEMENT 28/5/2020: POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
Mitsides Public Company Ltd announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, 29/5/2020, for the examination and approval of the Audited Consolidated and Entity Financial Statements for the year 2019, is being postponed due to the non-completion of the audit of the results of the Serbian subsidiary Mitsides Point D.o.o. The new date of convening of the Board of Directors will be announced within the next few days.
