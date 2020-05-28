Log in
CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mitsides Public Co Ltd

MITSIDES PUBLIC CO LTD

(MIT)
  Report
News 
News

Mitsides Public : Postponement of Board of Directors Meeting

05/28/2020

ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ 28/5/2020 : ΑΝΑΒΟΛΗ ΣΥΓΚΛΗΣΗΣ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΤΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ

  • Μιτσίδης Δημόσια Εταιρεία Λτδ ανακοινώνει ότι, η συνεδρία του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου η οποία είχε προγραμματιστεί για αύριο, Παρασκευή, 29/5/2020, για εξέταση και έγκριση των Ελεγμένων Ενοποιημένων και Εταιρικών Οικονομικών Καταστάσεων για το έτος 2019, αναβάλλεται λόγω μη ολοκλήρωσης του ελέγχου των αποτελεσμάτων της θυγατρικής εταιρείας Mitsides Point D.o.o. (Σερβίας). Η νέα ημερομηνία σύγκλησης του Διοικητικού Συμβουλίου θα ανακοινωθεί στις αμέσως επόμενες ημέρες.

ANNOUNCEMENT 28/5/2020: POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Mitsides Public Company Ltd announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, 29/5/2020, for the examination and approval of the Audited Consolidated and Entity Financial Statements for the year 2019, is being postponed due to the non-completion of the audit of the results of the Serbian subsidiary Mitsides Point D.o.o. The new date of convening of the Board of Directors will be announced within the next few days.

Disclaimer

Mitsides Public Company Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 13:30:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Constantinos P. Mitsides Executive Chairman, General Director & MD
Chrysostomos P. Mitsides Executive Director
Marios Ph. Demetriades Secretary & Executive Director
Nikolas Ph. Epifaniou Non-Executive Director
Achilleas L. Demetriades Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSIDES PUBLIC CO LTD2
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.30%301 002
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.59%71 873
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.27.63%51 691
DANONE-16.78%43 787
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.42%37 913
