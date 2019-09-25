Sep 26, 2019
MCHC Group Corporate Venture Activity:
-Diamond Edge Ventures Investment in AddiFab (Denmark)
with new manufacturing technology combining 3D printing and injection molding -
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi; hereinafter "MCHC") announced today that Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCHC, hereinafter "DEV") has invested in AddiFab ApS (Head office: Jillinge, Denmark; CEO: Lasse Staal), which provides new solutions with proprietary 3D printing technology. As part of the investment, Patrick Suel, President of DEV, will join the AddiFab Board of Directors.
AddiFab is pioneering Freeform Injection Molding (FIM™) - a transformative platform that brings the entire range of materials from the injection molding industry into the world of additive manufacturing. FIMTM is based on resin molds created by 3D printing, followed by conventional injection molding and proprietary removal of the mold. This platform enables additive manufacturers to design parts with more complexity and to injection- mold resins that are conventionally difficult to shape, including engineering plastics.
AddiFab has shown that FIM™ is equally well suited for the processing of rubbers, thermoplastics, ceramics and hard metals, and the list of compatible materials grows every week. A wide range of high-performance polymers from Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation have already been qualified for FIM™, including DIAKON®, Ketron®, Tefabloc™, KyronMAX™, and Trexprene™, and more will follow as a result of this collaboration.
MCHC established DEV in Silicon Valley in the United States in July 2018 to create strategic partnerships with start-up companies possessing technologies and business models that can promote new business growth for the MCHC Group. This partnership with AddiFab is the third investment by DEV.
"Our investment in AddiFab reflects MCHC's dedication to the 3D printing community", says Patrick Suel,
President of DEV. "FIM™ gives customers the flexibility and speed of 3D printing with the consistency and reliability of injection molding. The industry can now rely on an established and independent supply chain of existing and proven materials."
The investment follows a period of increasing collaboration between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and AddiFab. "This investment and development relationship with the MCHC Group companies, a world-wide leader in advanced, high-performance polymer materials, will strengthen the ecosystem of support for AddiFab and our customers for the global deployment of Freeform Injection Molding", says Lasse Staal, AddiFab co- founder and CEO. "The collaboration with Mitsubishi Chemical will allow us to strengthen the Freeform Injection Molding platform while at the same time accelerating the pace of adoption of this transformative technology."
MCHC and DEV will continue to pursue partnerships with startups that offer new growth opportunities for the MCHC Group's businesses.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings conducts its corporate activities and businesses worldwide in the domains of Performance Products, Industrial Materials, and Health Care based on the three decision-making criteria of "Sustainability," "Health," and "Comfort." The company will create sustainable corporate value and be a trusted company to its stakeholders by contributing to the sustainable development of people, society, and the Earth. For more information on the company, visit http://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english/
About Diamond Edge Ventures
Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc ("DEV"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation ("MCHC"), was established in July 2018 as the Corporate Venture Capital arm of the Group. DEV's mission is to foster innovation across MCHC's group companies by investing in and partnering with strategic startups. Led by experienced Silicon Valley Venture Capitalists and Serial Entrepreneurs, DEV is building a strong ecosystem built on competence, trust, and added value.
About AddiFab
AddiFab develops and delivers 3D-printers,post-processing equipment, software and materials to the manufacturing industry already today. Freeform Injection Molding - the company's flagship platform - combines the short lead-times, low start-up costs and design freedom from additive manufacturing with the scalability and wide range of materials from injection molding. This enables customers to dramatically shorten times-to-launch, increase customization levels and reduce supply chain complexity. AddiFab has offices in both Jyllinge, Denmark and in Palo Alto, Silicon Valley in the United States. For more information about AddiFab, visit www.addifab.com
