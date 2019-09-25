Sep 26, 2019

MCHC Group Corporate Venture Activity:

-Diamond Edge Ventures Investment in AddiFab (Denmark)

with new manufacturing technology combining 3D printing and injection molding -

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi; hereinafter "MCHC") announced today that Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCHC, hereinafter "DEV") has invested in AddiFab ApS (Head office: Jillinge, Denmark; CEO: Lasse Staal), which provides new solutions with proprietary 3D printing technology. As part of the investment, Patrick Suel, President of DEV, will join the AddiFab Board of Directors.

AddiFab is pioneering Freeform Injection Molding (FIM™) - a transformative platform that brings the entire range of materials from the injection molding industry into the world of additive manufacturing. FIMTM is based on resin molds created by 3D printing, followed by conventional injection molding and proprietary removal of the mold. This platform enables additive manufacturers to design parts with more complexity and to injection- mold resins that are conventionally difficult to shape, including engineering plastics.

AddiFab has shown that FIM™ is equally well suited for the processing of rubbers, thermoplastics, ceramics and hard metals, and the list of compatible materials grows every week. A wide range of high-performance polymers from Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation have already been qualified for FIM™, including DIAKON®, Ketron®, Tefabloc™, KyronMAX™, and Trexprene™, and more will follow as a result of this collaboration.

MCHC established DEV in Silicon Valley in the United States in July 2018 to create strategic partnerships with start-up companies possessing technologies and business models that can promote new business growth for the MCHC Group. This partnership with AddiFab is the third investment by DEV.

"Our investment in AddiFab reflects MCHC's dedication to the 3D printing community", says Patrick Suel,

President of DEV. "FIM™ gives customers the flexibility and speed of 3D printing with the consistency and reliability of injection molding. The industry can now rely on an established and independent supply chain of existing and proven materials."

The investment follows a period of increasing collaboration between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and AddiFab. "This investment and development relationship with the MCHC Group companies, a world-wide leader in advanced, high-performance polymer materials, will strengthen the ecosystem of support for AddiFab and our customers for the global deployment of Freeform Injection Molding", says Lasse Staal, AddiFab co- founder and CEO. "The collaboration with Mitsubishi Chemical will allow us to strengthen the Freeform Injection Molding platform while at the same time accelerating the pace of adoption of this transformative technology."

MCHC and DEV will continue to pursue partnerships with startups that offer new growth opportunities for the MCHC Group's businesses.