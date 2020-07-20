Log in
Mitsubishi Chemical : AVENI S.A. SECURES MULTI-MILLION EURO INVESTMENT FROM DIAMOND EDGE VENTURES AND PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

07/20/2020 | 04:06am EDT

AVENI S.A. SECURES MULTI-MILLION EURO INVESTMENT FROM DIAMOND EDGE

VENTURES AND PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Joint partnership offers new manufacturing power to aveni, S.A. products

MASSY, FRANCE (July 20, 2020) - aveni S.A., a leading provider of metallization technologies for advanced damascene and 3D memory devices, has secured an investment in Series B financing from Diamond Edge Ventures (DEV) and has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), an operating company of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC) Group to develop disruptive 3D memory technology.

The partnership will enable the France-basedstart-up to further develop disruptive metallization technologies for the 3D memory industry; it also reflects MCHC's commitment to expanding its core offerings in the electronic materials sector.

"This new round of funding and strategic partnership with MCC gives aveni the resources and leverage we need to secure a leadership position in the 3D memory market," said Bruno Morel, Chief Executive Officer of aveni, S.A. "This new strategic partnership is a critical factor in enabling us to fully target and ultimately capture this growing market."

"It is rare to have the opportunity to invest in and support a semiconductor materials company at aveni's advanced stage of development," said Patrick Suel, President of Diamond Edge Ventures. "MCC and aveni are now well positioned to serve an extremely demanding market with the most advanced materials, at scale."

"In April 2020, MCC established MC Chemical Solutions for Semiconductor (MCSS) as a new organization," said Johei Takimoto, Chief Operating Officer of the Information, Electronics & Display business domain of MCC. "MCSS will aggressively pursue a growth strategy, and this partnership reflects our commitment to the semiconductor industry. With the advanced development capability of aveni and our qualified manufacturing technology, we can bring new solutions to the industry."

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations and Investor Relations Office

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tel: [+81] (0)3-6748-7140

or

Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc.

info@diamondedge.vc

About aveni S.A.

aveni is the leading developer and supplier of Electrografting™ chemistries and processes for the semiconductor and electronics industry. Headquartered in Massy, France, the company has a worldwide reputation for providing transformative chemistries and processes, coupled with the technology transfer capability to enable smooth transitions of its solutions into production. For more information, visit www.aveni.com.

About Diamond Edge Ventures

Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC), was established in July 2018 in the heart of Silicon Valley as the Corporate Venture Capital arm of the MCHC group. The company's mission is to foster innovation across MCHC Group companies through investment in and strategic partnership with high-potential start- ups. For further information, contact info@diamondedge.vc.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation conducts its corporate activities and businesses worldwide in the domains of Performance Products, Industrial Materials, and Health Care based on the core values of "Sustainability," "Health," and "Comfort." The company builds stakeholder value while contributing to the sustainable well-being of people, society and our planet Earth. For more information, visit https://www.mitsubishichem-hd.co.jp/english.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, an operating company of the MCHC Group, is Japan's largest chemical company. The company offers a wide variety of products and solutions in Performance Products and Industrial Materials domains, leveraging its diverse expertise and technology platforms based on chemistry. For more information, visit https://www.m-chemical.co.jp/en/.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 08:05:05 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group