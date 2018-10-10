Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.    4188   JP3897700005

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP. (4188)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsubishi Chemical : Enters Strategic Partnership with the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:08am CEST

October 10, 2018

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Enters Strategic Partnership with the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi, hereinafter "MCHC") announced today that it has made a five-year commitment as a Partner to the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR). MCHC also appointed Dr.

Venkataraman 'Sundar' Sundareswaran of Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCHC) as its official delegate with overall leadership responsibility for C4IR activities across the MCHC Group.

C4IR is a focal point within the international community for multi-stakeholder dialogue and concrete cooperation on governance challenges and opportunities presented by advanced technologies. C4IR project areas with strong connection to the MCHC KAITEKI management philosophy and business activities include 4IR for the Earth, Precision Medicine, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, among others.

MCHC's participation at C4IR is led by the Emerging Technology and Business Development Office (ETBDO) at MCHC Headquarters. ETBDO was established in April 2017 under Chief Innovation Officer Larry Meixner to expand the innovation capability of the company and enhance its exposure to the global flow of ideas.

"The MCHC Group is strongly committed to furthering adoption of technologies that promote the sustainable well-being of people, society, and our planet Earth. We recognize that to achieve transformative results, global issues must be addressed from not only a technological perspective, but also with deep consideration of governance protocols, policy frameworks, and social dimensions. With Sundar as taking on this important leadership role for MCHC Group, I am confident we will make a strong contribution toward maximizing the benefits and minimizing the risks of advanced science and technology", said Dr. Meixner.

"MCHC has long been a thought leader regarding sustainable development within Japanese industry," said Murat Sonmez, Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network. "In addition, the broad scope of MCHC business, from materials to healthcare, offers many touch-points with our core

Center priorities. We look forward to working with MCHC to accelerate the positive impact of these technologies on society."

In addition to direct participation at the main Center in San Francisco, U.S.A., MCHC is also playing an important role in the establishment and initial activities of the affiliate Center in Tokyo, Japan.

[Biographical Sketch of Dr. Venkataraman 'Sundar' Sundareswaran]

(EDUCATION)

08/87 - 05/92 Ph.D. in Computer Science (Computer Vision), New York University, New York, USA

08/85-01/87 M.S. in Systems Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India

(EXPERIENCE)

10/06 - 08/18 12/96 - 09/06 10/93 - 11/96 10/92 - 09/93

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, Thousand Oaks, CA

(Vice President)

Rockwell Scientific, Thousand oaks, CA

(Director)

Boston University, Boston, MA

(Research Scientist)

INRIA, Rennes, France

(Research Scientist)For further information, please contact:

Public Relations and Investor Relations Office

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tel: [+81](0)3-6748-7140

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 05:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDIN
07:08aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Enters Strategic Partnership with the World Economic Forum..
PU
09/29PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL : Mitsubishi Chemical to start the sales of Paper Cups m..
AQ
09/27TAIYO NIPPON SANSO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Packed Column", for..
AQ
09/26MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : to Transfer its European Acrylic Sheet Business to Schweit..
AQ
09/20MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2 Co..
PU
09/13MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : "Reinforced Fiber Substrate And Method For Manufacturing S..
AQ
09/13MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : "Method For Separating Carbon Dioxide" in Patent Applicati..
AQ
09/05ORGANIC SOLAR CELL MARKET BY MAJOR K : This report focuses on top manufacturers ..
AQ
08/31AEMETIS : Mitsubishi ZEBREX(TM) Technology to be Implemented by Aemetis to Reduc..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11TRAPEZE ASSET MANAGEMENT Q2 2018 LET : The Quality Quandary 
2017Hexcel completes Structil acquisition 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 997 B
EBIT 2019 391 B
Net income 2019 214 B
Debt 2019 1 308 B
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10
P/E ratio 2020 7,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 1 591 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 159  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hitoshi Ochi President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hidefumi Date CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Hisao Urata Director
Takeo Kikkawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-16.02%14 186
DOWDUPONT-14.57%145 734
BASF-20.11%78 383
SASOL LIMITED29.52%23 073
ROYAL DSM6.26%17 727
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-5.28%15 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.