Mitsubishi Chemical : Enters Strategic Partnership with the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

October 10, 2018

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Enters Strategic Partnership with the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi, hereinafter "MCHC") announced today that it has made a five-year commitment as a Partner to the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR). MCHC also appointed Dr.

Venkataraman 'Sundar' Sundareswaran of Diamond Edge Ventures, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCHC) as its official delegate with overall leadership responsibility for C4IR activities across the MCHC Group.

C4IR is a focal point within the international community for multi-stakeholder dialogue and concrete cooperation on governance challenges and opportunities presented by advanced technologies. C4IR project areas with strong connection to the MCHC KAITEKI management philosophy and business activities include 4IR for the Earth, Precision Medicine, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, among others.

MCHC's participation at C4IR is led by the Emerging Technology and Business Development Office (ETBDO) at MCHC Headquarters. ETBDO was established in April 2017 under Chief Innovation Officer Larry Meixner to expand the innovation capability of the company and enhance its exposure to the global flow of ideas.

"The MCHC Group is strongly committed to furthering adoption of technologies that promote the sustainable well-being of people, society, and our planet Earth. We recognize that to achieve transformative results, global issues must be addressed from not only a technological perspective, but also with deep consideration of governance protocols, policy frameworks, and social dimensions. With Sundar as taking on this important leadership role for MCHC Group, I am confident we will make a strong contribution toward maximizing the benefits and minimizing the risks of advanced science and technology", said Dr. Meixner.

"MCHC has long been a thought leader regarding sustainable development within Japanese industry," said Murat Sonmez, Head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network. "In addition, the broad scope of MCHC business, from materials to healthcare, offers many touch-points with our core

Center priorities. We look forward to working with MCHC to accelerate the positive impact of these technologies on society."

In addition to direct participation at the main Center in San Francisco, U.S.A., MCHC is also playing an important role in the establishment and initial activities of the affiliate Center in Tokyo, Japan.

[Biographical Sketch of Dr. Venkataraman 'Sundar' Sundareswaran]

(EDUCATION)

08/87 - 05/92 Ph.D. in Computer Science (Computer Vision), New York University, New York, USA

08/85-01/87 M.S. in Systems Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India

(EXPERIENCE)

10/06 - 08/18 12/96 - 09/06 10/93 - 11/96 10/92 - 09/93

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging, Thousand Oaks, CA

(Vice President)

Rockwell Scientific, Thousand oaks, CA

(Director)

Boston University, Boston, MA

(Research Scientist)

INRIA, Rennes, France

(Research Scientist)

