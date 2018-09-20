Mitsubishi Chemical : Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2 Consecutive Years

September 20, 2018

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2 Consecutive Years

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi) today announced that it has been selected for the second consecutive year as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for inclusion in the World Index, which is the global benchmark for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing. MCHC was also selected for the Asia Pacific Index*1 again following the last year.

DJSI created jointly by S&P Dow Jones of the U.S. and RobecoSAM of Switzerland, select corporations that demonstrate excellent sustainability, based on assessments from economic, environmental, and social aspects. This year's World Index has selected 317 companies from among 2,521 major companies all over the world.

MCHC believes its selection resulted from a high evaluation of its various initiatives to address environmental and social issues and improvement of management transparency through appropriate information disclosure, with the aim of fulfilling the group's vision of realizing KAITEKI, which it defines as "the sustainable well-being of people, society and our planet Earth." The MCHC Group hopes to continually provide solutions for issues facing people, society, and the globe, while offering value to society based on the group's collective capabilities.

*1 Among 612 major companies, 150 were selected for the Asia Pacific Index.

