MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.
Mitsubishi Chemical : Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2 Consecutive Years

09/20/2018 | 06:38am CEST

September 20, 2018

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Selected for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2 Consecutive Years

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi) today announced that it has been selected for the second consecutive year as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for inclusion in the World Index, which is the global benchmark for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing. MCHC was also selected for the Asia Pacific Index*1 again following the last year.

DJSI created jointly by S&P Dow Jones of the U.S. and RobecoSAM of Switzerland, select corporations that demonstrate excellent sustainability, based on assessments from economic, environmental, and social aspects. This year's World Index has selected 317 companies from among 2,521 major companies all over the world.

MCHC believes its selection resulted from a high evaluation of its various initiatives to address environmental and social issues and improvement of management transparency through appropriate information disclosure, with the aim of fulfilling the group's vision of realizing KAITEKI, which it defines as "the sustainable well-being of people, society and our planet Earth." The MCHC Group hopes to continually provide solutions for issues facing people, society, and the globe, while offering value to society based on the group's collective capabilities.

*1 Among 612 major companies, 150 were selected for the Asia Pacific Index.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations and Investor Relations Office

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tel: [+81](0)3-6748-7140

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 996 B
EBIT 2019 391 B
Net income 2019 214 B
Debt 2019 1 308 B
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,77
P/E ratio 2020 7,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 510 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 184  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hitoshi Ochi President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hidefumi Date CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Hisao Urata Director
Takeo Kikkawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-19.67%13 353
DOWDUPONT-4.48%158 794
BASF-13.63%83 631
ROYAL DSM15.10%18 978
EVONIK INDUSTRIES2.96%17 230
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.86%16 732
