Mitsubishi Chemical : becomes the first Japanese chemical company to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Circular Economy 100.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings becomes the first Japanese chemical company to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Circular Economy 100.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Ochi) has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Circular Economy 100 (CE 100) to acquire further knowledge and information about a circular economy and collaborate with other companies, governments, and academia, through collective approaches. MCHC is the first Japanese chemical company to join the CE100.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation was launched by Dame Ellen MacArthur in 2010 to accelerate the transition to the circular economy. The CE100 provides a pre-competitive space which enables member organizations to advance individual agendas through collective approaches. Global companies and startups from various industries, universities, governments, and many other organizations are currently members of the CE100. MCHC will speed up the creation of new values with leading global companies and innovators, through participation in workshops organized by the CE100, and joint projects with other member organizations.

Under the Group vision "Realizing KAITEKI*," MCHC continually contributes to the establishment of a sustainable society by providing optimal solutions.

*KAITEKI means "the sustainable well-being of people, society, and our planet Earth." It is an original concept of the MCHC Group that proposes a way forward in the sustainable development of society and the planet, in addition to serving as a guide for solving environmental and social issues.

