Mitsubishi : 2019 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2019 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Tokyo.
Below is the overview of the meeting.
１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)
- Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus
- Item 2: To Partially Amend the Articles of Incorporation
- Item 3: To Elect 13 Directors
- Item 4: To Elect 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member
- Item 5: To Grant Bonuses to Directors
- Item 6: To Revise the Remuneration Limits for Directors
- Item 7: To Introduce Stock-Based Remuneration Linked to Medium- and Long-term Share Performances for Eligible Directors
- Item 8: To Revise the Remuneration Limit for Audit & Supervisory Board Members
２．Details
- Venue: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Ballroom (B2 floor),
- Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)
- Time Ended: 12:04 JST (Previous year: 12:02 JST)
- Number of Shareholders Attended: 889 (Previous year: 995)
- Number of Inquirers: 15 people (Previous year:16)
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 05:04:04 UTC