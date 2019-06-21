Log in
Mitsubishi : 2019 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

0
06/21/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2019 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Tokyo.

Below is the overview of the meeting.

１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)

- Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus

- Item 2: To Partially Amend the Articles of Incorporation

- Item 3: To Elect 13 Directors

- Item 4: To Elect 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member

- Item 5: To Grant Bonuses to Directors

- Item 6: To Revise the Remuneration Limits for Directors

- Item 7: To Introduce Stock-Based Remuneration Linked to Medium- and Long-term Share Performances for Eligible Directors

- Item 8: To Revise the Remuneration Limit for Audit & Supervisory Board Members

２．Details

- Venue: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Ballroom (B2 floor),

- Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)

- Time Ended: 12:04 JST (Previous year: 12:02 JST)

- Number of Shareholders Attended: 889 (Previous year: 995)

- Number of Inquirers: 15 people (Previous year:16)

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 05:04:04 UTC
