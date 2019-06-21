Log in
Mitsubishi : Allotment of Stock Options For Directors and Executive Officers

0
06/21/2019 | 02:45am EDT

Mitsubishi Corporation has announced that at a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors established the terms regarding the distribution of stock options to Directors and Executive Officers, as attached, for the purpose of providing stock-based remuneration linked to medium- and long-term share performances, which were resolved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 236-1, Article 238-1 and -2 and Article 240-1 of the Companies Act of Japan, as well as a resolution concerning the solicitation of subscribers to said stock options. Please refer to the attached documents for details.

Inquiry Recipient

Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:44:11 UTC
