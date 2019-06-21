Mitsubishi : Allotment of Stock Options For Directors and Executive Officers

Mitsubishi Corporation has announced that at a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors established the terms regarding the distribution of stock options to Directors and Executive Officers, as attached, for the purpose of providing stock-based remuneration linked to medium- and long-term share performances, which were resolved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 236-1, Article 238-1 and -2 and Article 240-1 of the Companies Act of Japan, as well as a resolution concerning the solicitation of subscribers to said stock options. Please refer to the attached documents for details.