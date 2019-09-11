Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Corp    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORP

(8058)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : Announcement Concerning MC's Involvement in Chiyoda Corporation's Financial Reinforcement Plan (Conversion into Subsidiary)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:12am EDT

As announced on May 9, 2019, the resolution on the financial reinforcement plan for Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda) and the capital increase through third-party allotment was passed at the same day's Board of Directors Meeting for Mitsubishi Corporation (MC). Subsequently, MC made payment on July 1, 2019 and subscribed 175,000,000 of Chiyoda's A-class preferred shares convertible into common stock.

MC hereby announces that the necessary approvals for exercising the conversion right were obtained on September 10, 2019, making Chiyoda a consolidated subsidiary of MC as of that day in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

-End-

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 05:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CORP
01:12aMITSUBISHI : Announcement Concerning MC's Involvement in Chiyoda Corporation's F..
PU
09/10Rising bond yields support value stocks ahead of c.bank meetings
RE
09/05Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes
RE
09/03MITSUBISHI : Invests in Finland's MaaS Global Ltd.
PU
09/02Frankfurt auto show touts green credentials amid climate protests
RE
08/28Mitsubishi leads funding for off-grid power firm BBOXX's expansion
RE
08/27MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : to Invest in Next Generation Utility BBOXX Limited
AQ
08/27Uber Eats to test delivery of convenience store items in Japan
AQ
08/23Japan's biggest asset manager to expand into U.S. market - CEO
RE
08/23Japan's SMFG to buy British asset manager to bolster fee-based revenue
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 196 B
EBIT 2020 544 B
Net income 2020 620 B
Debt 2020 4 174 B
Yield 2020 4,72%
P/E ratio 2020 6,76x
P/E ratio 2021 6,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 4 225 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 264,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 757,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP-6.98%38 734
ITOCHU CORP23.14%30 700
MITSUI & CO LTD8.33%28 274
SUMITOMO CORP12.45%19 524
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%11 983
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP12.91%11 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group