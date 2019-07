Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 16 677 B EBIT 2020 605 B Net income 2020 662 B Debt 2020 3 747 B Yield 2020 4,59% P/E ratio 2020 6,79x P/E ratio 2021 6,56x EV / Sales2020 0,50x EV / Sales2021 0,48x Capitalization 4 549 B Chart MITSUBISHI CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 3 476 JPY Last Close Price 2 913 JPY Spread / Highest target 37,3% Spread / Average Target 19,3% Spread / Lowest Target -0,43% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director Ken Kobayashi Chairman Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUBISHI CORP -1.74% 42 202 HYUNDAI CORPORATION --.--% 0 B&S GROUP 6.36% 0 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 0 HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC 7.28% 0 BARLOWORLD LIMITED (ADR) --.--% 0