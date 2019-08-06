Log in
Mitsubishi : Asahi Tanker, Exeno Yamamizu, MOL and MC Agree on Strategic Partnership To Develop Zero-emission Fully Electric Vessels

08/06/2019 | 01:15am EDT

【Profile of

Representative

President Tomoaki Ichida

Paid-in capital

￥50 million (including capital reserve)

Shareholders

Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd. : 30%

Exeno Yamamizu Corporation: 30%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.: 20%

Mitsubishi Corporation: 20%

Address

1-1-3 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Businesses

1.Planning and development of full electric vessels

2.Activities to broaden the use of full electric vessels

3.Management of full electric vessel intellectual property rights

Commencement of business

August 2019

Supporting companies, incorporated foundations, etc.

Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT) (technology support)

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK)

Shipbuilding Research Centre of Japan (basic design)

ClassNK Consulting Service (risk assessment)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (power plant/ system integration)

Tokyo Electric Power Company

Tokyo Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Other energy companies, etc.

[Reference]
Profile of Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd.
Address of headquarters: 1-2-2 Uchisaiwai-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Founded: 1951
Businesses: An ocean shipping company that operates around 150 tankers designed for cargoes of petroleum, chemical, LPG, and other products. Asahi Tanker offers both coastal and ocean shipping services, the former of which serve major petroleum companies and trading houses. The company's ocean-going crude oil tankers, chemical tankers and product tankers are operated worldwide.
Representative: President Kazunori Nakai

Profile of Exeno Yamamizu Corporation
Address of headquarters: 1-1-3 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Founded: 1947
Businesses: Broking service for ocean freight, ships chartering, S&P and marine equipment. It focuses on consulting services for creating new ocean logistics and new ship building.
Representative: President Hisaaki Masuda

Profile of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
Address of headquarters: 2-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Founded: 1884
Businesses: A multi-modal transport group that meets the needs of the modern era in a wide variety of fields, such as various types of dry bulkers for iron ore, coal, and wood chips, tankers that carry crude oil, LNG carriers that transport liquefied natural gas (LNG), car carriers, and containerships that carry various products.
Representative: President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda

Profile of Mitsubishi Corporation
Address of headquarters: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Founded: 1954
Businesses: A global integrated business enterprises with operations covering a wide range of industries and organized into 10 Business Groups (Natural Gas Group, Industrial Materials Group, Mineral Resources Group, Industrial Infrastructure Group, Automotive & Mobility Group, Food Industry Group, Consumer Industry Group, Power Solution Group, and Urban Development Group).
Representative: President and CEO Takehiko Kakiuchi

For further information on the new company, please contact:

Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd.

EV Ship Project Team, Corporate Planning Division

(TEL:03-3508-1637)

Exeno Yamamizu Corporation

e5 Project Office

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Media Relations Team, Corporate Communication Division

(TEL:03-3587-7015)

Mitsubishi Corporation

Media Team, Public Relations Division

TEL:03-3210-2171/FAX:03-5252-7705

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:14:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 556 B
EBIT 2020 596 B
Net income 2020 646 B
Debt 2020 3 773 B
Yield 2020 4,95%
P/E ratio 2020 6,40x
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 4 175 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 476,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 704,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP-8.77%39 336
ITOCHU CORP15.61%29 277
MITSUI & CO LTD2.57%27 880
SUMITOMO CORP1.20%18 407
SUMITOMO CORP1.41%18 407
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 435
