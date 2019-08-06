Mitsubishi : Asahi Tanker, Exeno Yamamizu, MOL and MC Agree on Strategic Partnership To Develop Zero-emission Fully Electric Vessels

【Profile of

Representative President Tomoaki Ichida Paid-in capital ￥50 million (including capital reserve) Shareholders Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd. : 30% Exeno Yamamizu Corporation: 30% Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.: 20% Mitsubishi Corporation: 20% Address 1-1-3 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Businesses 1.Planning and development of full electric vessels 2.Activities to broaden the use of full electric vessels 3.Management of full electric vessel intellectual property rights Commencement of business August 2019 Supporting companies, incorporated foundations, etc. Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT) (technology support) Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) Shipbuilding Research Centre of Japan (basic design) ClassNK Consulting Service (risk assessment) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (power plant/ system integration) Tokyo Electric Power Company Tokyo Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. Other energy companies, etc.

Profile of Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd.

Address of headquarters: 1-2-2 Uchisaiwai-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Founded: 1951

Businesses: An ocean shipping company that operates around 150 tankers designed for cargoes of petroleum, chemical, LPG, and other products. Asahi Tanker offers both coastal and ocean shipping services, the former of which serve major petroleum companies and trading houses. The company's ocean-going crude oil tankers, chemical tankers and product tankers are operated worldwide.

Representative: President Kazunori Nakai

Profile of Exeno Yamamizu Corporation

Address of headquarters: 1-1-3 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Founded: 1947

Businesses: Broking service for ocean freight, ships chartering, S&P and marine equipment. It focuses on consulting services for creating new ocean logistics and new ship building.

Representative: President Hisaaki Masuda

Profile of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Address of headquarters: 2-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Founded: 1884

Businesses: A multi-modal transport group that meets the needs of the modern era in a wide variety of fields, such as various types of dry bulkers for iron ore, coal, and wood chips, tankers that carry crude oil, LNG carriers that transport liquefied natural gas (LNG), car carriers, and containerships that carry various products.

Representative: President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda

Profile of Mitsubishi Corporation

Address of headquarters: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Founded: 1954

Businesses: A global integrated business enterprises with operations covering a wide range of industries and organized into 10 Business Groups (Natural Gas Group, Industrial Materials Group, Mineral Resources Group, Industrial Infrastructure Group, Automotive & Mobility Group, Food Industry Group, Consumer Industry Group, Power Solution Group, and Urban Development Group).

Representative: President and CEO Takehiko Kakiuchi

