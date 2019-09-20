Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Corp    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORP

(8058)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi : Losses from Overseas Subsidiary's Crude Oil Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT

This is to inform you that Mitsubishi Corporation (hereinafter 'MC') can confirm that one of its subsidiaries based in Singapore has realized a previously unidentified loss from derivatives trading. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine all of the details, but what is known so far is outlined below.

MC recognizes the seriousness of this matter and shall be redoubling efforts throughout the entire MC Group to ensure that it does not happen again.

1. Situation at Present

Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd. (hereinafter 'PDS'), a subsidiary of MC that engages in the trade of crude oil and petroleum products, has confirmed that it expects to book a loss of approximately 320 million USD from its trade of crude oil derivatives.

Although PDS has already closed the position in question and determined how much was lost on the underlying derivatives, we are now examining the total amount of losses.

2. Facts Determined Thus Far

An employee who was hired locally by PDS to handle its crude oil trade with China (hereinafter 'the employee') was discovered to have been repeatedly engaging in unauthorized derivatives transactions and disguising them to look like hedge transactions since January of this year. Because the employee was manipulating data in PDS's risk-management system, the derivatives transactions appeared to be associated with actual transactions with PDS's customers. Since July, the price of crude oil has been dropping, resulting in large losses from derivatives trading. PDS began investigating the employee's transactions during his absence from work in the middle of August, and that is when the unauthorized transactions were discovered.

3. MC's and PDS's Response

After recognizing that the transactions being investigated could result in a loss for PDS, MC and PDS immediately consulted with an outside lawyer and established an investigation team, including local outside experts, to gain an overall picture of the situation and identify the causes.

・PDS quickly closed the derivatives position in question and determined the losses caused by the transactions which were not associated with any crude oil transactions with PDS's customers. PDS also has since prevented the commencement of any similar transactions.

・MC conducted internal investigation at PDS, which included inspections of PDS's contracts, rules, risk-management system and internal controls. Based on its findings, MC has reconfirmed that PDS has sufficient internal controls in place, including a middle office responsible for risk management. MC also confirmed PDS already tightened its governance to ensure that any similar improprieties can be detected at a much earlier stage.

・MC also performed investigations at its other MC group companies and MC's in-house business departments engaged in derivatives trading to determine whether or not any similar improprieties have been taking place. These investigations confirmed that there are no such problems or risks at present.

・PDS terminated the employment of the employee on September 18. In order to take a strong action in response to the violation of internal rules and laws committed by the employee, which has caused PDS this significant loss, PDS lodged a police complaint against the employee on September 19.

4. Impact on MC's FY2019 Forecast

How the losses will impact MC's forecast for FY2019 is under investigation and shall be announced if and when a performance review is necessary.

Further details with respect to the ongoing investigations shall be made accordingly.

Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd. (PDS)

Address ：1 Temasek Avenue #17-01 Millenia Tower, Singapore 039192

Representative ：Hideyuki Yamagata

Establishment ：May, 1989

Capital ：2 million Singapore dollars

Shareholder ：Mitsubishi Corporation (100%)

Business Profile ：Trading of crude oil / petroleum products based on Singapore

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CORP
05:27aMITSUBISHI : Losses from Overseas Subsidiary's Crude Oil Trading
PU
03:16aExxon Mobil, Shell among groups picked to build five Pakistan LNG terminals
RE
02:19aMITSUBISHI : Losses from Overseas Subsidiary's Crude Oil Trading
PU
09/16MITSUBISHI : Motors to begin producing the XPANDER in Vietnam in 2020; Ceremony ..
AQ
09/13OVO Energy to break into Britain's Big Six suppliers with SSE deal
RE
09/12Japan's MUFG looks online to boost Africa, Middle East networks
RE
09/11Electric-Truck Maker Gets Fresh Funds -- WSJ
DJ
09/11MITSUBISHI : Announcement Concerning MC's Involvement in Chiyoda Corporation's F..
PU
09/05Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes
RE
09/03MITSUBISHI : Invests in Finland's MaaS Global Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 196 B
EBIT 2020 535 B
Net income 2020 620 B
Debt 2020 4 174 B
Yield 2020 4,69%
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
P/E ratio 2021 6,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 4 265 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 293,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 783,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP-6.11%39 478
ITOCHU CORP26.97%31 378
MITSUI & CO LTD11.39%29 774
SUMITOMO CORP15.38%20 471
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 426
MARUBENI CORP-0.55%12 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group