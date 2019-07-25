Log in
Mitsubishi : MC and Sarutahiko Coffee Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares

07/25/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has entered into a business alliance with Sarutahiko Coffee Inc. (Sarutahiko Coffee) and acquired a 14.98% stake in the company.

Sarutahiko Coffee's mission is simple, 'to serve happiness in a cup of coffee,' and thus far it has opened 13 shops in Japan and 3 in Taiwan. To ensure traceability and sustainability in the sourcing of its coffee beans, Sarutahiko Coffee dispatches its representatives to growers all over the world and purchases the beans directly at fair prices.

Since its foundation in 2011, Sarutahiko Coffee has placed the utmost emphasis on craftsmanship to gradually grow its brand, primarily in Japan. Through this new business alliance with MC, the company is looking to expand its operations into overseas markets and become a world-renowned chain of specialty coffee shops.

MC's decision to enter into this alliance was based on Sarutahiko Coffee's management policy, which prioritizes sustainability, and its high-quality service and brand value, both of which are embodied by its corporate culture of omotenashi, the uniquely Japanese concept of hospitality and unparalleled customer service. Under the terms of the alliance, MC shall assign officer to Sarutahiko Coffee and leverage its wide-ranging business expertise and networks to help enhance the coffee chain's corporate value and develop a brand of coffee that ranks among the world's best.

For MC, the alliance was formed under a trial business incubation program launched by its Consumer Industry Group, the aim of which is to promote projects that are invested in the creation of consumer value and development of human resources. Through this alliance and all future endeavors, MC remains committed to creating new value and supporting the initiatives and challenges of its employees.

Sarutahiko Coffee Inc.

Tel: :03-6455-6965/ FAX:03-6277-0727 / E-MAIL:coffee@sarutahiko.co

Mitsubishi Corporation

TEL: 03-3210-2171 / Fax: 03-5252-7705

[For Reference]

Sarutahiko Coffee Inc.

Established : December 2013

Head office : Saito Building 1st Floor, 1 -6 -6 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative : Tomoyuki OTSUKA

Capital : 250 million yen

Main Business Activities : Coffee shop operations, manufacturing and retail sales of coffee and related goods

Mitsubishi Corporation

Established : April 1950

Head office : 3-1, Marunouchi 2-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative : Takehiko KAKIUCHI

Capital : 204,446 million yen

Main Business Activities : MC is a global integrated business enterprise that is comprised of 10 Business Groups: Automotive & Mobility, Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution, and Urban Development.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 02:24:05 UTC
