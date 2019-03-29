Mitsubishi : Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director TSE

March 29, 2019

Company Name: Mitsubishi Corporation Representative: Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and CEO Company Code: 8058 Registered Address: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Direct inquiries to: Akira Konuma, Press Relations Team Tel: +81-(0)3-3210-3030

Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director

Mitsubishi Corporation hereby announces a change in the position of an incumbent Director. Please refer to details in table below.

1. Change

Current New Effective Date Mitsumasa Representative Director, Director, March 31, 2019 Icho Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President,

2.Reason for Change

The following change in the duties and responsibilities of the Director as of April 1st.

New: Group CEO, Urban Development Group

Current: Corporate Functional Officer, Regional Strategy for Japan

(Concurrently) General Manager, Kansai Branch