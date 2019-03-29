Mitsubishi : Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director TSE

March 29, 2019
Company Name:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Representative:
Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and CEO
Company Code:
8058
Registered Address: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Direct inquiries to:
Akira Konuma, Press Relations Team
Tel: +81-(0)3-3210-3030
Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director
Mitsubishi Corporation hereby announces a change in the position of an incumbent Director. Please refer to details in table below.
1. Change
Current
New
Effective Date
Mitsumasa
Representative Director,
Director,
March 31, 2019
Icho
Executive Vice President,
Executive Vice President,
2.Reason for Change
The following change in the duties and responsibilities of the Director as of April 1st.
New: Group CEO, Urban Development Group
Current: Corporate Functional Officer, Regional Strategy for Japan
(Concurrently) General Manager, Kansai Branch