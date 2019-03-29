Mitsubishi : Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director TSE

Log in
Mitsubishi : Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director

0
03/29/2019 | 07:17am EDT

March 29, 2019

Company Name:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Representative:

Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and CEO

Company Code:

8058

Registered Address: 2-3-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Direct inquiries to:

Akira Konuma, Press Relations Team

Tel: +81-(0)3-3210-3030

Notice Regarding Change in Duties and Responsibilities of Director

Mitsubishi Corporation hereby announces a change in the position of an incumbent Director. Please refer to details in table below.

1. Change

Current

New

Effective Date

Mitsumasa

Representative Director,

Director,

March 31, 2019

Icho

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

2.Reason for Change

The following change in the duties and responsibilities of the Director as of April 1st.

New: Group CEO, Urban Development Group

Current: Corporate Functional Officer, Regional Strategy for Japan

(Concurrently) General Manager, Kansai Branch

1

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:16:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 16 200 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 641 B
Debt 2019 3 747 B
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,65
P/E ratio 2020 7,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 4 920 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 741  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP4.39%44 449
ITOCHU CORP9.85%28 517
MITSUI & CO LTD3.94%27 006
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%17 902
SUMITOMO CORP-0.23%17 155
MARUBENI CORP1.12%12 026
