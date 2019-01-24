Log in
MITSUBISHI CORP (8058)
Mitsubishi : Singapore's Olam plans $1.6 billion in divestments; to sell rubber, fertiliser units

01/24/2019 | 08:09pm EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean commodity trader Olam International said on Friday it will sell its sugar, rubber, wood products and fertiliser businesses and other assets to release $1.6 billion of cash to reinvest as part of a six-year strategic plan.

The company plans to invest $3.5 billion in the period to 2024 in 12 prioritised businesses, including edible nuts, cocoa, cotton, coffee, grains and animal feed, it said in a statement.

Olam is majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and counts Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp as its second-largest shareholder.

A major player in markets for a number of agricultural commodities, its shares touched a two-and-a-half year low late last year but have since bounced back by about 15 percent.

Olam said it was engaging financial advisors to explore various options to maximise value for shareholders, an exercise that should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 2019-2024 plan includes growing its soluble coffee business, dairy farming in Russia and flour milling in West Africa, while expanding its onion, garlic and tropical spices businesses.

The company is targeting cost savings of $200 million over the period.

Olam said earlier this month it would shut its sugar trading desk, exiting a market hit by a global supply glut.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP -0.35% 3095 End-of-day quote.4.42%
OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.00% 1.8 End-of-day quote.8.43%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 7 881 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 652 B
Debt 2019 3 772 B
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 4 939 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 708  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP4.42%44 997
ITOCHU CORP8.60%28 526
MITSUI & CO LTD8.15%28 122
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 853
SUMITOMO CORP8.38%18 951
MARUBENI CORP9.06%12 896
