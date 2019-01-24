Mitsubishi : Singapore's Olam to make divestments of $1.6 billion over next few years

The company is planning to invest $3.5 billion over the period in 12 prioritised businesses, which include edible nuts, cocoa, cotton and coffee, it said in a statement on Friday.

Olam is majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and counts Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp as its second-largest shareholder. It is a major player in markets for a number of agricultural commodities.

Earlier this month, it said it would shut its sugar trading desk.

