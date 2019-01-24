Log in
MITSUBISHI CORP (8058)
Mitsubishi : Singapore's Olam to make divestments of $1.6 billion over next few years

01/24/2019 | 07:37pm EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean commodity trader Olam International said on Friday it will sell its sugar, rubber, wood products and fertiliser businesses and other assets to release $1.6 billion of cash to reinvest as part of a six-year strategic plan.

The company is planning to invest $3.5 billion over the period in 12 prioritised businesses, which include edible nuts, cocoa, cotton and coffee, it said in a statement on Friday.

Olam is majority owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and counts Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp as its second-largest shareholder. It is a major player in markets for a number of agricultural commodities.

Earlier this month, it said it would shut its sugar trading desk.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP -0.35% 3095 End-of-day quote.4.42%
OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.00% 1.8 End-of-day quote.8.43%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 7 881 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 652 B
Debt 2019 3 772 B
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 4 939 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP4.42%44 997
ITOCHU CORP8.60%28 526
MITSUI & CO LTD8.15%28 122
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 853
SUMITOMO CORP8.38%18 951
MARUBENI CORP9.06%12 896
