Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Corp    8058   JP3898400001

MITSUBISHI CORP

(8058)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogue Oil Trader Racks Up Losses -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 03:12am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. said a subsidiary has lost about $320 million on energy derivatives, after a rogue employee in Singapore entered into secret unauthorized trades and then lost money as crude prices fell.

Mitsubishi said on Friday it had quickly closed the positions, which it uncovered in August when the employee was absent from work. It said it fired the employee on Wednesday and filed a complaint with police in Singapore the following day.

"[Mitsubishi Corp.] recognizes the seriousness of this matter and shall be redoubling efforts throughout the entire MC Group to ensure that it does not happen again," it said.

The Japanese trading house said it was examining the potential impact on earnings for the current financial year from the losses at the unit, Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd.

The company said the employee, who was handling crude-oil trades with China, had disguised the derivatives trades as hedges, and manipulated data in the unit's risk-management system. Mitsubishi said the trader is a male Chinese national, but didn't disclose his name. It said his whereabouts were unknown.

Oil prices have been volatile this year, with benchmark Brent crude futures peaking above $75 a barrel in April, and falling below $60 by early August.

Petro-Diamond Singapore is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp. The unit was founded in 1989 and had 48 employees as of July, according to a Mitsubishi spokesman.

The city was the venue for one of the most notorious rogue-trading scandals in history. In 1995, Singapore-based derivatives trader Nick Leeson brought down Barings PLC, Britain's oldest merchant bank, with unauthorized bets on the direction of the Tokyo stock market. In more recent years, similar rogue-trading episodes in Europe have caused big losses at Société Générale SA and UBS Group AG.

Mitsubishi's losses pale in comparison with those suffered by its rival, Sumitomo Corp., in a copper-trading scandal in the 1990s. Sumitomo blamed rogue trader Yasuo Hamanaka for $2.6 billion in losses, and Mr. Hamanaka was later found guilty in Tokyo of fraud and forgery.

With a market value of roughly $39 billion, according to Refinitiv, Mitsubishi is the largest of Japan's general trading companies. Its history dates to the 19th century, and its business interests range widely, including energy, metals, machinery and chemicals.

Mitsubishi and other Japanese trading companies play an outsize role in the country's economy, combining businesses in a way that is unusual for U.S. and European companies. Mitsubishi Corp., the core company of a conglomerate that was broken up after World War II by U.S. occupation authorities, is a big investor in oil and gas developments. It also owns a majority stake in one of Japan's largest convenience-store chains and a smaller stake in sister car maker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.23% 5758.5 End-of-day quote.-1.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 64.62 Delayed Quote.25.71%
MITSUBISHI CORP -0.83% 2760 End-of-day quote.-6.88%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.20% 497 End-of-day quote.-13.11%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.66% 709 End-of-day quote.-17.18%
SUMITOMO CORP 1.51% 1782 End-of-day quote.17.12%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.19% 4148 End-of-day quote.5.60%
UBS GROUP -0.65% 11.425 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
WTI -0.58% 58.45 Delayed Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI CORP
03:12aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03:12aRogue Oil Trader Racks Up Losses -- WSJ
DJ
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/20FACTBOX - TRADERS IN TROUBLE : how does Mitsubishi's loss stack up?
RE
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/20Mitsubishi says Singapore-based oil trader lost $320 million in unauthorized ..
RE
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/20MITSUBISHI : Rogue oil trader hits Mitsubishi unit for $320 million
AQ
09/20MITSUBISHI : Losses from Overseas Subsidiary's Crude Oil Trading
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 16 196 B
EBIT 2020 535 B
Net income 2020 620 B
Debt 2020 4 174 B
Yield 2020 4,73%
P/E ratio 2020 6,73x
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 4 229 B
Chart MITSUBISHI CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 293,33  JPY
Last Close Price 2 760,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Ken Kobayashi Chairman
Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer
Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI CORP-6.88%39 185
ITOCHU CORP30.17%31 756
MITSUI & CO LTD12.45%29 585
SUMITOMO CORP17.12%20 299
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 496
MARUBENI CORP-0.45%12 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group