Mitsubishi : 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/28/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Tokyo.

Below is the overview of the meeting.

１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)

- Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus

- Item 2: To Elect 11 Directors

- Item 3: To Elect 3 Audit & Supervisory Board Members

２．Details

- Venue: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Convention Hall (B2 floor),

- Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)

- Time Ended: 11:01 JST (Previous year: 12:04 JST)

- Number of Shareholders Attended: 145 (Previous year: 889)

- Number of Inquirers: 8 people (Previous year:15)

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Corporation published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 16:18:00 UTC
