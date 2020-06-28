Mitsubishi : 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Tokyo.
Below is the overview of the meeting.
１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)
- Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus
- Item 2: To Elect 11 Directors
- Item 3: To Elect 3 Audit & Supervisory Board Members
２．Details
- Venue: The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Convention Hall (B2 floor),
- Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)
- Time Ended: 11:01 JST (Previous year: 12:04 JST)
- Number of Shareholders Attended: 145 (Previous year: 889)
- Number of Inquirers: 8 people (Previous year:15)
