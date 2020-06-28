Mitsubishi : 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 13 811 B 129 B 129 B Net income 2021 248 B 2 310 M 2 310 M Net Debt 2021 4 887 B 45 569 M 45 569 M P/E ratio 2021 13,6x Yield 2021 5,77% Capitalization 3 120 B 29 103 M 29 089 M EV / Sales 2020 EV / Sales 2021 0,58x Nbr of Employees 77 164 Free-Float 87,7% Chart MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 2 583,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 276,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 36,2% Spread / Average Target 13,5% Spread / Lowest Target -12,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takehiko Kakiuchi President, CEO & Representative Director Ken Kobayashi Chairman Mitsuyuki Takada Operations Manager & Executive Officer Kazuyuki Masu Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director Hidehiro Konno Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -21.50% 29 103 ITOCHU CORPORATION -7.56% 32 572 MITSUI & CO., LTD. -16.60% 25 585 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION 7.37% 15 661 SUMITOMO CORPORATION -23.00% 14 573 TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION -28.60% 9 046